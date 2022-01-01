Go
Ani Ramen House

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

218 Newark Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1979 reviews)

Popular Items

Shoyu Ramen$16.00
classic chicken broth, shoyu tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, scallions, black garlic oil
Chicken Karaage$9.00
Boneless Japanese style fried chicken thigh
Edamame$7.00
chili charred + sea salt
Pork Buns$9.00
Pork Belly, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
Spicy Miso Ramen$16.00
classic chicken broth, miso tare, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, & scallions, roasted chili oil
Chef's Special Ramen$16.00
Stamina Ramen, our version features classic chicken broth, shoyu tare (base) enriched with chili paste, chives, garlic, ginger, onion, lemongrass, and shallot, kakuni (pork belly), cabbage, chives, and scallions.
Shrimp Buns$9.00
Crispy Panko Shrimp, shredded cabbage, pickled cucumber, spicy miso mayo
Vegan Ramen$16.00
vegetable broth, sesame shoyu tare, roasted shiitake mushrooms, carrots and onions, topped with tofu, cabbage, scallions, and chives.
Side Kae Dama$3.00
extra noodles, fresh from Sun Noodle
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

218 Newark Ave

Jersey City NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

