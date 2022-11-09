Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Italian

Discretion Brewing

646 Reviews

$

2703 41st Avenue

Suite A

Soquel, CA 95073

Order Again

Barrel-Aged Good Faith Strong Ale

BA Good Faith 500ml Bottle

BA Good Faith 500ml Bottle

$17.50

This delicious Strong Ale balances sweet toffee and dried fruit with oaky bourbon and vanilla notes from bourbon barrels. 9% ABV • 65 IBU

Captivate Mixed Culture Saison

Captivate 750ml Bottle

Captivate 750ml Bottle

$20.00

Brett, saison yeast, lactobacillus/-pedicoccus, and time worked their magic on this saison, resulting in a bright, citrusy beer with a dry finish. Notes of lemon, stone fruit, pepper, baking spices, and vanilla captivate the palate. 6.6% ABV • 15 IBU

Contemplate Bottles

Contemplate Brett 500ml Bottle

Contemplate Brett 500ml Bottle

$15.00

Contemplate Brett spotlights Brettanomyces, offering a bouquet of vanilla, pear, and banana mingling with hints of pepper and clove. The fruit-forward flavor brings notes of stone fruit, apple, and pear. A dry finish and mild acidity create a refreshing beer with plenty of Brett complexity. Our Contemplate beers showcase unique ingredients on a canvas of Belgian blonde ale aged for a year with Brettanomyces in American oak barrels. 7.6% ABV • 19 IBU

Contemplate Grapes 500ml Bottle

Contemplate Grapes 500ml Bottle

$15.00

Contemplate Grapes stars local, organic Chardonnay grapes. They give a vinous quality to the aroma, with notes of pear, mango, and citrus. Fermentation on the grape skins created moderate tannins which add heft and dryness. The grapes' acidity lends balance and maintains the refreshing finish. With time, this variation may evolve more complex fermentation characteristics due to native yeasts on the grapes themselves.) Our Contemplate beers showcase unique ingredients on a canvas of Belgian blonde ale aged for a year with Brettanomyces in American oak barrels. 8.4% ABV • 19 IBU

Contemplate Hops 500ml Bottle

Contemplate Hops 500ml Bottle

$15.00

Contemplate Hops displays Jarrylo and Waimea hops. Jarrylo adds its own notes of banana and pear to those same fruit notes contributed by Brettanomyces. Waimea lends bright citrus and pine components that play well with the mild acidity. Together, the hop flavors mingled with Brett's fruity esters present ripe stone fruit and a tropical touch of pineapple. Our Contemplate beers showcase unique ingredients on a canvas of Belgian blonde ale aged for a year with Brettanomyces in American oak barrels. 7.7% ABV • 19 IBU

DeLa Hazy IPA

DeLa 16oz 4-Pack

DeLa 16oz 4-Pack

$22.00

DeLa Hazy IPA celebrates Delaveaga Park's world-renounced disc golf course where many of us spend our days off. The beer, soft and full on the palate, is dry-hopped with Citra and a little Amarillo. Aromas of resinous green pine evoke hilly fairways surrounded by pine forest. Juicy oranges, lemon candy, guava, and ripe mango spin and glide over the tongue with little fade. Cheers to tree love and birdies! 6.3% ABV • 35 IBU

DeLa 16oz To-Go

DeLa 16oz To-Go

$6.00

Distance Learning Altbier

Distance 16oz 4-Pack

Distance 16oz 4-Pack

$22.00

A long distance collaboration with Funkwerks in Colorado. Our friend Scott, the head brewer at Funkwerks in Fort Collins, CO began his brewing career here at Discretion. We've been talking with him about Altbier. For this collaboration, we each came up with our own version of the traditional German style featuring malts from our own states. Brilliantly copper-colored and richly malty, our Altbier balances lightly toasted bread and caramel with a delicate bitterness leading to a long-lasting finish. We used predominantly local malts from Admiral Malting, with a tad of Colorado's Proximity malt thrown in to tie the beer to its Colorado sibling. 5.6% ABV • 36 IBU

Distance To-Go

Distance To-Go

$6.00

Ganders Red

Ganders Red 500ml Bottle

Ganders Red 500ml Bottle

$17.50

Our version of Flanders Red, the famous Belgian Sour Red Ale, is fruity and reminiscent of red wine. A lemony nose leads into tart cherry character on a good malt backbone, with oak notes from the barrels mingling with a suggestion of almonds. 8.2% ABV • 9 IBU

