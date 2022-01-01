521 Biscuits & Waffles

Go
We are a fast-casual family-owned, dedicated gluten-free breakfast restaurant. Our mission is to serve quality food that encourages everyone to rise and shine.

WAFFLES

521 E Main St • $

Classic Waffle$6.50
Golden, crispy. Includes one organic maple syrup. *Berries not included; serving suggestion only.* 100% gluten-free, dairy-free.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Buttermilk biscuit sandwich served with scrambled egg and mild cheddar cheese. 100% gluten-free, contains dairy.
The Beaut$8.00
Buttermilk biscuit sandwich served with scrambled eggs, thick-sliced hardwood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, and hot sauce. 100% gluten-free.
Craft-roasted Specialty Coffee (Regular)$2.50
Our own 'Bonds on the James' blend, roasted by local partner Ironclad Coffee Roasters. A proprietary blend of coffees from Honduras, Papua New Guinea, and Brazil presenting notes of chocolate, maple, and ginger.
House Orange Juice$3.00
Squeezed fresh on the spot, just for you. Best OJ in RVA!
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.50
Buttermilk biscuit sandwich served with thick-sliced, hardwood-smoked bacon, scrambled egg, and cheddar cheese. 100% gluten-free, contains dairy.
MonkeyDo Waffle$8.00
Nutella, sliced bananas and strawberries. 100% gluten-free. Nutella contains hazelnut and dairy.
Buttermilk Biscuit$4.50
Buttermilk perfection with your choice of jam or butter. 100% gluten-free, contains dairy.
Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

521 E Main St

Richmond VA

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
