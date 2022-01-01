Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Albany

Albany restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

WINGBOX & SEAFOOD CO - 2734 LEDO RD STE 6 ALBANY GA 31707

2734 Ledo Road, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH W/ FRIES$6.99
Deep Fried chicken thigh breaded in our house recipe and fried golden and dashed with some lovely spices. Comes w/ lettuce, tomato & Remy sauce
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH W/ FRIES$6.99
Deep fried chicken breaded in our house recipe and fried golden, dashed with some lovely spices. Comes with lettuce, tomato and Remy sauce
More about WINGBOX & SEAFOOD CO - 2734 LEDO RD STE 6 ALBANY GA 31707
GRILL

7even Bar & Grille - 104 North Washington Street

104 North Washington street, Albany

Avg 4.2 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Fried or Grilled all white meat chicken sandwich seasoned to perfection served on lightly butteredTexas toast with Lettuce, tomatoes. Customize your sandwich today!
More about 7even Bar & Grille - 104 North Washington Street