Great Uncle Dave's DIPA

GUD 16oz 4-Pack

GUD 16oz 4-Pack

$24.00

Under the great big sky is where Great Uncle Dave likes to be, sheltered by the stars. In this heightened version of your favorite IPA, bright fresh green pine meets your nose, leading into mouthwatering caramel malt balanced with a bit of candied orange peel and the zing of rye. The twinkle of tropical and piney hop flavors brightens this classic West Coast Double IPA. It's great! 8.5% ABV · 75 IBU

GUD 16oz To-Go

$6.50

Hi Citra! Hazy IPA

Hi Citra 16oz 4-Pack

Hi Citra 16oz 4-Pack

$22.00

Hi Citra! We will never get tired of hanging out with you. Your exceptional aromas and flavors of orange, guava, melon, and green pine are so alluring. You make such a sweet first impression, and then you continue to entice and refresh us. You can come over any time. 7% ABV · 35 IBU

Hi Citra To-Go

$6.00

Hop Bebop West Coast IPA

Hop Bebop 4-Pack

Hop Bebop 4-Pack

$22.00Out of stock

Complex hop chords improvise from jazzy joy. Notes of tropical and citrus fruits, flowers, and pine play well together in this easy drinking, highly aromatic IPA. 6% ABV • 30 IBU

Hop Bebop To-Go

Hop Bebop To-Go

$6.00

Icebox Poem Cold IPA

Icebox 16oz 4-Pack

Icebox 16oz 4-Pack

$22.00

I drank the IPA that was in the icebox. You were probably saving it for after work. Sorry! It was great, so crisp and so cold. Sultana, Simcoe, and Idaho 7 hops are showcased in this IPA brewed and fermented to emphasize a crisp, clean finish. 7.3% ABV • 60 IBU

Icebox 16oz To-Go

Icebox 16oz To-Go

$6.00

Jugo Nuevo Hazy IPA

Jugo 16oz 4-Pack

Jugo 16oz 4-Pack

$22.00

This new-school hazy IPA is brimming with aromas of tropical fruits. Hops, hops, and more hops were added to this beer throughout the production process to create a distinctively succulent IPA with notes of pineapple and guava. You wouldn’t be blamed if you thought this was some sort of “new juice” rather than our latest IPA. 5.6% ABV • 46 IBU

Jugo To-Go

$6.00

Margarita Road

Margarita Road 750ml Bottle

Margarita Road 750ml Bottle

$16.00

Parched? Quench your thirst with a glass of Margarita Road. We aged our Mexican-style amber lager in tequila barrels, then added sea salt and organic lime zest. The copper-hued malty lager has a bright and refreshing character that makes for easy drinking. 6.2% ABV • 25 IBU

Oh Black Lager

Oh Black 19.2oz To-Go

Oh Black 19.2oz To-Go

$5.50

Oh Black Lager, Keep on Rollin’… The sound of the black lager happily burbling in the brew house brought this song to mind. Similar in style to a German Schwarzbier, this lager is dark brown in color with a roasted malt aroma and a lingering finish. Its flavor is malty and mellow with a slight roasty edge reminiscent of bitter chocolate. 5% ABV • 25 IBU

Oh Black 19.2oz 4-Pack

Oh Black 19.2oz 4-Pack

$20.00

ParticIPAte

ParticIPAte 16oz To-Go

ParticIPAte 16oz To-Go

$6.00
ParticIPAte 16oz 4-Pack

ParticIPAte 16oz 4-Pack

$22.00

Play your part. Scan the code and use your voice. A diversity of American hops all get involved in this IPA, contributing tropical and citrus fruitiness along with a piney, earthy hint of dank. 6.7% ABV • 35 IBU

Pebble Project Pale Ale

Pebble 19.2oz To Go

Pebble 19.2oz To Go

$5.50

Stone by tiny stone, a picture emerges... In our Mosaic-hopped pale ale, shining facets of flavor and aroma build a beautiful beer. Breathe in papaya, guava, and freshly-bloomed blossoms, each scent an element of the Mosaic hops. 5.2% ABV · 38

