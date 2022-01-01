Chicken sandwiches in Albany
WINGBOX & SEAFOOD CO - 2734 LEDO RD STE 6 ALBANY GA 31707
2734 Ledo Road, Albany
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH W/ FRIES
|$6.99
Deep Fried chicken thigh breaded in our house recipe and fried golden and dashed with some lovely spices. Comes w/ lettuce, tomato & Remy sauce
GRILL
7even Bar & Grille - 104 North Washington Street
104 North Washington street, Albany
|Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Fried or Grilled all white meat chicken sandwich seasoned to perfection served on lightly butteredTexas toast with Lettuce, tomatoes. Customize your sandwich today!