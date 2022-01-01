Soquel restaurants you'll love
Pretty Good Advice
Pretty Good Advice
3070 Porter Street, Soquel
Popular items
Coconut Yogurt
|$7.00
(V, GF) Seasonal fruits, coconut yogurt, with a side of sesame-cashew brittle
Mike's GM Deluxe
|$8.00
Fried egg, crispy potato, red bell pepper jam, tarragon aioli, avocado, pepperjack cheese. on ciabatta
Plum and Goat Cheese Salad
|$9.50
(GF, can be made V) red leaf lettuce, stone fruit tossed in salt, pepper, and basil, blueberries, goat cheese, with a walnut dressing on the side
Discretion Brewing
SMOKED SALMON
Discretion Brewing
2703 41st Avenue, Soquel
Popular items
DeLa 16oz 4-Pack
|$22.00
DeLa Hazy IPA celebrates Delaveaga Park's world-renounced disc golf course where many of us spend our days off. The beer, soft and full on the palate, is dry-hopped with Citra and a little Amarillo. Aromas of resinous green pine evoke hilly fairways surrounded by pine forest. Juicy oranges, lemon candy, guava, and ripe mango spin and glide over the tongue with little fade. Cheers to tree love and birdies! 6.3% ABV • 35 IBU