Discretion Brewing
646 Reviews
$
2703 41st Avenue
Suite A
Soquel, CA 95073
Barrel-Aged Good Faith Strong Ale
Captivate Mixed Culture Saison
Contemplate Bottles
Contemplate Brett 500ml Bottle
Contemplate Brett spotlights Brettanomyces, offering a bouquet of vanilla, pear, and banana mingling with hints of pepper and clove. The fruit-forward flavor brings notes of stone fruit, apple, and pear. A dry finish and mild acidity create a refreshing beer with plenty of Brett complexity. Our Contemplate beers showcase unique ingredients on a canvas of Belgian blonde ale aged for a year with Brettanomyces in American oak barrels. 7.6% ABV • 19 IBU
Contemplate Grapes 500ml Bottle
Contemplate Grapes stars local, organic Chardonnay grapes. They give a vinous quality to the aroma, with notes of pear, mango, and citrus. Fermentation on the grape skins created moderate tannins which add heft and dryness. The grapes' acidity lends balance and maintains the refreshing finish. With time, this variation may evolve more complex fermentation characteristics due to native yeasts on the grapes themselves.) Our Contemplate beers showcase unique ingredients on a canvas of Belgian blonde ale aged for a year with Brettanomyces in American oak barrels. 8.4% ABV • 19 IBU
Contemplate Hops 500ml Bottle
Contemplate Hops displays Jarrylo and Waimea hops. Jarrylo adds its own notes of banana and pear to those same fruit notes contributed by Brettanomyces. Waimea lends bright citrus and pine components that play well with the mild acidity. Together, the hop flavors mingled with Brett's fruity esters present ripe stone fruit and a tropical touch of pineapple. Our Contemplate beers showcase unique ingredients on a canvas of Belgian blonde ale aged for a year with Brettanomyces in American oak barrels. 7.7% ABV • 19 IBU
DeLa Hazy IPA
DeLa 16oz 4-Pack
DeLa Hazy IPA celebrates Delaveaga Park's world-renounced disc golf course where many of us spend our days off. The beer, soft and full on the palate, is dry-hopped with Citra and a little Amarillo. Aromas of resinous green pine evoke hilly fairways surrounded by pine forest. Juicy oranges, lemon candy, guava, and ripe mango spin and glide over the tongue with little fade. Cheers to tree love and birdies! 6.3% ABV • 35 IBU
DeLa 16oz To-Go
Distance Learning Altbier
Distance 16oz 4-Pack
A long distance collaboration with Funkwerks in Colorado. Our friend Scott, the head brewer at Funkwerks in Fort Collins, CO began his brewing career here at Discretion. We've been talking with him about Altbier. For this collaboration, we each came up with our own version of the traditional German style featuring malts from our own states. Brilliantly copper-colored and richly malty, our Altbier balances lightly toasted bread and caramel with a delicate bitterness leading to a long-lasting finish. We used predominantly local malts from Admiral Malting, with a tad of Colorado's Proximity malt thrown in to tie the beer to its Colorado sibling. 5.6% ABV • 36 IBU
Distance To-Go
Ganders Red
Great Uncle Dave's DIPA
GUD 16oz 4-Pack
Under the great big sky is where Great Uncle Dave likes to be, sheltered by the stars. In this heightened version of your favorite IPA, bright fresh green pine meets your nose, leading into mouthwatering caramel malt balanced with a bit of candied orange peel and the zing of rye. The twinkle of tropical and piney hop flavors brightens this classic West Coast Double IPA. It's great! 8.5% ABV · 75 IBU
GUD 16oz To-Go
Hi Citra! Hazy IPA
Hi Citra 16oz 4-Pack
Hi Citra! We will never get tired of hanging out with you. Your exceptional aromas and flavors of orange, guava, melon, and green pine are so alluring. You make such a sweet first impression, and then you continue to entice and refresh us. You can come over any time. 7% ABV · 35 IBU
Hi Citra To-Go
Hop Bebop West Coast IPA
Icebox Poem Cold IPA
Icebox 16oz 4-Pack
I drank the IPA that was in the icebox. You were probably saving it for after work. Sorry! It was great, so crisp and so cold. Sultana, Simcoe, and Idaho 7 hops are showcased in this IPA brewed and fermented to emphasize a crisp, clean finish. 7.3% ABV • 60 IBU
Icebox 16oz To-Go
Jugo Nuevo Hazy IPA
Jugo 16oz 4-Pack
This new-school hazy IPA is brimming with aromas of tropical fruits. Hops, hops, and more hops were added to this beer throughout the production process to create a distinctively succulent IPA with notes of pineapple and guava. You wouldn’t be blamed if you thought this was some sort of “new juice” rather than our latest IPA. 5.6% ABV • 46 IBU
Jugo To-Go
Margarita Road
Margarita Road 750ml Bottle
