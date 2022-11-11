- Home
Wurstbar
1,854 Reviews
$$
516 Jersey Ave
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Fried Cheese Curds
Cheese curds battered & fried, served with chipotle aioli
Mexican Corn Dogs
Three mini beef corn dogs, queso fresco, chili lime mayo, cilantro. Veggie available.
Brussels Sprouts
Spicy thai peanut sauce, fried garlic
Chicken Wings
Served with Celery, Carrots, Blue Cheese.
Haus Mac N' Cheese
Ritz Parmesan Bread Crumbs
Sausages and Dogs
Haus Wurst
Choose between Brat, Kielbasa or Beef Frank. Served on a sweet roll with kraut, mustard, pickled onions and relish.
Country Roads
Smoked VT Cheddar Brat, Apple Fennel Slaw, Jalapeno Aioli, Served on a Sweet Roll.
Norcal
Bratwurst, Fig Mustard, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Drizzled Honey, Candied Walnuts. Served On A Sweet Roll.
Rancho Grande
Spanish Chorizo, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Pickled Onions, Chili Lime Mayo. Served On A Sweet Roll.
El Cubano
Kielbasa, Roasted Pork, Mojo Mayo, Swiss, Haus Dill Pickles, Haus Mustard
New Delhi Curry Wurst
Polish Kielbasa, Masala Curry, Mango Chutney, Cashews, Cilantro
John Popper
Chicken Wurst, Cheddar & Chive Cream Cheese, Roasted Jalepenos, Ritz Crunchies
Field Day
Beef Frank, Chopped Bacon, Cheese Sauce, Chives, Fried Onions
Maui Bow Wowie
Beef Frank, Bacon, Jalapeño Pineapple Relish, Chipotle Mayo, Cilantro. Served On A Sweet Roll.
Picnic Table
Beef Frank, Creamy Coleslaw, Onion Frizzle, BBQ Sauce. Served On A Sweet Roll.
It's Chili Dog
Beef Frank, Haus Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Chives
Bacon Mac
Beef Frank, Haus Mac N' Cheese, Bacon. Served On A Sweet Roll.
Seoul Rebel
Beef Frank, Beef Bulgogi, Kimchi, Gochujang Ginger Aioli
The Puppy Dog (Kids)
Kids hot dog sliders, haus cut fries, ketchup
Hot Diggity Dog
Beef Frank, Haus Chili, Cheese Sauce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Fritos & Chives