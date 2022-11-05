Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

ITA Italian Kitchen & Pizza

323 Reviews

$$

682 BERGEN AVE

JERSEY CITY, NJ 07304

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Margherita Pizza
Meatballs + Focaccia

Starters

Meatballs + Focaccia

$14.00

A blend of Pat La Frieda Beef, Pork and Veal smothered in our homemade Marinara Sauce, topped with pockets of Fresh Ricotta Cheese and a sprinkle of Chives. Three per order. (G): Contains Gluten Product

Crispy Potatoes

$12.00

Fried Potatoes topped with Salsa Verde & Pecorino Romano Cheese

Wings (N)

$12.00

Gluten Free Chicken Wings served with our Frank's Hot and Honey sauce. Topped with creamy Cashew Cream and Chives. (N): Contains Nuts

Focaccia (G)

$5.00

Freshly Baked Focaccia Bread (G): Contains Gluten

Focaccia + Olives

$9.00

House made focaccia bread, olives & cheese mix

Tuna Tartare

$22.00

white wine lemon butter sauce on the spinach bed

Pan Seared Octopus

$26.00

Antipasto

$18.00

One Piece Focaccia

$3.00

Pasta

Spaghettini Pomodoro

$23.00

Our house made Spaghettini pasta, served with our made-to-order Pomodoro Tomato-based sauce with Pecorino, topped with Grana Padano Cheese, Breadcrumbs, Chives

Kid Pasta

$12.00

Our house made Spaghettini pasta, served with Butter and Grana Padano Cheese

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$27.00

Our house made Rigatoni Pasta served with our Sunday's Bolognese (A Beef, Veal and Pork Blend from Pat La Frieda). Topped with Grana Padano Cheese and Chives

Spicy Rigatoni Vodka

$26.00

House made Rigatoni, butter, San Marzano Tomato, cream, green peas

Fettuccine Alfredo

$26.00

butter, mixed mushrooms, parmesan, pepper

Squid Ink Mafaldine

$32.00

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

12-inch Pomodoro Sauce Pizza, topped with Fresh Mozzarella and Basil

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$22.00

12-inch Pomodoro Sauce Pizza, topped with Pepperoni sliced daily and Fresh Mozzarella

Funghi

Funghi

$22.00

12 -inch Bechamel Sauce Pizza, topped with Mixed Mushrooms, Pickled Peppers, red onions, and Truffle Oil

Prosciutto Di Parma

Prosciutto Di Parma

$23.00

12-inch Bechamel Sauce Pizza, topped with Ricotta Cheese, mozzarella, thinly sliced Aged Prosciutto and Fresh Arugula, Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper

Diavola

Diavola

$21.00

12-inch Pomodoro Sauce Pizza, topped with Capocollo, Moroccan Olives, Fresh Mozzarella and Chili Oil

Italian Stallion

$24.00

12-inch Pomodoro Sauce Pizza, topped with Pepperoni, Salami, Capocollo, Fresh Mozzarella

The Vegan

The Vegan

$23.00

12-Inch Vegan Pesto Pizza, topped with Seasonal Squash, Red onion and house made Cashew Cream

Sausage and Kale

Sausage and Kale

$23.00

12-Inch Bechamel Sauce Pizza, house-made pork sausage, dinosaur Kale and Mozzarella

Burrata Pie

$22.00

fresh tomato sauce, cashew pesto, garlic, burrata, basil

Pizza Bianco

$22.00

béchamel, mozzarella, capocollo, charred fennel, za'atar honey

McGinley Pie

$22.00

sausage, pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, red onions, mozzarella

Rustica

$22.00

Verdura Pizza

$22.00

Salads

Farmer's

$14.00

A bed of Gem Lettuce, Dinosaur Kale, radishes and Radicchio, topped with fresh Strawberries, toasted walnuts, and Endives, carrots Served with our Signature Vinaigrette

Caesar

$14.00

Gem lettuce , topped with Cherry Tomatoes, Granny Smith Apples, radishes, Homemade Croutons, and freshly grated Grana Padano cheese. Served with our homemade Caesar Dressing

