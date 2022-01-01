Go
Ace's Pizza

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:00 AM

No reviews yet

637 Driggs Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Salad Caesar (Small)$12.00
crisp romaine tossed with croutons, caesar dressing & grated cheese.
Garlic Cheesy Bread$12.00
fresh garlic, super cheesy
1/2 and 1/2 (Medium)$14.00
Pepperoni (Medium)$18.00
loads of crispy pepperoni cups.
8X10 cut in 4 pieces
Pepper Trio (Medium)$18.00
pickled jalapenos, green bell pepper, sweetie drop cherry peppers, & chili honey drizzle.
Side Of Garlic Butter$1.00
Pepperoni (Large)$28.00
loaded with roni cups.
10'' X 14'' Cut In 8 Pieces
Cheese (Medium)$14.00
Ace's Cheese Blend & Tomato Sauce
8X10 Cut In 4 Pieces
Buffalo Chicken (Medium)$18.00
buffalo chicken, blue cheese dressing, red onion & celery
Supreme (Medium)$18.00
sausage, green bell pepper & white onion.
8X10 cut in 4 pieces
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

637 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11211

