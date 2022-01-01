Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
4080 Washington Rd
Popular Items
Location
4080 Washington Rd
McMurray PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Grande Italian Restaurant
Family run for nearly 30 years, Grande Italian Restaurant is home to Brooklyn-style pizza, traditional pastas, broasted chicken, salads and sandwiches using high quality fresh ingredients, and full bar service.
Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe
Simply the best Burgher you have ever eaten.
Our Burghers are a proprietary blend of NY Strip Steak, Ribeye, Sirloin and Brisket!
Ground fresh and never frozen.
We operate a from scratch kitchen...come taste the difference.
Frankie's Italian Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!