Pebble 19.2oz 4-Pack

Pebble 19.2oz 4-Pack

$20.00

Pillowcase Hazy IPA

Pillowcase 16oz 4-Pack

Pillowcase 16oz 4-Pack

$22.00

We're making a case for pillowy with this scrumptiously soft, double dry-hopped IPA. Fluffed up with pineapple and pine aromas, it relaxes on the palate in gentle clouds of tangerine and grapefruit. 6% ABV • 35 IBU

Pillowcase To-Go

$6.00

Pineapple Cruzer Weisse

Pineapple Cruzer 4-Pack

Pineapple Cruzer 4-Pack

$22.00

Pineapple joins the Cruzer Weisse party! Cruzer Weisse is our Santa Cruz version of a Berliner Weisse, the sour wheat beer from Northern Germany. Pleasantly tart and effervescent, Cruzer Weisse is the perfect thirst quencher, bringing a refreshing zing to your warm weather fun. Plus, pineapple! 4.4% ABV • 5 IBU

Pineapple Cruzer To-Go

Pineapple Cruzer To-Go

$6.00

Quartz & Spark

Q&S 19.2oz To-Go

Q&S 19.2oz To-Go

$5.50

Our kristallweizen, a filtered hefeweizen, is crystal clear and sparkling with yeast-derived fruity and spicy goodness. Like the electric zing that sparks from colliding quartz crystals, aromas and flavors of fresh banana and clove flash from your glass. Zippy carbonation adds to the energy of this beautiful wheat beer. 5% ABV • 13 IBU

Q&S 19.2oz 4-Pack

Q&S 19.2oz 4-Pack

$20.00

Raspberry Smile Tart Ale

Raspberry Smile 16oz 4-Pack

Raspberry Smile 16oz 4-Pack

$22.00

Raspberries and hibiscus bring happy pink flavors and fruity aromas to this tart and refreshing beer. It tastes like a smile. 4.7% ABV • 9 IBU

Raspberry Smile To-Go

$6.00

Redwood Mountain Blonde

RMB 12oz 6-Pack

RMB 12oz 6-Pack

$16.00

This blonde ale is a favorite for sipping beneath our beloved, towering redwoods. Delightfully bright and refreshing, its low bitterness and subtle malt expression will win you over. 5.5% ABV • 23 IBU

RMB 12oz To-Go

$6.00

Shimmer Pils

Shimmer 19.2oz To-Go

Shimmer 19.2oz To-Go

$5.50

She has a shimmery depth, like light on the fathomless sea. Our brewer’s wife, Eileen, inspired the name of this beer. Shimmer Pils is a crisp and refreshing German-style Pilsner, a true lager with a balanced hoppiness. 5.3% ABV · 31 IBU

Shimmer 4-Pack

Shimmer 4-Pack

$20.00

Stacks of Stars Hazy Double IPA

Stars 16oz 4-Pack

Stars 16oz 4-Pack

$24.00

A well-crafted hazy is like stacks of stars in a glass. Dry-hopped with Strata, Zappa, and Comet, this hazy double IPA sparkles with aromas and flavors of citrus, sweet tropical fruit, and dank, resinous pine. Expand your horizons with its cosmic juiciness. 8% ABV • 68 IBU

Stars 16oz To-Go

$6.50

Surfin' Egret

Surfin' Egret 4-Pack

Surfin' Egret 4-Pack

$24.00

The happy sight of an egret enjoying a ride on an abandoned board at the river mouth inspired the name for this double IPA. Dry-hopped with Citra, Eureka, and Strata, the beer is both dank and fruity, showing off flavors and aromas of citrus, tropical fruit, and pine. A base of light pilsner malt allows the hops to shine. 8.3% ABV • 69 IBU

Surfin' Egret To-Go

Surfin' Egret To-Go

$6.50

Ten Million Flowers Kolsch

Flowers 16oz 4-Pack

Flowers 16oz 4-Pack

$22.00

Tens of millions of flowers were visited by local bees to make the honey that gives a taste of place and a dry finish to our Kolsch-style ale. Vinous esters mingle with a wisp of honey in the nose. The delicate malt flavor is gently accented with a touch of orange zest in this refreshing, food friendly beer. 5.9% ABV · 23 IBU

Flowers 16oz To-Go

$6.00

Three Fawns Bourbon Barrel-Aged Tripel

Three Fawns 500ml Bottle

Three Fawns 500ml Bottle

$17.50

Three Fawns is a Belgian-style tripel aged in American bourbon barrels. A boozy warmth redolent of vanilla, black pepper, and honey, along with soft berry notes, leads into a dry peppery finish influenced by oak. 9.5% ABV · 23 IBU

