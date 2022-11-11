Vincents of Southpointe imageView gallery
Italian
Sandwiches
Pizza

Vincents of Southpointe

review star

No reviews yet

673 Morganza Rd.

Canonsburg, PA 15317

Popular Items

Large (16") Regular Crust
Grilled Chicken Salad
Cheese Steak

Apps/Sides

Wedding Soup

$4.25+

Soup D'JOUR

$4.25+

Fried Zucchini

$10.00

Thin cut, hand breaded & fried ; served with a sid of pasta sauce

Hot Stuffed Peppers

$14.00

Stuffed with fresh Italian sausage & ground meat, baked with pasta sauce and cheese; served with Italian Bread

Joe's Wings

$8.50+

Fried fresh wings your choice or buffalo , garlic parm, carolina tangy or bbq ;served with celery

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$11.00

4 Chicken Tenders served with fries and your choice of ranch, bbq or honey mustard

Buffalo Chicken Fingers & Fries

$12.00

4 Chicken Tenders tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Fresh-hand breaded freid mushrooms served with a side of pasta sauce

Combo Platter

$13.50

A sampling of fried zucchini, mushrooms and provolone; served with a sid of pasta sauce

Bread Sticks

$10.00

Garlic- olive oil sauce topped with pizza cheese; served with a side of pasta sauce

DOZEN Garlic Buns

$7.25

Dozen garlic buns served with a side of pasta sauce

Artichoke Hearts

$11.00

Baked in garlic butter, white wine; topped with romano cheese & bread crumbs

Fried Provolone

$10.50

6 hand breaded wedges served with a side of pasta sauce

Spinach & Cheese Bread

$11.50

Garlic- olive oil sauce, spinach & pizza cheese roll ; served with a side of pasta sauce

Pepperoni & Cheese roll

$11.50

Garlic-olive oil sauce, pepperoni & pizza cheese roll; served with a side of pasta sauce

Mac Bites

$10.00Out of stock

Steak Cut Fries

$4.95

Onion Rings

$5.75

Potato Chips

$1.75

Meatball

$4.95

Spaghetti

$8.00

4 CUT Pizza

Small Pizza

$10.99

8 CUT Pizza

Medium (12") Thin Crust

$13.99

Medium (12") Regular Crust

$13.99

12 CUT Pizza

Large (16") Thin Crust

$16.99

Large (16") Regular Crust

$16.99

Gourmet Pizzas

Bianco

Garlic-olive oil, mozzarella & tomatoes

Spinach

Red or White Sauce , spinach & mozzarella

Ranchero

Ranch as its sauce, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & tomatoes ; green or hot peppers.

Italian Steak

Pizza sauce, shaved sirloin, green peppers, mushrooms, onions cheddar & mozzarella.

Hawaiian

Pizza sauce, ham, pineapple & mozzarella.

Five Cheese

Pizza sauce, ricotta, provolone, mozzarella, feta & cheddar.

Veggie

White or red sauce, zucchini, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, hot peppers & black olives.

The Works

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, hot peppers, black olives & onions (no substitutions).

Buffalo Chicken

Ranch as its sauce, buffalo chicken topped with cheddar & mozzarella.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ sauce as its base, chicken, green peppers, onions topped with cheddar & mozzarella .

Salads

Tossed Salad

$5.75+

A blend of Iceburg-romaine lettuce garnished with shredded carrots and red cabbage, tomatoes, black olives, zucchini and croutons and a garlic bun

Hot Pepper Chicken Salad

$9.50+

Our tossed salad topped with chicken & sauteed banana peppers

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50+

Our tossed salad topped with fries, chicken & shredded provolone

Deluxe Chicken Salad

$9.50+

Our tossed salad topped with chicken, broccoli, mushrooms & roasted red peppers

Chef Salad

$14.00

Our large tossed salad with hard boiled egg, ham, turkey, swiss and american cheese

Italian Salad

$14.00

Our large tossed salad with pepperoni, roasted red peppers & shredded provolone cheese

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Our large tossed Salad tossed with Romano Cheese & Croutons tossed with Caesar dressing or on the side for take out orders

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Our large tossed Salad tossed with Romano Cheese & Croutons tossed with Caesar dressing or on the side for take out orders

Grilled Steak Salad

$11.75+

Our tossed salad topped with fries, steak & shredded provolone cheese.

Hot Pepper Steak Salad

$12.00+

Our tossed salad topped with steak & sauteed banana peppers.

Deluxe Steak Salad

$12.00+

Our tossed salad topped with steak, broccoli, mushrooms & roasted red peppers.

Greek Salad

$14.00

Our large tossed salad, greek olives, feta, roasted red peppers, served with homemade Greek dressing

Greek Chicken Salad

$17.00

HOAGIES/SAND

Italian Hoagie

$8.50+

Salami, ham, mortadella & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes & oinions.

Colt Hoagie

$9.00+

Our Italain hoagie with hot peppers , and pepperoni, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions.

Cheese Steak

$9.00+

Grilled steak& onions topped with lettuce, tomatoes & italian dressing.

Turkey

$8.50+

Turkey & swiss topped with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.

Veggie Hoagie

$8.50+

Sliced Olives, zucchini, green peppers, garlic, mushrooms, hot peppers, shredded cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & italian dressing

Meatball & Cheese

$9.00+

Homemade meatballs baked with cheese & pasta sauce

Hot Sausage & Cheese

$9.00+

Grilled sausage, onions & peppers baked with provolone.

Muffaletta

$9.00+

Ham, salami, provolone& swiss baked with housemade olive spread.

Late Night

$9.00+

Grilled salami, capicola, ham, hot peppers ,fries, & provolone topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions , mayo and dijion mustard.

STALLION

$22.00

Whole pound of Italian bread layered with salami, baked ham, mortadella, pepperoni, sliced olives, hot peppers & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and italian dressing.

Jack's COLD Sub

$9.00+

Salami, ham, capicola & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & an italian vinaigrette.

Chx Club

$13.00

Tuna Hoagie

$9.00

Turkey Club

$13.75

Turkey, bacon, & American cheese baked on an Italian bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken Parm

$13.75

Hand breaded chicken, pasta sauce& provolone baked on an italian bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$13.75

Hand breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & baked on an italian bun topped with bleu cheese.

Cajun Chicken

$13.75

Grilled chikcen with cajun spices, roasted red peppers & provolone cheese baked on an italian bun , topped with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo

BBQ Chicken

$13.75

Grille chicken sauteed green peppers & onions, bbq sauce & cheddar baked on an Italian bun.

Burger & Fries

$13.75

Lettuce, tomatoes, & onions on an egg kaiser bun.

Fish Sandwich

$13.75

Fridays only - Served on an egg kaiser bunn with a side of coleslaw.

Pastas

Spaghetti & Meatball

$15.50

Baked Rigatoni

$15.50

Oven baked with pasta sauce & cheese

Penne Marinara

$14.50

Penne tossed with vegetarian homemade marinara sauce.

Spicy, Spicy Pasta

$19.00

Penne tossed with pepperoni & hot peppers in a marinara sauce.

Pasta Mafaldo

$19.00

Fettuccine tossed with sauteed chicken & mushrooms in a marinara cream sauce.

Pasta Siciliano

$19.00

Fettuccine tossed with sauteed sausage, mushrooms, & roasted red peppers in a marinara sauce.

Chicken with Sun Dried Tomatoes

$19.00

Penne tossed with sauteed chicken, sun dried tomatoes & onions in a butter, garlic & olive oil sauce.

Amy's Alfredo

$15.00

Fettuccine tossed in our homemade alfredo sauce.

Tess' Tortellini

$19.00

Tortellini tossed with sauteed chicken & broccoli in our alfredo sauce.

Penne Vodka

$15.50

Penne tossed in our homemade vodka sauce.

Cheese Ravioli

$15.50

Ravioli tossed in our pasta sauce.

CHX PARM PASTA

$19.00

Hand breaded/fried chicken with provolone cheese served on top of our spaghetti with pasta sauce.

Lasagna

$19.00

THURSDAYS ONLY- Lasagna noodles layered with sausage, cheeses and pasta sauce.

