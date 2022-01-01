Ani Ramen House
Come in and enjoy!
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
218 Newark Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
218 Newark Ave
Jersey City NJ
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sushi by Bou - Jersey City
Come on in and enjoy!
Ghost Truck Kitchen
A variety of scratch made food, inspired by food trucks, and made only for takeout.
Gringos Restaurant JC
Modern taqueria offering spirited takes on Mexican street food with a vast tequilla selection.
Lucky 7 JC
Come in and enjoy!