Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

A family owned and operated restaurant serving up your favorite Mexican dishes!
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1240 Frontage Rd W • $$

Avg 4.5 (1929 reviews)

Popular Items

Wet Burrito$13.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, smothered in our enchilada sauce.
Our Famous Cheese Sauce$6.49
A secret family recipe, so secret the family doesn't even know.
Pick Two$13.49
Step 1: Choose 2 different entree items
Step 2 Choose 2 different sides
Fajita Burrito$13.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with fajita-style steak or chicken, bell peppers and onions, covered with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Rice$2.49
Chimichangas$14.49
Two flour tortillas filled with beans, fresh Birria-style shredded beef or chipoltle shredded chicken, then deepfried and topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and garnished with lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes.
Large Chips$4.00
Fajitas Mexicana$17.99
Your choice of steak or chicken. Marinated and grilled with onions, bell peppers and Ranchero Sauce. Served sizzling-hot with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas. Roll your own tacos!
Large Cheese Dip$14.99
32oz of our delicious Cheese Sauce! We recommend adding a large bag of chips to your order to pair this sharable size dip.
Taco Family Platter$44.99
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

1240 Frontage Rd W

Stillwater MN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