Parched? Quench your thirst with a glass of Margarita Road. We aged our Mexican-style amber lager in tequila barrels, then added sea salt and organic lime zest. The copper-hued malty lager has a bright and refreshing character that makes for easy drinking. 6.2% ABV • 25 IBU
Oh Black Lager
Oh Black 19.2oz To-Go
Oh Black Lager, Keep on Rollin’… The sound of the black lager happily burbling in the brew house brought this song to mind. Similar in style to a German Schwarzbier, this lager is dark brown in color with a roasted malt aroma and a lingering finish. Its flavor is malty and mellow with a slight roasty edge reminiscent of bitter chocolate. 5% ABV • 25 IBU
Oh Black 19.2oz 4-Pack
ParticIPAte
Pebble Project Pale Ale
Pillowcase Hazy IPA
Pineapple Cruzer Weisse
Pineapple Cruzer 4-Pack
Pineapple joins the Cruzer Weisse party! Cruzer Weisse is our Santa Cruz version of a Berliner Weisse, the sour wheat beer from Northern Germany. Pleasantly tart and effervescent, Cruzer Weisse is the perfect thirst quencher, bringing a refreshing zing to your warm weather fun. Plus, pineapple! 4.4% ABV • 5 IBU
Pineapple Cruzer To-Go
Quartz & Spark
Q&S 19.2oz To-Go
Our kristallweizen, a filtered hefeweizen, is crystal clear and sparkling with yeast-derived fruity and spicy goodness. Like the electric zing that sparks from colliding quartz crystals, aromas and flavors of fresh banana and clove flash from your glass. Zippy carbonation adds to the energy of this beautiful wheat beer. 5% ABV • 13 IBU
Q&S 19.2oz 4-Pack
Raspberry Smile Tart Ale
Redwood Mountain Blonde
Shimmer Pils
Stacks of Stars Hazy Double IPA
Stars 16oz 4-Pack
A well-crafted hazy is like stacks of stars in a glass. Dry-hopped with Strata, Zappa, and Comet, this hazy double IPA sparkles with aromas and flavors of citrus, sweet tropical fruit, and dank, resinous pine. Expand your horizons with its cosmic juiciness. 8% ABV • 68 IBU
Stars 16oz To-Go
Surfin' Egret
Surfin' Egret 4-Pack
The happy sight of an egret enjoying a ride on an abandoned board at the river mouth inspired the name for this double IPA. Dry-hopped with Citra, Eureka, and Strata, the beer is both dank and fruity, showing off flavors and aromas of citrus, tropical fruit, and pine. A base of light pilsner malt allows the hops to shine. 8.3% ABV • 69 IBU
Surfin' Egret To-Go
Ten Million Flowers Kolsch
Flowers 16oz 4-Pack
Tens of millions of flowers were visited by local bees to make the honey that gives a taste of place and a dry finish to our Kolsch-style ale. Vinous esters mingle with a wisp of honey in the nose. The delicate malt flavor is gently accented with a touch of orange zest in this refreshing, food friendly beer. 5.9% ABV · 23 IBU
Flowers 16oz To-Go
Three Fawns Bourbon Barrel-Aged Tripel
Uncle Dave’s IPA
Uncle Dave's 12oz 6-Pack
Is there anyone better to sit around a campfire with, telling stories, IPAs in hand? We think not. Cheers, Uncle Dave! This full-bodied, complex, dry-hopped India Pale Ale delivers fruity hop aromas supported by substantial maltiness and a hint of peppery rye. 6.5% ABV · 52 IBU
Dave's 19.2oz To-Go
Dave's 19.2oz 4-Pack
Wooden Ruler Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout
Wooden Ruler 500ml Bottle
Our whiskey barrel-aged imperial stout is dark, rich, and authoritative. Aromas of roasted malt, whiskey, and oak capture your attention, while notes of deep caramel, toasted marshmallow, and fig enthrall your tastebuds. A lingering, roasty bitterness brings all of the elements into triumphant balance. 13.3% ABV • 88 IBU
Woodland Critters No.8
Woodland Critters No.8 500ml Bottle
This Brett-ed wit with coriander, pink pepercorn, and chardonnay pomace was aged in a Windy Oaks pinot barrel for 18 months. The aroma is oaky, spicy, citrusy, and pear-like, with vanilla and some chardonnay notes. The light refreshing flavor starts with a kiss of tannin and gives way to a silky, oaky fullness. We support the Land Trust of Santa Cruz County, which works to preserve local lands and critters. 6.7% ABV
Yestertimes Old Ale
Clothing
Merchandise
16oz Stainless Cup
Kleen Kanteen 16oz cups available in 3 colors!
Blanket
Cozy Discretion logo blanket to keep you warm in our beer garden and beyond! Available in 2 colors.
Dog Collar
Discretion dog collar with built-in bottle opener!
Dog Collar/Leash Combo (BEST DEAL!)
Dog Leash
Discretion dog leash with built-in bottle opener!
Frisbee
Ultimate Frisbee, Discretion style!
Tin Sign
A fun decoration for your garage, house, or place of business. Share Wisdom-Wit-Kindness-Beer!
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Family-owned brewery offering a variety of beer for-here and to-go. NOW SHIPPING WITHIN CA! Order at: https://shop.discretionbrewing.com
2703 41st Avenue, Suite A, Soquel, CA 95073