Burrata & Heirloom Tomato + Bread

$18.00

Local Lioni Burrata served with fresh Heirloom Tomatoes, Basil and Chives

Caprese Salad

$18.00

Mains

Chicken Parmigiana

$28.00

house-made spaghettini, mozzarella, pomodoro, basil

Scallops

$32.00

pan seared scallops, cheese mushroom risotto, spicy pepper sauce, micro greens

Crusted Tuna

$34.00

Salmon

$28.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

Homemade Cream and Espresso with Ladyfingers

Brownie + Gelato

$12.00

chocolate brownie, walnuts, madagascar vanilla, vanilla gelato

Chocolate Walnut Brownie

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Panna Cotta

$12.00

Takeout Combos

Couple Combo

$47.00

Two Pizzas of Choice and a Bottle of Wine or 6 Pack of Beer

Family Combo

$85.00

Two Pizzas of Choice, Two Pastas of Choice, One Salad of Choice, Two Tiramisu, and a 2 Liter of Soda

Hungry Combo

$60.00

One order of Fire Roasted Wings, One Salad of Choice, One Pizza of Choice and a Bottle of Wine or 6 Pack of Beer

TO GO WINE

Red Wine

White Wine

Beer 6-Pack

Sparkling

Bottle of Prosecco

$50.00

Bottle of Sparkling Rose

$30.00

Bottle of Champagne

$57.00

Bottle of Lambrusco

$60.00

Bottle of La Gioiosa Prosecco

$50.00

Grechetto Bottle

$50.00

Notorious Bottle

$60.00

Rose & Orange

Bottle of Bargemone

$60.00

Bottle of Notorius Pink Rose

$50.00

Bottle of Orange-Julius Bulli Bottle

$50.00

Bottle Penya

$45.00

Bottle of Aragosta Rose Bottle

$40.00

White Wine

Bottle of White Bordeaux

$60.00

Bottle of Gavi

$45.00

Bottle of Pinot Grigio Giuliano

$60.00

Bottle of Grechetto

$50.00

Bottle of Moscato Claudio Manera

$39.00

Bottle of Moscato Ricco Peach

$39.00

Bottle of Moscato Ricco Cherry

$39.00

Bottle of Chardonnay Piazzo Comm.

$44.00

Bottle of Sauvignon Blanc, Arona

$42.00

Bottle of Vermentino Fatoria Di Magliano

$45.00

Bottle of Lugana Cesari

$46.00

Red Wine

Bottle of Barbera Vino Rosso

$40.00

Bottle of Nebbiolo Langue

$60.00

Bottle of Barbera D'alba Superiore

$50.00

Bottle of Pinto Nero

$45.00

Bottle of Chianti Classico

$47.00

Bottle of Brunello Di Montalcino

$68.00

Bottle of Dolcetto D'Alba

$44.00

Bottle of Barbaresco

$75.00

Bottle of Sagrantino Montefalco

$55.00

Bottle of Gattinara

$49.00

Bottle of Piedirosso

$38.00

Bottle of Gaglioppo

$45.00

Bottle of Montepulciano

$50.00

Bottle of Negroamaro

$34.00

Bottle of Schioppettino

$50.00

Bottle of Amarone Valpolicella Classico

$65.00

Bottle of Barolo Marziano

$80.00

Bottle of Barolo Cru Cerretta

$100.00

Bottle of Barolo Garesio

$95.00

Bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

Bottle of Super Tuscan

$58.00

Bottle of Umbria Rosso

$50.00

Bottle of Malbec Giunta

$50.00

Bottle of Monastrell

$50.00

Bottle of Primitivo

$50.00

Bottle of Pinot Noir

$50.00

Nebbiolo Bernadina

$60.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Italian Kitchen with Neapolitan style pizza, fresh pasta, great wine and more! Buon appetito!

Location

682 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY, NJ 07304

Directions

Gallery
ITA Italian Kitchen image
ITA Italian Kitchen image
ITA Italian Kitchen image

