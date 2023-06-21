Sawasdee Thai Cuisine 5050 Soquel Dr
No reviews yet
5050 Soquel Dr
Soquel, CA 95073
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner
Appetizers
Chicken Satay
On skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.
Tofu Satay
On skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.
Thai Egg Rolls
Stuffed with vegetable, silver noodles, served with homemade sweet and sour sauce.
Fried Tofu
Deep-fried tofu served with homemade sauce and ground peanuts.
1/2 Fresh Rolls (2 Pieces)
Mixture of fresh vegetables and tofu wrapped in delicate rice paper with peanut dressing.
Fresh Rolls (4 Pieces)
Mixture of fresh vegetables and tofu wrapped in delicate rice paper with peanut dressing.
Angel Wings
Stuffed with silver noodles, celery, carrot, mushrooms and ground chicken with cucumber in spicy sauce.
Goong Gra Bok ( Shrimp Rolls )
Crispy deep-fried prawns in egg roll wraps; served with sweet and sour sauce.
Fried Calamari
Deep-fried calamari served with sweet and sour sauce.
Crab Rolls (Cream Cheese w/ real crab meat)
Deep-fried, stuffed with vegetable, silver noodles, served with homemade sweet and sour sauce.
Fried Wontons
Deep-fried wontons stuffed with chicken; served with homemade sauce.
House Dumplings
Steamed pork and shrimp wrapped with wonton skins.
Mun Tod
Thai-style crispy fried sweet potatoes.
Crispy Wings
Wings and drumsticks served with Thai sriracha.
Crispy Garlic Prawns
Marinated garlic deep fried prawns.
Potstickers ( Chicken )
Steamed potstickers with house honey soy sauce.
Salad
House Salad ( Salad Khaeg )
Cucumber, tomatoes, tofu and assorted lettuce topped with peanut dressing.
Silver Noodle Salad ( Shrimp & Ground Chicken )
Silver noodles tossed with onions, mint leaves, cilantro and Thai spicy lemon dressing
Beef Salad
Sliced grilled, tossed with ground chili, mint leaves, onions, cilantro and lemon dressing.
Prawn Salad
Broiled over open fire with red onion, mint leaves, cilantro, chili and lemon dressing.
Calamari Salad
Broiled over open fire with red onion, mint leaves, cilantro, chili and lemon dressing.
Laab Chicken ( Ground Chicken )
With red onion, mint leaves, cilantro, lemon dressing and roasted rice powder.
Papaya Salad ( Som Tum )
Fresh string green papaya, carrot, green beans, tomatoes, ground peanuts, chili tossed in lemon dressing.
Seafood Salad ( Prawns, Calamari and Scallop )
Seafood combination, red onion, carrot, mint leaves, cilantro with lemon dressing and ground chili.
Duck Salad
Roast duck with red onion, mint leaves, cilantro, roasted rice powder, in lemon dressing
Ginger Salad ( Ground Chicken )
With chili, fresh ginger, roasted peanuts, mint leaves, red onion, and cilantro in garlic lemon dressing.
Small Green Salad ( Peanut or Lemon Dressing )
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and carrots.
Soup
Small Tom Yum ( Hot and sour broth )
Hot and sour soup with onion, mushrooms, celery, tomato, lemon grass, galanga, kaffir leaves and chili oil.
Medium Tom Yum ( Hot and sour broth )
Hot and sour soup with onion, mushrooms, celery, tomato, lemon grass, galanga, kaffir leaves and chili oil.
Large Tom Yum ( Hot and sour broth )
Hot and sour soup with onion, mushrooms, celery, tomato, lemon grass, galanga, kaffir leaves and chili oil.
Medium Poh-Tak ( Prawns, Scallops, & Calamari )
Hot and sour soup with onion, mushrooms, tomato, celery, ginger, lemon grass, kaffir leaves, galanga and mint leaves.
Large Poh-Tak ( Prawns, Scallops, & Calamari )
Hot and sour soup with onion, mushrooms, tomato, celery, ginger, lemon grass, kaffir leaves, galanga and mint leaves.
Small Tom Kha ( Coconut broth )
Hot and sour coconut milk soup with onion, mushrooms, celery, lemon grass, kaffir leaves and galanga.
Medium Tom Kha ( Coconut broth )
Hot and sour coconut milk soup with onion, mushrooms, celery, lemon grass, kaffir leaves and galanga.
Large Tom Kha ( Coconut broth )
Hot and sour coconut milk soup with onion, mushrooms, celery, lemon grass, kaffir leaves and galanga.
Medium Wonton Chicken Soup
Wontons stuffed with chicken, chicken slices, and baby bok choy in a delightful broth.
Large Wonton Chicken Soup
Wontons stuffed with chicken, chicken slices, and baby bok choy in a delightful broth.
Medium Vegetable Soup ( Chicken or Tofu )
Fresh tofu and mushrooms with celery, onion, carrot, zucchini and broccoli in a tasty clear broth.
