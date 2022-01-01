Soquel restaurants you'll love

DeLa Hazy IPA celebrates Delaveaga Park's world-renounced disc golf course where many of us spend our days off. The beer, soft and full on the palate, is dry-hopped with Citra and a little Amarillo. Aromas of resinous green pine evoke hilly fairways surrounded by pine forest. Juicy oranges, lemon candy, guava, and ripe mango spin and glide over the tongue with little fade. Cheers to tree love and birdies! 6.3% ABV • 35 IBU