Uncle Dave’s IPA

Uncle Dave's 12oz 6-Pack

Uncle Dave's 12oz 6-Pack

$16.00

Is there anyone better to sit around a campfire with, telling stories, IPAs in hand? We think not. Cheers, Uncle Dave! This full-bodied, complex, dry-hopped India Pale Ale delivers fruity hop aromas supported by substantial maltiness and a hint of peppery rye. 6.5% ABV · 52 IBU

Dave's 19.2oz To-Go

Dave's 19.2oz To-Go

$5.50
Dave's 19.2oz 4-Pack

Dave's 19.2oz 4-Pack

$20.00

Wooden Ruler Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout

Wooden Ruler 500ml Bottle

Wooden Ruler 500ml Bottle

$17.50

Our whiskey barrel-aged imperial stout is dark, rich, and authoritative. Aromas of roasted malt, whiskey, and oak capture your attention, while notes of deep caramel, toasted marshmallow, and fig enthrall your tastebuds. A lingering, roasty bitterness brings all of the elements into triumphant balance. 13.3% ABV • 88 IBU

Woodland Critters No.8

Woodland Critters No.8 500ml Bottle

Woodland Critters No.8 500ml Bottle

$15.00

This Brett-ed wit with coriander, pink pepercorn, and chardonnay pomace was aged in a Windy Oaks pinot barrel for 18 months. The aroma is oaky, spicy, citrusy, and pear-like, with vanilla and some chardonnay notes. The light refreshing flavor starts with a kiss of tannin and gives way to a silky, oaky fullness. We support the Land Trust of Santa Cruz County, which works to preserve local lands and critters. 6.7% ABV

Yestertimes Old Ale

Yestertimes 750ml Bottle

Yestertimes 750ml Bottle

$20.00

Aged for over 15 months in French oak barrels, this old ale's brettanomyces character expresses itself as fruity funk on the nose, with flavors of dried cherry leading to a dry finish. 9% ABV • 35 IBU

Hard Cider

Soquel Cider 22oz

Soquel Cider 22oz

$9.50
Santa Cruz Cider Co's Hopped Apple Cider 12oz

Santa Cruz Cider Co's Hopped Apple Cider 12oz

$7.50

The hops used in this cider give an intense fruity aroma of mango and citrus. The first sip is tropical as it transforms into a balanced dry apple finish. There is not a trace of bitterness in this cider. 6.9% ABV

Clothing

Beanie

Beanie

$26.00
Uncle Dave's Tee

Uncle Dave's Tee

$26.00+

New Design!

Dog Hoodie

Dog Hoodie

$50.00+

NEW!

Good Faith Tee

Good Faith Tee

$26.00+

NEW!

Mono Color Logo Shirt

Mono Color Logo Shirt

$20.00+

Please specify color at pick-up.

Ocean Wave Pullover Hoodie

Ocean Wave Pullover Hoodie

$40.00
Onesie

Onesie

$22.00

Please specify color at pick-up.

Round Logo Hat

Round Logo Hat

$22.00

Merchandise

16oz Stainless Cup

16oz Stainless Cup

$12.00

Kleen Kanteen 16oz cups available in 3 colors!

Blanket

Blanket

$19.00

Cozy Discretion logo blanket to keep you warm in our beer garden and beyond! Available in 2 colors.

Dog Collar

Dog Collar

$24.00

Discretion dog collar with built-in bottle opener!

Dog Collar/Leash Combo (BEST DEAL!)

Dog Collar/Leash Combo (BEST DEAL!)

$45.00
Dog Leash

Dog Leash

$24.00

Discretion dog leash with built-in bottle opener!

Frisbee

Frisbee

$18.50

Ultimate Frisbee, Discretion style!

Tin Sign

Tin Sign

$22.00

A fun decoration for your garage, house, or place of business. Share Wisdom-Wit-Kindness-Beer!

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBusiness Services
check markHigh Chairs
check markPet Friendly
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family-owned brewery offering a variety of beer for-here and to-go. NOW SHIPPING WITHIN CA! Order at: https://shop.discretionbrewing.com

Website

Location

2703 41st Avenue, Suite A, Soquel, CA 95073

Directions

