Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soquel restaurants you'll love

Go
Soquel restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Soquel

Soquel's top cuisines

American
American
Italian
Italian
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & breweries
Brewpubs & Breweries
Scroll right

Must-try Soquel restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Pretty Good Advice

3070 Porter Street, Soquel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coconut Yogurt$7.00
(V, GF) Seasonal fruits, coconut yogurt, with a side of sesame-cashew brittle
Mike's GM Deluxe$8.00
Fried egg, crispy potato, red bell pepper jam, tarragon aioli, avocado, pepperjack cheese. on ciabatta
Plum and Goat Cheese Salad$9.50
(GF, can be made V) red leaf lettuce, stone fruit tossed in salt, pepper, and basil, blueberries, goat cheese, with a walnut dressing on the side
More about Pretty Good Advice
Discretion Brewing image

SMOKED SALMON

Discretion Brewing

2703 41st Avenue, Soquel

Avg 4.2 (646 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DeLa 16oz 4-Pack$22.00
DeLa Hazy IPA celebrates Delaveaga Park's world-renounced disc golf course where many of us spend our days off. The beer, soft and full on the palate, is dry-hopped with Citra and a little Amarillo. Aromas of resinous green pine evoke hilly fairways surrounded by pine forest. Juicy oranges, lemon candy, guava, and ripe mango spin and glide over the tongue with little fade. Cheers to tree love and birdies! 6.3% ABV • 35 IBU
More about Discretion Brewing
HOME image

 

HOME - Soquel

3101 N Main St, Soquel

Avg 4.5 (1731 reviews)
Takeout
More about HOME - Soquel
Map

More near Soquel to explore

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Los Gatos

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Campbell

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Cupertino

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Morgan Hill

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (540 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (354 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston