Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

426 Alvarado St.

Monterey, CA 93940

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

VEGAN BURGER$17.00
beyond beef, vegan american cheese, vegan jalapeno aioli, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, house dill pickle, vegan sesame bun
CALIFORNIA CLASSIC BURGER$18.00
harris ranch beef smash-style double cheeseburger, american cheese, fancy sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, house dill pickle
BURRATA SALAD$16.00
red & golden beets, basil oil, arugula, guava dressing, pomegranate seeds, pumpkin seeds, pistachio, toast (VG)
HOUSE SMOKED WINGS$15.00
mary's free range chicken, hatch chili dry rub, ranch dressing
QUESABIRRA TACOS$15.00
(3) consommé dipped tortillas, braised beef, mozzarella, cilantro, white onion, side consommé
ALVARADO BURGER$17.00
harris ranch beef, white cheddar, fancy sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house dill pickle
PATTY MELT$18.00
harris ranch beef, white & yellow cheddar, fancy sauce, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, garlic butter toasted sourdough
"EVERYTHING" PRETZELS$12.00
everything seasoning, house beer mustard
SPICY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
crispy fried chicken breast, ginger chili sauce, gochujang aioli, jalapeno slaw, cucumber, lettuce, brioche
FRIED CALAMARI$15.00
fried w/ lemon & jalapano, manzano aioli, cocktail sauce
All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

426 Alvarado St., Monterey CA 93940

