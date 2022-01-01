Go
Andale Cantina

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

6850 Main Street

Buffalo, NY 14221

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

FLAN$7.00
Quesadilla$6.00
CARNITAS LUNCH$17.00
Fried Plantains.$4.50
Chimichanga$24.00
2 Flour tortillas soft or fried, filled with your choice of meat. Topped with cheese sauce & served with refried beans and a house salad.
ANDALE ENCHILADAS$20.00
4 enchiladas choice of beef, chicken, beans or cheese. Drizzle with sour cream,Served with lettuce and pico de gallo. Smothered in your choice of ONE sauce : Poblano pepper green sauce, mole sauce, or enchilada sauce
STREET TACOS$24.00
California street tacos served with cilantro and onions. Choice of: Carnitas, Steak, Chicken, Chorizo, Al Pastor, Barbacoa, Diabla Add rice and beans for $2.
Mexican street corn$4.00
CHURROS$11.00
BIRRIA BURRITO$25.00
Burrito filled with grilled chicken topped with house cheese sauce. Served with 2 sides
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

6850 Main Street, Buffalo NY 14221

Directions

Andale Cantina

orange starNo Reviews

