Go
Toast

AL-Maidah

Come in and enjoy!

1407 Howe Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)

Popular Items

Butter Naan$2.23
Butter Chicken$13.99
Garlic Naan$3.35
Vegetable Samosa 2 Pcs$4.68
Vegetable Pakodas 8-9 Pieces$6.23
Chicken Tikka Masala$12.99
Butter Naan$1.99
Chicken Korma Curry$11.99
Saag Paneer$12.47
Mango Lassi$4.15
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1407 Howe Ave

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ahipoki CA

No reviews yet

Fresh Cut Daily!
Thank you for your patronage!
The Ahipoki Team

Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish

No reviews yet

JUST WING IT!

The Kitchen Restaurant

No reviews yet

The husband-and-wife team of chefs Randall Selland and Nancy Zimmer founded The Kitchen Restaurant with their children Josh Nelson and Tamera Baker in 1991. The family was among the first to emphasize farm-to-fork dining in the Sacramento region. They’ve been building relationships and supporting local farmers, growers, ranchers and artisan producers since the inception of The Kitchen. The quality, commitment, and passion that the Selland family brings to The Kitchen has resulted in a landmark restaurant that has sold out nightly for more than twenty years.
The Kitchen has earned every imaginable local and regional award along with an impressive record of national accolades, including a Michelin star in 2019, the AAA Five Diamond Award nine years running, a nod as a semi-finalist for the James Beard Outstanding Restaurant Award, the highest Zagat ratings, and honors from Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiast, as well as inclusion in the Yelp Top 100 and the OpenTable Top 100.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston