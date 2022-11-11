Vincents of Southpointe

- Home
673 Morganza Rd.
Canonsburg, PA 15317
Order Again
Apps/Sides
Wedding Soup
Soup D'JOUR
Fried Zucchini
Thin cut, hand breaded & fried ; served with a sid of pasta sauce
Hot Stuffed Peppers
Stuffed with fresh Italian sausage & ground meat, baked with pasta sauce and cheese; served with Italian Bread
Joe's Wings
Fried fresh wings your choice or buffalo , garlic parm, carolina tangy or bbq ;served with celery
Chicken Tenders & Fries
4 Chicken Tenders served with fries and your choice of ranch, bbq or honey mustard
Buffalo Chicken Fingers & Fries
4 Chicken Tenders tossed in our homemade buffalo sauce served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
Fried Mushrooms
Fresh-hand breaded freid mushrooms served with a side of pasta sauce
Combo Platter
A sampling of fried zucchini, mushrooms and provolone; served with a sid of pasta sauce
Bread Sticks
Garlic- olive oil sauce topped with pizza cheese; served with a side of pasta sauce
DOZEN Garlic Buns
Dozen garlic buns served with a side of pasta sauce
Artichoke Hearts
Baked in garlic butter, white wine; topped with romano cheese & bread crumbs
Fried Provolone
6 hand breaded wedges served with a side of pasta sauce
Spinach & Cheese Bread
Garlic- olive oil sauce, spinach & pizza cheese roll ; served with a side of pasta sauce
Pepperoni & Cheese roll
Garlic-olive oil sauce, pepperoni & pizza cheese roll; served with a side of pasta sauce
Mac Bites
Steak Cut Fries
Onion Rings
Potato Chips
Meatball
Spaghetti
4 CUT Pizza
Gourmet Pizzas
Bianco
Garlic-olive oil, mozzarella & tomatoes
Spinach
Red or White Sauce , spinach & mozzarella
Ranchero
Ranch as its sauce, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella & tomatoes ; green or hot peppers.
Italian Steak
Pizza sauce, shaved sirloin, green peppers, mushrooms, onions cheddar & mozzarella.
Hawaiian
Pizza sauce, ham, pineapple & mozzarella.
Five Cheese
Pizza sauce, ricotta, provolone, mozzarella, feta & cheddar.
Veggie
White or red sauce, zucchini, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, hot peppers & black olives.
The Works
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, hot peppers, black olives & onions (no substitutions).
Buffalo Chicken
Ranch as its sauce, buffalo chicken topped with cheddar & mozzarella.
BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce as its base, chicken, green peppers, onions topped with cheddar & mozzarella .
Salads
Tossed Salad
A blend of Iceburg-romaine lettuce garnished with shredded carrots and red cabbage, tomatoes, black olives, zucchini and croutons and a garlic bun
Hot Pepper Chicken Salad
Our tossed salad topped with chicken & sauteed banana peppers
Grilled Chicken Salad
Our tossed salad topped with fries, chicken & shredded provolone
Deluxe Chicken Salad
Our tossed salad topped with chicken, broccoli, mushrooms & roasted red peppers
Chef Salad
Our large tossed salad with hard boiled egg, ham, turkey, swiss and american cheese
Italian Salad
Our large tossed salad with pepperoni, roasted red peppers & shredded provolone cheese
Caesar Salad
Our large tossed Salad tossed with Romano Cheese & Croutons tossed with Caesar dressing or on the side for take out orders
Chicken Caesar Salad
Our large tossed Salad tossed with Romano Cheese & Croutons tossed with Caesar dressing or on the side for take out orders
Grilled Steak Salad
Our tossed salad topped with fries, steak & shredded provolone cheese.
Hot Pepper Steak Salad
Our tossed salad topped with steak & sauteed banana peppers.
Deluxe Steak Salad
Our tossed salad topped with steak, broccoli, mushrooms & roasted red peppers.
Greek Salad
Our large tossed salad, greek olives, feta, roasted red peppers, served with homemade Greek dressing
Greek Chicken Salad
HOAGIES/SAND
Italian Hoagie
Salami, ham, mortadella & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes & oinions.
Colt Hoagie
Our Italain hoagie with hot peppers , and pepperoni, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions.
Cheese Steak
Grilled steak& onions topped with lettuce, tomatoes & italian dressing.
Turkey
Turkey & swiss topped with lettuce, tomatoes & mayo.
Veggie Hoagie
Sliced Olives, zucchini, green peppers, garlic, mushrooms, hot peppers, shredded cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & italian dressing
Meatball & Cheese
Homemade meatballs baked with cheese & pasta sauce
Hot Sausage & Cheese
Grilled sausage, onions & peppers baked with provolone.
Muffaletta
Ham, salami, provolone& swiss baked with housemade olive spread.
Late Night
Grilled salami, capicola, ham, hot peppers ,fries, & provolone topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions , mayo and dijion mustard.
STALLION
Whole pound of Italian bread layered with salami, baked ham, mortadella, pepperoni, sliced olives, hot peppers & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and italian dressing.
Jack's COLD Sub
Salami, ham, capicola & provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions & an italian vinaigrette.
Chx Club
Tuna Hoagie
Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, & American cheese baked on an Italian bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo
Chicken Parm
Hand breaded chicken, pasta sauce& provolone baked on an italian bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sand
Hand breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce & baked on an italian bun topped with bleu cheese.
Cajun Chicken
Grilled chikcen with cajun spices, roasted red peppers & provolone cheese baked on an italian bun , topped with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
BBQ Chicken
Grille chicken sauteed green peppers & onions, bbq sauce & cheddar baked on an Italian bun.
Burger & Fries
Lettuce, tomatoes, & onions on an egg kaiser bun.
Fish Sandwich
Fridays only - Served on an egg kaiser bunn with a side of coleslaw.
Pastas
Spaghetti & Meatball
Baked Rigatoni
Oven baked with pasta sauce & cheese
Penne Marinara
Penne tossed with vegetarian homemade marinara sauce.
Spicy, Spicy Pasta
Penne tossed with pepperoni & hot peppers in a marinara sauce.
Pasta Mafaldo
Fettuccine tossed with sauteed chicken & mushrooms in a marinara cream sauce.
Pasta Siciliano
Fettuccine tossed with sauteed sausage, mushrooms, & roasted red peppers in a marinara sauce.
Chicken with Sun Dried Tomatoes
Penne tossed with sauteed chicken, sun dried tomatoes & onions in a butter, garlic & olive oil sauce.
Amy's Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed in our homemade alfredo sauce.
Tess' Tortellini
Tortellini tossed with sauteed chicken & broccoli in our alfredo sauce.
Penne Vodka
Penne tossed in our homemade vodka sauce.
Cheese Ravioli
Ravioli tossed in our pasta sauce.
CHX PARM PASTA
Hand breaded/fried chicken with provolone cheese served on top of our spaghetti with pasta sauce.
Lasagna
THURSDAYS ONLY- Lasagna noodles layered with sausage, cheeses and pasta sauce.
Gnocchi
Xtra Dressings
Calzones
STK CALZONE
Pizza sauce, steak, mozzarella & ricotta
Pepperoni Calzone
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, morzzarella & ricotta
Hot Sausage Calzone
Pizza sauce, hot sausage, green peppers, onions, mozzarella & ricotta
Veggie Calzone
Pizza sauce, zucchini, black olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, hot peppers, mozzarella & ricotta
Italian Calzone
Pizza sauce, salami, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella & ricotta
Chicken, Broccoli & Cheddar Calzone
Chicken, broccoli, cheddar & mozzarella
Meatball Calzone
Pizza sauce, meatballs, mozzarella & ricotta
BYO Calzone
Beverages
FOUNTAIN BEVS
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Extras
Quart Wedding
Quart
Soup of the Day
Quart
Mancini Dinner Rolls with Butter
Dozen ; Great for meatball sliders !
Mancini Italian Bread Loaf with Butter
Each
Spinach and Cheese Bread
pepperoni cheese roll
sausage buns
quart alfredo sauce
quart meat sauce
quart vodka sauce
quart pasta sauce
quart marinara
Hoagie Rings
Ham & Cheese Ring
Served cold on Mancinis Italain ring; lettuce, tomato, onion & dressing on the side; serves 15-20
Turkey Ring
Served cold on Mancinis Italain ring; lettuce, tomato, onion & dressing on the side; serves 15-20
Italian ring
Served cold on Mancinis Italain ring; lettuce, tomato, onion & dressing on the side; serves 15-20
Trays
Salads
Deluxe Pasta Salad
Penne pasta tossed with fresh veggies in our special dressing
Mediterranean Greek Salad
Tossed Salad with greek olivies, feta cheese, roasted red peppers ; served with our homemade Greek dressing
Tossed Salad
Garden salad base mix of fresh romaine and iceburg garnished with shredded carrots & red cabbage, tomatoes, black olives, zucchini; croutons on the side
CAESAR
CHEF
ITALIAN
Desserts
Pasta Trays
Baked Rigatoni
Oven baked with pasta sauce & cheese
Pasta Mafaldo
Penne tossed with sauteed chicken & mushrooms in a marinara cream sauce.
Chicken with Sun Dried Tomatoes
Penne tossed with sauteed chicken, sun dried tomatoes & onions in a butter, garlic & olive oil sauce.
Alfredo
Penne tossed in our homemade alfredo sauce.
Tess' Tortellini
Cheese tortellini tossed with sauteed chicken & broccoli in our alfredo sauce.
Homemade Lasagna
Lasagna noodles layered with sausage ricotta , provolone & mozzarella cheeses and pasta sauce.
Penne Pasta
Homemade Marinara or pasta sauce
Cheese Ravioli
Tossed with our homemade pasta sauce
PENNE VODKA
pasta aglio e olio
penne tossed with romano cheese breadcrumbs olive oil and spices
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
