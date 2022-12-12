  • Home
Tipsy Taco & Tequila Bar 127 South Memorial Drive

No reviews yet

127 South Memorial Drive

Appleton, WI 54911

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

APPS

Nachos

$14.00

Queso Fundido

$8.00

Enchilada Dip

$9.00

Empanadas

$14.00

Queso Dip

$7.00

Tableside Guacamole

$10.00

Street Corn Fritters

$9.00

TACOS

Huevos con Chorizo

$3.75

Birria

$5.25

Dos Equis Fish

$5.50

Scallop

$6.00

Ribeye Fundido

$6.00

Puerco Verde

$4.00

Chx & Mushroom

$4.00

Chx & Avocado

$3.75

American Taco

$3.50

Chicharon

$3.75

Chipotle Shrimp

$5.75

Chili Cheese Walking

$4.75

Buffalo CBR

$4.50

Braised Carnitas

$4.25

Blackened Salmon

$6.00

Grl Chx Esquites

$4.25

Mexican Taco

$3.75

Jamaican Jerk

$4.25

TORTAS

Torta Grl Chx

$11.00

Torta Tinga

$11.00

Torta Steak

$11.00

Torta Carnitas

$11.00

GORDITAS

Gordita Grl Chx

$11.00

Gordita Tinga

$11.00

Gordita Steak

$11.00

Gordita Carnitas

$11.00

SIDES

Refried Black Beans

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Frijoles Charros

$4.50

Carrot Salad

$3.75

Esquites

$4.25

Tipsy Veggies

$4.00

Sour Cream

$0.25

Guacamole

$0.75

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

VEGETARIAN

Black Bean Flautas

$8.00

Brussel Sprout Taco

$4.00

Cauliflower Taco

$3.50

KIDS

K_Taco

$5.25

K_quesadilla

$5.25

K_mac n cheese

$5.25

K_chicken fingers

$5.25

DESSERT

Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

Dessert Empanadas

$12.00

Churros

$8.00

Cocktails

House Tipsy-Rita

$7.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$8.50

Lavender Bliss

$8.50

Margarita Flight

$14.00

Mojito

$8.00

Paloma

$8.50

Pina Colada

$8.00

Pom Almond Red Sangria

$7.75

Premium Margarita

$8.50

Tequila Blue Old Fashion

$7.50

The Smoke Show

$10.00

The Spicy Diego

$8.50

The Unicorn

$8.50

Tiki Punch

$8.50

Draft Beer

Draft Pacifico

$4.50

Draft Modelo

$4.50

Draft Negra Modelo

$4.50

Draft Dos Equis

$4.50

Draft Mango Hazy

$6.00

Draft Bud Light

$3.50

Bottle Beer

Btl Ace Pineapple

$6.00

Btl Big Wave

$6.00

Btl Bud Light

$3.50

Btl Budweiser

$3.50

Btl Busch Light

$3.50

Btl Coors Light

$3.50

Btl Corona

$4.50

Btl DC Blueberry Wheat

$6.00

Btl DC Cherry Wheat

$6.00

Btl Dos Equis

$4.50

Btl Dos Equis Amber

$4.50

Btl Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Btl Modelo

$4.50

Btl O'douls

$3.50

Btl Pacifico

$4.50

Btl Sol

$4.50

Btl Spotted Cow

$6.00

Btl Victoria

$4.50

Btl Tona

$5.00

Can Beer

Carbliss

$6.00

Whiteclaw

$6.00

Green 19

$5.50

LIQUOR

1942

$20.00

21 SEEDS GRAPEFRUIT

$5.75

21 SEEDS JALAPENO

$5.75

21 SEEDS ORANGE

$5.75

7 LEGUAS

$6.75

AVION

$5.75

BELLAGAVE COCONUT

$5.75

BELLAGAVE MANGO JALAPENO

$5.75

BUTTERFLY CANNON

$5.75

CABO WABO

$6.75

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$6.75

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$6.75

CAZADORES ANEJO

$6.75

CORRALEJO ANEJO

$6.75

CORRALEJO REPOSADO

$6.75

CORRALEJO SILVER

$6.75

DAHLIA

$6.75

DON JULIO BLANCO

$6.75

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$6.75

ESPOLON

$5.75

EXOTICO

$5.75

HERRADURA

$5.75

HORNITOS

$5.75

KOMOS

$7.75

MB ROLAND

$5.75

MILAGRO ANEJO

$6.75

MILAGRO REPOSADO

$6.75

MILAGRO SILVER

$6.75

PATRON

$6.75

RAIL TEQUILA

$4.75

CAPTAIN

$5.75

BACARDI

$5.75

BACARDI LIMON

$5.75

MALIBU

$5.75

RUMHAVEN

$5.75

RAIL RUM

$4.75

RAIL VODKA

$4.75

GREY GOOSE

$6.75

TITOS

$5.75

ABSOLUT

$6.75

ABSOLUT CITRON

$6.75

SEAGRAMS 7

$5.75

JAMESON

$6.75

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$5.75

JACK DANIELS

$5.75

JIM BEAM

$5.75

JIM BEAM RYE

$5.75

CROWN

$6.75

CROWN APPLE

$6.75

KESSLER

$4.75

MT ROYAL

$5.75

HENDRICKS

$6.75

RAIL GIN

$4.75

TANQUERAY

$6.75

RAIL BRANDY

$4.75

KORBEL

$5.75

RUMCHATA

$4.50

JAGER

$4.50

BAJA ROSA

$4.50

JACKSON MORGAN

$4.50

JACK FIRE

$4.50

JACK HONEY

$4.50

NON ALCOHOLIC

NON ALCOHOLIC BLENDED

$5.00

SODA

$2.25

JARRITOS

$3.50

ROOT BEER

$3.50

FLAVORED LEMONADE

$3.75

COCA COLA

$3.50

MUNDET APPLE

$3.50

FLAVORED TEA

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

127 South Memorial Drive, Appleton, WI 54911

Directions

