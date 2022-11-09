Discretion Brewing

Distance 16oz 4-Pack

$22.00

A long distance collaboration with Funkwerks in Colorado. Our friend Scott, the head brewer at Funkwerks in Fort Collins, CO began his brewing career here at Discretion. We've been talking with him about Altbier. For this collaboration, we each came up with our own version of the traditional German style featuring malts from our own states. Brilliantly copper-colored and richly malty, our Altbier balances lightly toasted bread and caramel with a delicate bitterness leading to a long-lasting finish. We used predominantly local malts from Admiral Malting, with a tad of Colorado's Proximity malt thrown in to tie the beer to its Colorado sibling. 5.6% ABV • 36 IBU