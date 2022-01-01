Go
Anna's Taqueria

Satisfy your cravings for real Mexican flavor with any one of our delicious options. Build your own perfectly rolled burrito, find out what makes our tacos famous, eat your heart out with a hearty quesadilla, or skip the perfectly warmed tortilla (gasp!) and throw it all in a bowl or on top of a salad.

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN

822 Somerville Ave • $

Avg 4 (1021 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Guacamole$4.75
Super Carnitas Burrito$9.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Regular Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Super Steak Burrito$10.20
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Mexican Bowl$7.55
Choice of main filling on bed of rice then choose: beans, lettuce, pico, hot sauce, and jalapenos. Served with two corn tortillas.
Super Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.45
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Taco$3.69
Regular Steak Burrito$8.49
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Regular Carnitas Burrito$8.45
Roast pork with traditional Mexican-style seasoning
Regular Bean & Rice Burrito$7.25
Your choice of black, pinto or refried beans served with Mexican-style rice or vegetarian rice (cooked without chicken broth)
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

822 Somerville Ave

Cambridge MA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
