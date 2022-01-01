Go
Anduzzi's Sports Club

Your PREMIER Sports Club on Green Bay's east side and around northeastern Wisconsin!

900 Kepler Drive

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$5.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in a six-cheese sauce.
Fresh Lake Perch
Anduzzi’s hand breaded fresh lake perch fried golden brown and served with coleslaw, marble rye bread, tartar sauce and choice of side.
Spotted Cow Cheese Curd Burger$12.99
Flame-grilled burger with double smoked bacon, Spotted Cow beer cheese dip and loaded with Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds.
Chicken Ranch Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheeses and bacon with ranch dressing rolled in a garden vegetable wrap.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Boneless chicken wings tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes and blue cheese dressing in a garden vegetable wrap.
Philly Cheese-steak Sandwich$12.99
Shaved sirloin steak with sauteed red onion, mushrooms, green and red peppers, topped with melted provolone cheese and our Spotted Cow beer cheese. All stuffed into a hoagie bun.
Traditional Chicken Wings$11.99
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Wing sauces include, Parmesan Garlic, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Dry Rub, Tangy Carolina Gold, Anduzzi's Fusion, Spicy Garlic, Buffalo and Inferno.
Boneless Chicken Wings$11.99
Boneless chicken wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. Wing sauces include, Parmesan Garlic, Teriyaki, Sweet Chili, Honey BBQ, BBQ, Dry Rub, Tangy Carolina Gold, Anduzzi's Fusion, Spicy Garlic, Buffalo and Inferno.
Jameson Whiskey Burger$13.99
An Anduzzi’s fan favorite! Flame-grilled burger topped with cheddar cheese, cinnamon brown sugar bacon, crispy onion tanglers and a Jameson whiskey glaze.
Ranch$0.75
Location

Green Bay WI

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants

Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

Scott's Subs East Green Bay

The Woods Golf Club

El Sarape Green Bay

