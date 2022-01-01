Jersey City pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Jersey City

Porta Jersey City image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Porta Jersey City

135 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 3.1 (1290 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mozzarella To Go$10.00
Made fresh daily, served with bread
Margherita$14.00
San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, bail, extra virgin olive oil
Meatball Pizza$17.00
San Marzano tomatoes, meatballs, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, parsley, extra virgin olive oil
More about Porta Jersey City
ITA Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA

ITA Italian Kitchen

682 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sausage and Kale$18.00
12-Inch Bechamel Sauce Pizza, house-made pork sausage, dinosaur Kale and Mozzarella
Pepperoni$18.00
12-inch Pomodoro Sauce Pizza, topped with Pepperoni sliced daily and Fresh Mozzarella
Rigatoni Bolognese$24.00
Our house made Rigatoni Pasta served with our Sunday's Bolognese (A Beef, Veal and Pork Blend from Pat La Frieda). Topped with Grana Padano Cheese and Chives
More about ITA Italian Kitchen
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. image

 

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.

199 Warren St., Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
X Pie$17.00
(WHITE) Crimini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.
Meatballer$18.00
(RED) Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.
Amatriciana$18.00
(RED) Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.
More about Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
Park Avenue Pizza image

 

Park Avenue Pizza

3515 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
$ 1.00$1.00
XL Plain Cheese Pie$15.99
L Pepperoni Pie$16.99
More about Park Avenue Pizza
Tony Boloney's image

 

Tony Boloney's

363 Grove Street, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Goombah Mutz Stix (5)$10.00
creamy mozzarella, jersey italian herb bread crumb crust
Shitfaced 3000®$15.00
beer battered bird, honey stout bbq, smoked bacon, aged mutz, sharp cheddar, fritos
Diving Buffalo - VG$13.00
serrano, cayanne & guajillo, blue cheese crumble, fresh mozzarella, buttermilk ranch, pickled celery
More about Tony Boloney's
Razza image

PIZZA

Razza

275 Grove St, Jersey City

Avg 4.2 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Guancia$20.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, guanciale, pecorino
Kale Caesar$14.00
Kale, caesar dressing, parmigiano, croutons
Meatballs with Ricotta$15.00
Pork & beef meatballs with tomato sauce and ricotta
More about Razza
Two Boots Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Two Boots Pizza

133 Newark Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (4255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Cheese$14.50
Galbani premium whole milk mozzarella & our piquant tomato sauce on a thin cornmeal crust
Large Cleopatra Jones$25.95
sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions & mozzarella
Small Cheese$8.50
Galbani premium whole milk mozzarella & our piquant tomato sauce on a thin cornmeal crust
More about Two Boots Pizza
Delenio image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Delenio

357 Seventh Street, Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Grandma Pizza$19.00
More about Delenio

