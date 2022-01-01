Go
Toast

56 Kitchen - Solon

Chef inspired scratch made food served in a comfortable friendly atmosphere. Come enjoy!

33587 Aurora Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Banh Mi Bird$16.00
House battered fried chicken served on a toasted french baguette topped with japanese aioli, pickled veggies, fresh cilantro and a siracha agave glaze. Serve with fresh cut fries.
*gluten free available*
Chicken Wings Confit$12.00
Fried chicken wings tossed in desired wing sauce.
*gluten free*
Pick Your Plate$17.00
French Kiss$12.00
Mixed Greens, fresh strawberries, blueberries, caramelized pears and goat cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served with house-made pretzel bagel.
*vegan available*
*gluten free available*
Salmon & Avocado$16.00
Open-faced toasted sunflower bread topped with avocado spread, mixed greens, a 5oz grilled salmon filet, cherry tomatoes and sweet lime aioli. Served with fresh cut fries.
*gluten free available*
Love Bird$14.00
Grilled chicken on a bed of fried brussel sprouts, house aioli and mixed greens. Topped with melted swiss cheese and house-made tomato jam on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
*gluten free available*
The Original$14.00
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, deli turkey, smoked turkey ham and swiss cheese served with garlic vinaigrette dressing.
*gluten free available*
The Original NO HAM$14.00
Iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, double portion of deli turkey and swiss cheese served with garlic vinaigrette dressing.
*gluten free available*
Double Cheeseburger Supreme$13.00
Two of our 4oz Ohio blended ground beef patties, mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, sauteed onions, pickles, american cheese and our signature 56 sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
*gluten free available*
Classic Burger$9.00
4oz Ohio blended ground beef patty, mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and our signature 56 sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fresh cut fries.
*gluten free available*
See full menu

Location

33587 Aurora Rd

Solon OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Birdigo

No reviews yet

We serve many varieties from rotisserie chicken, fried chicken, chicken tenders and sandwiches. We emphasize on preparing the best flavors for our customers. Located in Solon, Ohio.

Elle Restaurant + Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Heritage Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Imperial Wok

No reviews yet

Offering Dine-in, Pickup & Delivery

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston