Classic Cocktails To-Go!

1424B Westheimer Rd • $$

Avg 4 (1008 reviews)

Popular Items

Pliny's Tonic (750 ml)$33.00
Citadelle Dry Gin, Lime, Cucumber, Mint, Habanero Tincture.
Store chilled, please consume within 2 days - Cheers!
Mezcal Margarita (750 ml)$33.00
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Persian Lime, Agave.
Store chilled, please consume within 2 days - Cheers!
R(h)um Punch (750 ml)$33.00
House R(h)um Blend, Mango, Guava, Curacao, Lemon.
Store chilled, please consume within 2 days - Cheers!
Bamboo (750 ml)$33.00
LOW ABV.
Dry Vermouth, East India Sherry, Amontillado Sherry, Angostura & Orange Bitters.
Non-perishable - perfect for your home bar, as a gift for others, or in your freezer.
Last Word (750 ml)$34.00
Dry Gin, Lime, Green Chartreuse, Maraschino.
Store chilled, please consume within 2 days - Cheers!
Martini (750 ml)$38.00
Tanqueray London Dry & Tanqueray No. 10 Gin, Noilly Prat Extra Dry Vermouth.
Non-perishable - perfect for your home bar, as a gift for others, or in your freezer.
Old Fashioned (750 ml)$38.00
Bonded Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, Turbinado.
Non-perishable - perfect for your home bar, as a gift for others, or in your freezer.
Margarita (750 ml)$33.00
Blanco Tequila, Persian Lime, Agave.
Store chilled, please consume within 2 days - Cheers!
Negroni (750 ml)$38.00
Dry Gin,, Sweet Vermouth, Italian Bitter.
Non-perishable - perfect for your home bar, as a gift for others, or in your freezer.
Manhattan (750 ml)$38.00
Overproof Rye, Sweet Vermouth, Angostura Bitters.
Non-perishable - perfect for your home bar, as a gift for others, or in your freezer.
Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating

Location

1424B Westheimer Rd

Houston TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 1:45 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:45 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:45 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:45 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:45 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:45 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:45 am
