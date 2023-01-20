Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gangnam Ave

2216 Sunrise blvd

Gold River, CA 95670

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bulgogi
Fried Chicken Wings
Popcorn Chicken

To-Go/Appetizer

Fried Dumplings

$6.95

6 pieces of fried dumplings

Popcorn Chicken

$8.95

Korean Style breaded and deep fried chicken.

Tteok-Bokki

$14.95

Spicy stir-fried rice cake

Cajun French Fries

$5.95

To-Go/Dosirak

Bulgogi

$16.95

Marinated thin sliced BBQ Beef

BONELESS GALBI

$20.95

Marinated boneless BBQ Short Rib

L.A. Galbi

$22.95

Marinated Bone-in BBQ Short Rib

Pork Bulgogi

$17.95

Marinated thin sliced BBQ Pork

Chicken Bulgogi

$16.95

Marinated BBQ Chicken thigh

Spicy Baby Octopus Bulgogi

$18.95

Marinated BBQ Octopus with spicy gochujan

To-Go/Stew

Soybean Stew

$18.95

Soybean paste soup with veggies and tofu

Spicy Tofu Stew

$18.95

Spicy seafood stew with soft tofu

Kimchi Stew

$18.95

Kimchi soup with tofu

To-Go/Wings

Fried Chicken Wings

$13.95

Korean Style breaded chicken wings 12pcs

Family Size Combo Wings

$39.95

30 pcs of Korean Style breaded chicken wings, 10 pcs of fried dumplings, and Frech Fries

BOBA

THAI TEA

$4.95

TARO

$4.50

HONEYDEW

$4.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Best AYCE Korean BBQ in the Sacramento Area