Large Vegetable Soup ( Chicken or Tofu )
Fresh tofu and mushrooms with celery, onion, carrot, zucchini and broccoli in a tasty clear broth.
Medium Kao Lao Beef ( Thai beef broth )
Sliced beef, bok choy, celery, onion, carrot, zucchini and bean sprout in beef broth.
Large Kao Lao Beef ( Thai beef broth )
Sliced beef, bok choy, celery, onion, carrot, zucchini and bean sprout in beef broth.
Curries
Red Curry
Coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, green beans, carrots, zucchini and Thai basil.
Green Curry
Coconut milk, string beans, eggplant, zucchini, carrots, bell pepper, and Thai basil leaves.
Yellow Curry
Coconut milk, potatoes, onions, green beans and carrots.
Pa-naeng Curry
Coconut milk, carrot, bell pepper, zucchini, green beans and Thai basil.
Duck Curry
Roast duck with red curry, coconut milk, tomato, pineapple, bell pepper and Thai basil.
Pineapple Curry
In red curry, coconut milk, pineapple, bell pepper and Thai basil.
Massaman Curry
With peanuts, onion, carrots, string bean, and potatoes in coconut milk.
Pumpkin Red Curry
Red curry in coconut milk with pumpkin, bell pepper and Thai basil.
Sawasdee Curry
With sweet potatoes, carrot and string beans in turmeric curry.
Seafood Delight
Red curry in coconut milk with bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, green beans and pineapple.
Fresh Salmon Chu Chee ( Wild Salmon )
Topped with Panaeng curry, green beans, zucchini, carrots, bell pepper and Thai basil.
Fish Curry ( Steamed fillet of Basa)
Choice of Red, Green, Pa-naeng or Yellow curry.
Other Dishes
Pad Nam Prik Pao
In a tasty chili sauce with mushrooms, zucchini, onion, carrot, bell pepper, baby corn.
Garlic & Pepper
Tender sliced meat sautéed with fresh garlic, and pepper sauce, served on mixed vegetables.
Pad Prik Sod ( fresh jalapeno )
Fresh chili and garlic sautéed with bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, carrots and zucchini.
Pad Gra Prow - Basil Chicken ( ground chicken )
Stir-fried with fresh chili, garlic, bell pepper, carrot, zucchini, string bean, Thai basil.
Sweet and Sour ( fried chicken )
With pineapple, tomato, bell pepper, onion, zucchini and carrot.
Eggplant with Thai Basil ( Pad Ma Khuea )
Stir-fried eggplant, fresh chili, garlic, bell pepper, carrot, broccoli, zucchini, bean sauce and basil.
Ginger with Meat
Sauteed with fresh ginger, mushrooms, celery, zucchini, baby corn, bell pepper, onion and carrot.
Cashew Chicken ( Gai Hima-paan )
Sautéed with roasted chili, zucchini, cashew nuts, carrot, onion and broccoli.
Mixed Vegetables
Assorted vegetables sautéed with garlic sauce.
Garlic and Black Bean Sauce
With black bean sauce, baby corn, onion, zucchini, carrots, mushrooms, celery, bell pepper.
Broccoli
Tender meat or tofu sautéed in garlic sauce over steamed broccoli.
Pra Ram ( Peanut Sauce )
With mixed vegetables and spinach topped with peanut sauce.
House Specials
Devil Duck
With fresh chili, bell pepper, zucchini, carrot, onion, string beans and Thai basil.
Roast Duck Dinner
Special roast duck and whole leg over mixed vegetables served with spicy soy sauce.
Fresh Ginger Duck
With garlic, fresh ginger, mushrooms, zucchini, baby corn, celery, bell pepper, onions and carrots.
BBQ Chicken
Thai-style special marinated chicken served on a bed of steamed vegetables.
BBQ Pork
Thai-style special marinated pork served on a bed of steamed vegetables.
Sawasdee Curry
With sweet potatoes, carrot and string beans in turmeric curry.
Crispy Garlic Fish ( Catfish )
Breaded, fried, crispy with lots of garlic served on a bed of steamed vegetables.
Three Season Fish ( Deep-fried fillet of Tilapia )
With tomato, pineapple, onion, bell pepper, zucchini, carrot and spicy sweet and sour sauce.
Chef Special
Prawns in a Claypot ( Goong Ob Woon Sen )
Sautéed with silver noodles, ginger, carrot, onion, zucchini, mushroom, baby corn, celery and sesame oil.
Fresh Salmon Chu Chee ( Wild Salmon )
Topped with Panaeng curry, green beans, zucchini, carrots, bell pepper and Thai basil.
Spicy Catfish ( Deep-fried )
Sautéed with carrot, bell pepper, string beans, zucchini, eggplant, and Thai basil in red chili sauce.
Pumpkin Red Curry
Red curry in coconut milk with pumpkin, bell pepper and Thai basil.
Eggplant Delight
Stir-fried eggplant with egg, mushrooms, zucchini, onion, celery, bell pepper, baby corn and carrot in gravy sauce.
Seafood Delight
Red curry in coconut milk with bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, green beans and pineapple.
