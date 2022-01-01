Jersey City pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Jersey City
More about Porta Jersey City
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Porta Jersey City
135 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Mozzarella To Go
|$10.00
Made fresh daily, served with bread
|Margherita
|$14.00
San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, bail, extra virgin olive oil
|Meatball Pizza
|$17.00
San Marzano tomatoes, meatballs, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, parsley, extra virgin olive oil
More about ITA Italian Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA
ITA Italian Kitchen
682 BERGEN AVE, JERSEY CITY
|Popular items
|Sausage and Kale
|$18.00
12-Inch Bechamel Sauce Pizza, house-made pork sausage, dinosaur Kale and Mozzarella
|Pepperoni
|$18.00
12-inch Pomodoro Sauce Pizza, topped with Pepperoni sliced daily and Fresh Mozzarella
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$24.00
Our house made Rigatoni Pasta served with our Sunday's Bolognese (A Beef, Veal and Pork Blend from Pat La Frieda). Topped with Grana Padano Cheese and Chives
More about Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
199 Warren St., Jersey City
|Popular items
|X Pie
|$17.00
(WHITE) Crimini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.
|Meatballer
|$18.00
(RED) Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.
|Amatriciana
|$18.00
(RED) Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.
More about Park Avenue Pizza
Park Avenue Pizza
3515 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City
|Popular items
|$ 1.00
|$1.00
|XL Plain Cheese Pie
|$15.99
|L Pepperoni Pie
|$16.99
More about Tony Boloney's
Tony Boloney's
363 Grove Street, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Goombah Mutz Stix (5)
|$10.00
creamy mozzarella, jersey italian herb bread crumb crust
|Shitfaced 3000®
|$15.00
beer battered bird, honey stout bbq, smoked bacon, aged mutz, sharp cheddar, fritos
|Diving Buffalo - VG
|$13.00
serrano, cayanne & guajillo, blue cheese crumble, fresh mozzarella, buttermilk ranch, pickled celery
More about Razza
PIZZA
Razza
275 Grove St, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Guancia
|$20.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, guanciale, pecorino
|Kale Caesar
|$14.00
Kale, caesar dressing, parmigiano, croutons
|Meatballs with Ricotta
|$15.00
Pork & beef meatballs with tomato sauce and ricotta
More about Two Boots Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Two Boots Pizza
133 Newark Ave, Jersey City
|Popular items
|Medium Cheese
|$14.50
Galbani premium whole milk mozzarella & our piquant tomato sauce on a thin cornmeal crust
|Large Cleopatra Jones
|$25.95
sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions & mozzarella
|Small Cheese
|$8.50
Galbani premium whole milk mozzarella & our piquant tomato sauce on a thin cornmeal crust