Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Wurstbar

1,854 Reviews

$$

516 Jersey Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Starters

Fried Cheese Curds

$7.00

Cheese curds battered & fried, served with chipotle aioli

Mexican Corn Dogs

$8.00

Three mini beef corn dogs, queso fresco, chili lime mayo, cilantro. Veggie available.

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Spicy thai peanut sauce, fried garlic

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Served with Celery, Carrots, Blue Cheese.

Haus Mac N' Cheese

$10.00

Ritz Parmesan Bread Crumbs

Sausages and Dogs

Haus Wurst

$9.00

Choose between Brat, Kielbasa or Beef Frank. Served on a sweet roll with kraut, mustard, pickled onions and relish.

Country Roads

$14.00

Smoked VT Cheddar Brat, Apple Fennel Slaw, Jalapeno Aioli, Served on a Sweet Roll.

Norcal

$12.00

Bratwurst, Fig Mustard, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Drizzled Honey, Candied Walnuts. Served On A Sweet Roll.

Rancho Grande

$10.00Out of stock

Spanish Chorizo, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onions, Chili Lime Mayo. Served On A Sweet Roll.

El Cubano

$12.00

Kielbasa, Roasted Pork, Mojo Mayo, Swiss, Haus Dill Pickles, Haus Mustard

New Delhi Curry Wurst

$12.00

Polish Kielbasa, Masala Curry, Mango Chutney, Cashews, Cilantro

John Popper

$13.00

Chicken Wurst, Cheddar & Chive Cream Cheese, Roasted Jalepenos, Ritz Crunchies

Field Day

$10.00

Beef Frank, Chopped Bacon, Cheese Sauce, Chives, Fried Onions

Maui Bow Wowie

$10.00

Beef Frank, Bacon, Jalapeño Pineapple Relish, Chipotle Mayo, Cilantro. Served On A Sweet Roll.

Picnic Table

$9.00

Beef Frank, Creamy Coleslaw, Onion Frizzle, BBQ Sauce. Served On A Sweet Roll.

It's Chili Dog

$10.00

Beef Frank, Haus Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Chives

Bacon Mac

$10.00

Beef Frank, Haus Mac N' Cheese, Bacon. Served On A Sweet Roll.

Seoul Rebel

$13.00

Beef Frank, Beef Bulgogi, Kimchi, Gochujang Ginger Aioli

The Puppy Dog (Kids)

$8.00

Kids hot dog sliders, haus cut fries, ketchup

Hot Diggity Dog

$12.00

Beef Frank, Haus Chili, Cheese Sauce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Fritos & Chives

Plates

Wurst Plate

$16.00

Your choice of two grilled sausages, served with a side of kraut, mustard, cole slaw, pickles, caramelized onion.

Burgers

Haus Burger

$13.00

American Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato, Shaved Onion, Pickles, Ketchup, Haus Sauce

Rodeo Burger

$14.00<