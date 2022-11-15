Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pretty Good Advice

review star

No reviews yet

3070 Porter Street

Soquel, CA 95073

Popular Items

House Cut Potato Fries
Cheeseburger
California Ranch Burger

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.00

american cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion, burger sauce. On a sesame seed burger bun.

Jalapeno BBQ Burger

Jalapeno BBQ Burger

$8.00

pickled jalapeño, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, PGA burger sauce and BBQ sauce. On a sesame seed burger bun.

California Ranch Burger

California Ranch Burger

$8.50

Avocado, frizzled ranch onions(V/GF), American cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato, PGA burger sauce. On a sesame seed burger bun

Hott Cheezy Burger

Hott Cheezy Burger

$8.00

Roasted jalapenos, american and pepperjack cheese, frizzled onions, lettuce, tomato, raw and caramelized onion, pickle, burger sauce. On a seeded burger bun.

Sandwiches

Final Meltdown

Final Meltdown

$8.50

Roasted mushrooms, fried egg, jalapeños, caramelized onion, crispy potato, pepperjack cheese, secret sauce, on ciabatta

Good Morning

Good Morning

$5.50

(DF) crispy potato, fried egg, red bell pepper jam, tarragon aioli, on ciabatta

Mike's GM Deluxe

Mike's GM Deluxe

$8.00

Fried egg, crispy potato, red bell pepper jam, tarragon aioli, avocado, pepperjack cheese. on ciabatta

Spicy Boy

Spicy Boy

$7.50

(DF) Fried egg, crispy potato, red bell pepper jam, roasted jalapeños, caramelized onion, tarragon aioli, on ciabatta

Pesto Fresco

Pesto Fresco

$7.00

pesto, tarragon aioli, arugula, tomato, pickled red onion, fried egg

Tom's Bright Eyes Surprise

Tom's Bright Eyes Surprise

$8.50

(V) crispy potato, avocado, roasted jalapeño, mushrooms, caramelized onion, vegan sauce, on ciabatta

Salads

PGA Chopped Salad

PGA Chopped Salad

$10.50

(V,GF) Romaine, Rainbow Carrot, Cucumber, Purple daikon, sunflower seed, Cesar-style Dressing. Dressing comes on side.

Apple And Blue Cheese Salad

Apple And Blue Cheese Salad

$10.50

(GF, can be made vegan) Red leaf and radicchio salad with apples, blue cheese, celery, pickled currants, walnuts and a walnut vinaigrette.

Sides

Coconut Yogurt

Coconut Yogurt

$7.00Out of stock

(V, GF) Seasonal fruits, cashew yogurt, with a side of sesame-cashew brittle

House Cut Potato Fries

House Cut Potato Fries

$5.00

Comes with ketchup and your choice of garlic aioli or vegan ranch

Kid's Fries

Kid's Fries

$3.00

served with ketchup

Cream of Cauliflower Soup

Cream of Cauliflower Soup

$6.00

(GF) Topped with pistachio, almond, parsley, and meyer lemon.

Additions (on the side)

Hashbrown

$2.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Side Black Bean Patty

$2.00

extra garlic aioli

$0.50

extra vegan ranch

$0.50

Dessert

Meyer Lemon Cream Soft Serve

Meyer Lemon Cream Soft Serve

$5.00

Made with coconut milk and oat milk

Cinnamon Chocolate

Cinnamon Chocolate

$5.00

Vegan! Made with coconut milk and oat milk

1/2 & 1/2 Soft Serve

1/2 & 1/2 Soft Serve

$5.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.50

American cheese. on potato bun.

Kids Good Morning

Kids Good Morning

$4.50

(DF) crispy potato, fried egg, ketchup. on potato bun.

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$4.50

american cheese, ketchup. on potato bun

Drinks

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00
Persimmon Lemonade

Persimmon Lemonade

$4.50
Iced Coconut Caramel Coffee

Iced Coconut Caramel Coffee

$5.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.00
Sparkling Mountain Spring Water 25 oz.

Sparkling Mountain Spring Water 25 oz.

$3.50
Still Mountain Spring Water 25 oz.

Still Mountain Spring Water 25 oz.

$3.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

A produce driven take out joint with high quality food at low prices.

Website

Location

3070 Porter Street, Soquel, CA 95073

Directions

