Alfonzo's Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy! We’re a family owned and operated restaurant that offers a range of Italian cuisine to those in Troy, Illinois, and the surrounding areas. We were founded in 1982. We start with the dough and use fresh ingredients and quality toppings to craft your hot, delicious Neopolitan-style pizza. We offer a variety of Italian dishes, sandwiches, desserts, drinks, and more.

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

611 Edwardsville Rd

Avg 4.5 (688 reviews)

Popular Items

Half Jumbo$17.99
Price includes cheese, additional toppings available to add!
Fonzo Bits$7.79
Toasted Ravioli
Served with a side of marinara sauce.
2 LB Traditional Wings$24.99
Alfonzo's JUMBO WINGS
1 LB Traditional Wings$12.79
Alfonzo's JUMBO WINGS
Antipasto Salad$11.59
On our cold crisp lettuce, we slice pepperoni, fresh tomatoes, green & black olives, mushrooms, pimento, two cheeses, onion, and our famous house dressing.
Family Special$39.00
Jumbo Pizza$24.89
Price includes cheese, additional toppings available to add!
Dinner Salad$5.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoni, & Cheese
Large Slice$6.29
Price includes cheese, additional toppings available to add!
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

611 Edwardsville Rd

Troy IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
