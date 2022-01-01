56 Kitchen - Solon
Chef inspired scratch made food served in a comfortable friendly atmosphere. Come enjoy!
33587 Aurora Rd
Popular Items
Location
33587 Aurora Rd
Solon OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Birdigo
We serve many varieties from rotisserie chicken, fried chicken, chicken tenders and sandwiches. We emphasize on preparing the best flavors for our customers. Located in Solon, Ohio.
Elle Restaurant + Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Heritage Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
Imperial Wok
Offering Dine-in, Pickup & Delivery