Gnocchi

$13.50

Xtra Dressings

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Greek Dressing

$1.00

Italian Dressing

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

French

$1.00

Honey Dijon

$1.00

Thousand Island

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Fat Free Ranch

$1.00

Oil & Vinegar

$1.00

Calzones

STK CALZONE

Pizza sauce, steak, mozzarella & ricotta

Pepperoni Calzone

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, morzzarella & ricotta

Hot Sausage Calzone

Pizza sauce, hot sausage, green peppers, onions, mozzarella & ricotta

Veggie Calzone

Pizza sauce, zucchini, black olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, hot peppers, mozzarella & ricotta

Italian Calzone

Pizza sauce, salami, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella & ricotta

Chicken, Broccoli & Cheddar Calzone

Chicken, broccoli, cheddar & mozzarella

Meatball Calzone

Pizza sauce, meatballs, mozzarella & ricotta

BYO Calzone

Beverages

20 0Z BOTTLES

FOUNTAIN BEVS

FOUNTAIN BEVS

$2.95

Kid's Menu

KIDS Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

KIDS Penne & Meatball

$8.00

Butter noodles or Pasta sauce

Desserts

Zeppole

$9.00

Fried pizza dough with powdered sugar your choice of honey or Nutella.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$10.75

Dozen

Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

$10.75

Dozen

Peanut Butter Cookies

$10.75

Dozen

Assorted Cookies

$10.75

Dozen

Extras

Quart Wedding

$11.00

Quart

Soup of the Day

$11.00

Quart

Mancini Dinner Rolls with Butter

$6.00

Dozen ; Great for meatball sliders !

Mancini Italian Bread Loaf with Butter

$5.00

Each

Spinach and Cheese Bread

$18.00

pepperoni cheese roll

$18.00

sausage buns

$5.00

quart alfredo sauce

$15.00

quart meat sauce

$15.00

quart vodka sauce

$15.00

quart pasta sauce

$10.00

quart marinara

$10.00

Hoagie Rings

Ham & Cheese Ring

$65.00

Served cold on Mancinis Italain ring; lettuce, tomato, onion & dressing on the side; serves 15-20

Turkey Ring

$65.00

Served cold on Mancinis Italain ring; lettuce, tomato, onion & dressing on the side; serves 15-20

Italian ring

$65.00

Served cold on Mancinis Italain ring; lettuce, tomato, onion & dressing on the side; serves 15-20

Trays

Chicken Parmigiana

$45.00+

Chicken Romano

$45.00+

Meatballs

$50.00+

chicken cutlets

$45.00+

hot sausage

$60.00+

WINGS

$50.00+

CHICKEN TENDERS

$45.00+

GARLIC BUNS

$15.00+

FRIES

$15.00+

BAKED ARTICHOKES

$35.00+

Salads

Deluxe Pasta Salad

$40.00+

Penne pasta tossed with fresh veggies in our special dressing

Mediterranean Greek Salad

$45.00+

Tossed Salad with greek olivies, feta cheese, roasted red peppers ; served with our homemade Greek dressing

Tossed Salad

$30.00+

Garden salad base mix of fresh romaine and iceburg garnished with shredded carrots & red cabbage, tomatoes, black olives, zucchini; croutons on the side

CAESAR

$35.00+

CHEF

$45.00+

ITALIAN

$45.00+

Desserts

Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

$10.50

Dozen

Peanut Butter Cookies

$10.50

Dozen

Assorted Cookies

$10.50

Dozen

Pasta Trays

Baked Rigatoni

$32.00+

Oven baked with pasta sauce & cheese

Pasta Mafaldo

$40.00+

Penne tossed with sauteed chicken & mushrooms in a marinara cream sauce.

Chicken with Sun Dried Tomatoes

$40.00+

Penne tossed with sauteed chicken, sun dried tomatoes & onions in a butter, garlic & olive oil sauce.

Alfredo

$40.00+

Penne tossed in our homemade alfredo sauce.

Tess' Tortellini

$40.00+

Cheese tortellini tossed with sauteed chicken & broccoli in our alfredo sauce.

Homemade Lasagna

$57.00+

Lasagna noodles layered with sausage ricotta , provolone & mozzarella cheeses and pasta sauce.

Penne Pasta

$28.00+

Homemade Marinara or pasta sauce

Cheese Ravioli

$43.00+

Tossed with our homemade pasta sauce

PENNE VODKA

$40.00+

pasta aglio e olio

$28.00+

penne tossed with romano cheese breadcrumbs olive oil and spices

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

673 Morganza Rd., Canonsburg, PA 15317

Directions

Vincents of Southpointe image

