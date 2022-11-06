Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Gringos Tacos

review star

No reviews yet

12 COLES STREET JERSEY CITY

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Popular Items

Dem Nachos
2 Gringo Taco
Mexican Street Corn (esquites)

Appetizers

Chips and Salsas

$8.00

All 5 Salsas

$10.00
Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.00

Fresh avocado smashed with a bit of onion, tomato, jalapeno and lime juice. Served with a side of housemade chips

Super Cheesy Dip

Super Cheesy Dip

$12.00

Queso style cheese sauce with blend of cheddar, jack and queso oaxaca. Side of pico

Dem Nachos

Dem Nachos

$13.00

House tortilla chips, queso sauce, shredded cheddar and jack. Side of Pico, Crema, Jalapenos and guac

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$13.00

12" Flour tortilla, shredded cheddar and jack, roasted peppers and onions, side of pico, guac and crema.

Mexican Street Corn (esquites)

Mexican Street Corn (esquites)

$8.00

Delicious fresh sweet yellow corn grilled and cut "OFF THE COBB", topped with chipotle-lime mayo and queso freso.

Empanada

$10.00

Special Carne Fries

$14.00

Philly Taquitos

$13.00Out of stock

Salads

Ensalada de la Casa

$14.00

Pack a Phat Bowl

$15.00

Burritos

Chopped Cheese

$17.00

Surf and Turf

$19.00

We love Veggies

$16.00

Smothered Chimichanga

$17.00

Quesadillas

The OG

$13.00

Ta Tinga

$13.00

Dirty South

$14.00

The Hot Chick

$14.00

Dr. Green Thumb

$12.00

Tacos

2 Gringo Taco

2 Gringo Taco

$10.00

The American Taco. Angus ground beef, pico, shredded cheese and lettuce, topped with crema served on a hard shell. 2 tacos

3 Gringo Taco

3 Gringo Taco

$15.00

The American Taco. Angus ground beef, pico, shredded cheese and lettuce, topped with crema served on a hard shell. 3 tacos

2 Al Pastor

2 Al Pastor

$10.00

Roasted chicken thighs (bell & evans) marinated in Mexican adobo. Sliced and served with house pickled red onions, grilled pineapple, salsa verde, crema and cilantro on soft corn tortilla. 2 tacos

3 Al Pastor

3 Al Pastor

$15.00

Roasted chicken thighs (bell & evans) marinated in Mexican adobo. Sliced and served with house pickled red onions, grilled pineapple, salsa verde, crema and cilantro on soft corn tortilla. 3 tacos

2 Vegan

2 Vegan

$10.00

Crispy brussels, roasted calabaza, pickled red onions, scallions, vegan chili-lime mayo, cilantro served on a soft corn tortilla. 2 tacos

3 Vegan

3 Vegan

$15.00

Crispy brussels, roasted calabaza, pickled red onions, scallions, vegan chili-lime mayo, cilantro served on a soft corn tortilla. 3 tacos

2 Nemo

2 Nemo

$10.00

Our best seller! Crispy Tempura battered basa topped with mango-jicama slaw, salsa verde and chili-lime mayo served on a soft corn tortilla. 2 tacos

3 Nemo

3 Nemo

$15.00

Our best seller! Crispy Tempura battered basa topped with mango-jicama slaw, salsa verde and chili-lime mayo served on a soft corn tortilla. 3 tacos

2 Pig Out

2 Pig Out

$10.00

Slow cooked Berkshire pork carnitas, topped with house pickled jalapenos and red onions, salsa verde, crema and cilantrro, served on a soft corn tortilla. 2 tacos

3 Pig Out

3 Pig Out

$15.00

Slow cooked Berkshire pork carnitas, topped with house pickled jalapenos and red onions, salsa verde, crema and cilantrro, served on a soft corn tortilla. 3 tacos

2 Buffalo Soldier

2 Buffalo Soldier

$11.00

Tempura fried jumbo shrimp tossed in guajillo buffalo sauce topped with a carrot-celery slaw and Ranch crema. 2 Tacos

3 Buffalo Soldier

3 Buffalo Soldier

$16.00

Tempura fried jumbo shrimp tossed in guajillo buffalo sauce topped with a carrot-celery slaw and Ranch crema. 3 Tacos

2 Tuna Tar-Tar

$12.00

3 Tuna Tar-Tar

$17.00

2 Chicken n Waffle

$11.00

Crispy chicken tender, topped with chili honey butter, burnt canela maple syrup, waffle tortilla

3 Chicken n Waffle

$16.00

Crispy chicken tender, topped with chili honey butter, burnt canela maple syrup, waffle tortilla

2 Lobsta

$16.00

Chili poached Maine lobster, roasted corn, grilled pineapple, pico, scallions, and cilantro.

3 Lobsta

$23.00

Chili poached Maine lobster, roasted corn, grilled pineapple, pico, scallions, and cilantro.

2 Carne Asada

$12.00

Citrus marinated flank steak, diced red onion, guac, and cilantro.

3 Carne Asada

$17.00

Citrus marinated flank steak, diced red onion, guac, and cilantro.

2 Nashville

$11.00

Crispy hot chicken topped with a homemade coleslaw and comeback sauce.

3 Nashville

$16.00

Crispy hot chicken topped with a homemade coleslaw and comeback sauce.

2 Birria Tacos

$12.00

3 Birria Tacos

$17.00

Entrees

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$18.00

Shredded Bell & Evans chicken wrapped in housemade corn tortillas and smoothered in a medium spicy salsa verde. Served with pickled red onions, crema and a side of rice & refried beans.

Tequila Lime Shrimp

$23.00

Skirt Steak

$25.00

Sides

Side of Plantains

$6.00

Rice and Beans

$4.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Side of Beans

$4.00

Side Guac

$3.00

Sliced Avocado

$4.00

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Desserts

Fresh Churros

Fresh Churros

$10.00

5 Housemade churros served with a side of dulce de leche

Rice Pudding

$10.00

Tres Leches

$9.00

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kid's Pork Tacos

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Tacos

$8.00

Kid's Fish Tacos

$8.00

Chips and Cheese

$4.00

Kid's Rice

$2.00

Cocktails To-Go

Frozen Margarita

$16.00Out of stock

Jose Cuervo Traditional Tequila, triple sec, Lime juice, agave, Orange juice. 16oz.

Gringos Margarita

$16.00

Jose Cuervo Traditional Tequila, triple sec, Lime juice, agave, Orange juice. 16oz

Tijuana Street Tea

$16.00

Passion Fruit Tea, peach vodka, strawberry rum. 16oz.

El Chapo

$16.00

Jalapeno infused tequila, blood orange, lime juice. 16oz

Tequila Jose Cuervo Tradicional 1 Liter

$32.00Out of stock

Mexican Coca Cola

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Modern taqueria offering spirited takes on Mexican street food with a vast tequilla selection.

12 COLES STREET JERSEY CITY, Jersey City, NJ 07302

