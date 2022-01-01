The Kitchen Restaurant

The husband-and-wife team of chefs Randall Selland and Nancy Zimmer founded The Kitchen Restaurant with their children Josh Nelson and Tamera Baker in 1991. The family was among the first to emphasize farm-to-fork dining in the Sacramento region. They’ve been building relationships and supporting local farmers, growers, ranchers and artisan producers since the inception of The Kitchen. The quality, commitment, and passion that the Selland family brings to The Kitchen has resulted in a landmark restaurant that has sold out nightly for more than twenty years.

The Kitchen has earned every imaginable local and regional award along with an impressive record of national accolades, including a Michelin star in 2019, the AAA Five Diamond Award nine years running, a nod as a semi-finalist for the James Beard Outstanding Restaurant Award, the highest Zagat ratings, and honors from Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiast, as well as inclusion in the Yelp Top 100 and the OpenTable Top 100.

