Andrias Steakhouse

Come in and enjoy a succulent steak with our savory homemade marinade and brush on steak sauce. Sitting on 4 acres of old farm land, this once country home will make you feel like your at your at home while enjoying some of the best steaks the metro-east has to offer.

6805 Old Collinsville Rd

Popular Items

Small Filet 8 Oz.$44.95
8oz Small Filet- The number one seller at Andria's the petite filet stands the test of time. Served with Andria's Steak Sauce this filet offers mouth watering bites.
Toasted Ravioli$10.95
Toasted Ravioli- Homemade from Nonna's on the Hill, these classic St Louis, staple are a must when visiting from out of town. Served with homemade meat sauce to dip the toasted ravioli at Andria's is a must try for people traveling or locals who love their toasted ravioli.
Grilled Chicken with Sauteed Vegetables and Rice$26.95
2 Boneless skinless chicken breast grilled with Andria's Steak Sauce, served on a bed of rice topped with a vegetably medley in a oyster sauce this three-recipe meal fits perfectly together.
Turtle Brownie$12.00
Classic Homemade Turtle Brownie- classic homemade turtle brownie with bits of heath bar, nuts, and caramel drizzled all over this rich dessert will be staring at dessert lovers right in their eye.
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.00
Chicken Caesar Salad- 1 Piece of grilled chicken served on top fresh romaine lettuce, asiago cheese, and parmasean cheese, this light salad won't make you feeling bad about ordering dessert later.
Ribeye 16 Oz.$44.95
16oz Ribeye- Marbled throughout the Ribeye offers meat lovers the biggest flavor with our Andria's Steak Sauce this is one of the more requested items.
Sirloin Strip 14 Oz.$41.95
14oz Sirloin Strip- Also known as the New York Strip, this cut offers a great beef flavor that traditional meat lovers adore. Brushed with Andria's Steak Sauce this steakhouse staple is always a delicious option.
Andrias Steak-Burger$12.00
Andria's Steak Cheeseburger-6oz Steakburger with cheese and brushed with our Andria's Steak Sauce this burger will have you throwing in your napkin before all your french fries are gone.
Grilled Shrimp$16.95
Grilled Shrimp- 4 marinated shrimp served with a homemade roasted red pepper sauce this appetizer helps makes the dishes clean, because everyone cleans the plate with the extra sauce leftover.
Large Filet 12 Oz.$54.95
12oz Filet Mignon brushed with our homemade Andria's Steak Sauce, cooked to your desired temperature. Filet offers no fat but is an excellent cut when paired with our steak sauce.
Location

6805 Old Collinsville Rd

OFallon IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
