Alfonzo's Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy! We’re a family owned and operated restaurant that offers a range of Italian cuisine to those in Troy, Illinois, and the surrounding areas. We were founded in 1982. We start with the dough and use fresh ingredients and quality toppings to craft your hot, delicious Neopolitan-style pizza. We offer a variety of Italian dishes, sandwiches, desserts, drinks, and more.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
611 Edwardsville Rd • $$
611 Edwardsville Rd
Troy IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