Pad Woon Sen
Stir-fried silver noodle, eggs, carrots, zucchini, onions, baby corn, mushroom and celery.
Cashew Seafood
Sautéed in toasted chili with mushrooms, onion, carrots, zucchini, bell pepper and cashew nuts.
Crispy Chicken ( Fried Chicken )
Topped with pineapple, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, bell pepper, carrots and spicy sweet and sour sauce.
Seafood
Steamed Fish with Fresh Ginger (Plajian Basa Fish)
With garlic, ginger, onion, carrots, baby corn, celery, zucchini, bell pepper and mushrooms.
Basil Seafood ( Calamari & Prawns )
Sautéed with fresh chili, garlic, bell pepper, zucchini, green beans,carrot and Thai basil.
Pad Ta-lay ( Prawns, Scallops & Calamari )
Sautéed in chili paste with zucchini green beans, bell pepper, carrot and Thai basil.
Sweet & Sour Fish ( Deep-fried fillet of Tilapia )
Topped with onion, pineapple, bell pepper, zucchini, carrot and tomato in sweet and sour sauce.
Fish Curry ( Steamed fillet of Basa)
Choice of Red, Green, Pa-naeng or Yellow curry.
Seafood with Garlic Oyster Sauce ( Calamari, Scallops and Shrimps )
Sautéed with mushrooms, zucchini, carrot, bell pepper, onion and garlic oyster sauce.
Jalapeno Fish ( Deep fried Tilapia )
Fresh jalapeno and garlic sauteed with bell pepper, onion, carrot, zucchini.
Fish Fillet in Garlic Ginger Sauce (Deep-fried filet of Tilapia)
Zucchini, carrot, bell pepper, mushroom, baby corn, onion, sauteed in garlic ginger sauce.
Noodles
Pad Thai ( Traditional pan-fried noodles )
With fried tofu, bean sprouts, egg, green onion, and ground peanuts.
Pad See-Ew
Wide rice noodles pan-fried with egg, and broccoli.
Pad Khee Mao ( Drunken Noodles )
Wide rice noodles with chili, string beans, bell pepper, zucchini, carrot, bean sprouts and basil.
Rad Nah
Wide rice noodles and broccoli topped with Thai gravy.
Yellow Noodles ( Singapore style )
Pan-fried thin rice noodles in curry sauce, egg, baby bok choy, and bean sprouts.
Gai Kua
Wide rice noodles and chicken stir fried with lettuce, egg, green onion, bean sprout, and cilantro.
Chow Mein
Egg noodles stir-fried with celery, onions, carrots, cabbage, baby bok choy, egg and bean sprouts.
Fried Rice Dishes
Thai Fried Rice
Thai-style fried rice with meat, eggs, and onion.
Authentic Spicy Fried Rice
Spicy fried rice with bell pepper, chili, green beans, carrots, zucchini and thai basil.
Combination Fried Rice ( Chicken, Beef, Pork & Shrimp )
Thai-style fried rice with combination of meat, eggs, and onion.
Pineapple Fried Rice
With eggs, pineapple, onions, cashew nuts, raisins.
Crab Fried Rice (Real Crab)
Thai-style fried rice with crab meat, egg, and onion.
Egg Fried Rice
Thai-style fried rice with eggs, and onion.
Noodle Soup
Noodle Soup
Clear broth with choice of protein and rice noodles, bok choy, green onions, and bean sprouts.
Beef Noodle Soup
Beef broth with beef slices, rice noodles, bok choy, green onions, and bean sprouts.
Duck Noodle Soup
Duck broth with duck meat, rice noodles, bok choy, green onions, and bean sprouts.
Vegetarian Noodle Soup
Clear vegetarian broth with rice noodles, assorted vegetables, bok choy, green onions, and bean sprouts.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Tom Yum broth with choice of protein and rice noodles, bok choy, green onions, and bean sprouts.
Tom Kha Noodle Soup
Tom Kha broth with choice of protein and rice noodles, bok choy, green onions, and bean sprouts.
Dessert/Sides
Sweet Rice with Mango
Fried Bananas With Coconut Ice Cream
Sticky Rice with Coconut Ice Cream
Fried Bananas
Fried Ice Cream
Coconut Ice Cream
Green Tea Ice Cream
Steamed Rice
Brown Rice
Sticky Rice
Peanut Sauce
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Steamed Rice Noodles
Steamed Flat Noodles
Steamed Vegetables
Steamed Tofu
Cucumber Salad
Fried Egg
Steamed Chicken
Curry Sauce
To Go Beverages
Beverages
Thai Iced Tea with Black Pearls
Thai Iced Coffee with Black Pearls
Thai iced Tea
Thai Iced Coffee
Thai Tea (No Ice)
Thai Iced Coffee (No Ice)
Hot Tea
Coffee
Lipton Iced Tea
Ginger Hot Tea
Lemonade
Coke
Sprite
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Root Beer
Sparkling Water
Bottle of Water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Good Times #1 Thai Cuisine for 8 years and counting!
5050 Soquel Dr, Soquel, CA 95073