We have an obvious and delicious priority – beer. Our goal is to put top-notch brew in your glass while putting you in a friendly and fun atmosphere. Appleton Beer Factory beers are crafted to deliver what is so often missing from many beers on the market today – balance. This balance was struck from passionate experimentation by knowledgeable brewers who have focused on respecting the ingredients they use and the people they serve.

603 W College Ave

Popular Items

Pick 3 Tacos$16.00
For the taco lover who can't decide. Choose three tacos, comes with choice of side
Garbage Grilled Cheese$13.00
WI white cheddar, gouda, pepper jack, mayo, tomato, bacon, lettuce, and jalapenos between Breadsmith rustic Italian bread encrusted in shredded parmesan and topped with green olive crown.
Fish Fry$18.00
Why wait 'til Friday? Your choice of 10oz of baked or deep-fried haddock fillets with pub slaw, house fries, tartar sauce and lemon.
Reuben$16.00
24 hr slow-roasted corned beef roast, topped with our braised red cabbage, Wisconsin Swiss and our own 1000 Island dressing, on grilled Breadsmith marble rye. -Baby slaw included upon request.
Pickled Egg$1.00
We pickle our hard-boiled eggs in-house like good Wisconsinites! Served with hot sauce and drizzled with paprika, S&P.
Hot & Smokey Burger$14.00
6 oz of grilled ground Angus, fresh hot cherry pepper relish, bacon, WI white cheddar, jalapenos, and chipotle mayo on a toasted Breadsmith sesame bun.
Pulled Pork$12.00
24-hr slow-roasted, ale-braised pulled pork butt topped with our beer BBQ sauce served on a Breadsmith sesame bun. -Baby slaw included upon request.
Carnivore$22.00
House-made beer BBQ sauce topped with our shredded pork, ale-braised buffalo shredded chicken, WI mozzarella, slivered red onions, and bacon, drizzled with bourbon brown sugar glaze
Tenders Sandwich$11.00
6oz of grilled chicken tenderloins with melted WI Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a Breadsmith Sesame bun.
Poutine$12.00
House-made pub fries and Wisconsin cheese curds finished with Black Ale beef gravy, mozzarella, and thinly sliced green onion. French Canada meets her southern brother.
603 W College Ave

Appleton WI

Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
