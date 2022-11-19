Appleton Beer Factory imageView gallery

Appleton Beer Factory

review star

No reviews yet

603 W College Ave

Appleton, WI 54914

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brewhouse Burger
Wings
Giant Pretzel

Snacks

Pickled Egg

Pickled Egg

$2.00

We pickle our hard-boiled eggs in-house like good Wisconsinites! Served with hot sauce and drizzled with paprika, S&P.

Brats & Bites Basket

Brats & Bites Basket

$15.00

Two of our cheesy Jalapeño bratwursts and some of our soft pretzel bites topped with shredded cheddar, beer cheese sauce, Jalapeños, bacon, and green onions.

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$11.25

A giant pretzel fit for a king! Well, maybe two kings! Served with beer cheese and ale mustard.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Breaded, premium yellow cheddar nuggets from Two Rivers served with your choice of dipping sauce. We recommend our house Horsey or Ranch.

Fries App

Fries App

$8.00

Sliced by ABF muscles, our house-made fries are deliciously simple. Seasoned with sea salt and black pepper and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chips n Dip

Chips n Dip

$8.00

House-fried tortilla chips with your choice of salsa or cheddar queso

Ouisconsin Poutine

Ouisconsin Poutine

$13.00

House-made pub fries and Wisconsin cheese curds finished with Black Ale beef gravy, mozzarella, and thinly sliced green onion. French Canada meets her southern brother.

Tenders & Fries

Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Grilled chicken tenderloins, pub fries, & celery sticks. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Wings

Wings

$14.00

1 lb. of large wings. Naked, Hot, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, or Sweet Chili. Served with celery & your choice of dipping sauce. We recommend Naked with the sauce on-side.

Salads

Blackened Chix Salad

Blackened Chix Salad

$15.00

Blackened chicken tenderloins on top of fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, hard cooked egg, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing.

Brewers Cobb

Brewers Cobb

$15.00

Fresh mixed greens, grilled chicken tenders, bacon, grape tomatoes, avocado, hard-cooked egg and Wisconsin bleu cheese. Served with your choice of dressing

Chicken Caeser Salad

$14.00

Classic Caesar salad with grilled chicken tenderloins, tomatoes, onions, croutons, black olives, and parmesan cheese

Grilled Salmon Salad

Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.00

Fresh mixed greens, 4oz grilled Norwegian salmon, red onion, avocado, carrots, hard-cooked eggs and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.

Side Salad

$7.00

Sandwiches

BLT Wrap

BLT Wrap

$12.00

Crispy bacon with fresh greens, tomato, and mayo in a tortilla wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken with Caesar dressing, croutons, shredded parmesan, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, and fresh greens.

Deep-Fried Haddock Sandwich

Deep-Fried Haddock Sandwich

$15.00

Deep-fried haddock fillets on a Breadsmith sesame bun with lettuce and cheddar cheese

Garbage Grilled Cheese

Garbage Grilled Cheese

$14.00

WI white cheddar, gouda, pepper jack, mayo, tomato, bacon, lettuce, and jalapenos between Breadsmith rustic Italian bread encrusted in shredded parmesan and topped with green olive crown.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00
Hot Shredded Chicken

Hot Shredded Chicken

$13.00

24-hr slow-roasted, beer-braised chicken in a beer & buffalo sauce, topped with house creamy bleu cheese sauce served on a Breadsmith sesame bun.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$13.00

24-hr slow-roasted, ale-braised pulled pork butt topped with our beer BBQ sauce served on a Breadsmith sesame bun. -Baby slaw included upon request.

Reuben

Reuben

$16.00

24 hr slow-roasted corned beef roast, topped with our braised red cabbage, Wisconsin Swiss and our own 1000 Island dressing, on grilled Breadsmith marble rye. -Baby slaw included upon request.

Chicken Tenders Sandwich

Chicken Tenders Sandwich

$12.00

6oz of grilled chicken tenderloins with melted WI Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a Breadsmith Sesame bun.

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Hummus, mixed greens, and seasonal veggies on a flour tortilla.

Brat

$10.00Out of stock

2 Bratwurst

$16.00Out of stock

Tacos

Avocado Tacos

Avocado Tacos

$14.00

Breaded and deep-fried avocados on a bed of lettuce, served with pico de gallo, sliced red pepper, radish, carrots and chipotle ranch on two warmed flour tortillas.

Carnitas Tacos

$14.00

Mexican-style slow-roasted carnitas in a bed of lettuce and topped pico de gallo and salsa verde, served on two warmed corn tortillas.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Deep-fried haddock fillets on a bed of lettuce, served with pico de gallo and chipotle ranch on two warmed flour tortillas.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Grilled Cajun-style shrimp in a bed of lettuce, served with pico de gallo and chipotle ranch on two warmed flour tortillas

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$14.00

Tender strip steak marinated in house chimichurri, topped with pico de gallo and chimichurri cream sauce served on two warmed flour tortillas.

Pick 3 Tacos

Pick 3 Tacos

$18.00

For the taco lover who can't decide. Choose three tacos, comes with choice of side

Burgers

Black Bleu Burger

Black Bleu Burger

$14.00

6 oz of blackened ground Angus, bacon, and crumbled bleu cheese on a toasted Breadsmith sesame bun.

Brewhouse Burger

Brewhouse Burger

$13.00

6 oz of ground Angus, lettuce, & tomato on a toasted Breadsmith sesame bun.

Hot & Smokey Burger

Hot & Smokey Burger

$15.00

6 oz of grilled ground Angus, fresh hot cherry pepper relish, bacon, WI white cheddar, jalapenos, and chipotle mayo on a toasted Breadsmith sesame bun.

Crocks & Soups

Crock of French Onion

Crock of French Onion

$10.00

Our slow-cooked beer infused French onion soup topped with rye croutons, melted WI Swiss Cheese and parsley

Crock Mac & Cheese

Crock Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Deliciously cheesy and slightly smoky, we make our mac with cavatappi noodles, cheddar, gouda, cottage cheese, and smoked paprika. Add bacon, buffalo chicken, or pulled pork for a non-vegetarian option.

Soup of the Moment (Cup)

$4.00

Today's soup in a cup size

Pizzas

Carnivore

Carnivore

$16.00+

House-made beer BBQ sauce topped with our shredded pork, ale-braised buffalo shredded chicken, WI mozzarella, slivered red onions, and bacon, drizzled with bourbon brown sugar glaze

Cheesy McCheese Face

$16.00+

Marinara sauce with WI mozzarella, Monterey Jack, and cheddar spread on top of a Breadsmith flatbread.

Fungi

Fungi

$16.00+

A savory blend of portabella, cremini, and oyster mushrooms on a garlic-pesto sauce with fresh mozzarella and a house-made balsamic drizzle

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00+

Olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, and WI mozzarella, garnished with fresh basil, &, drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Yard Bird

Yard Bird

$16.00+

Wisconsin cream cheese topped with beer-braised shredded chicken in a beer & buffalo sauce, Wisconsin crumbled bleu cheese, jalapeños drizzled with beer buttermilk ranch dressing & celery.

Fish Dishes

Deep-Fried Haddock Sandwich

Deep-Fried Haddock Sandwich

$15.00

Deep-fried haddock fillets on a Breadsmith sesame bun with lettuce and cheddar cheese

Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$19.00

Why wait 'til Friday? Your choice of 10oz of baked or deep-fried haddock fillets with pub slaw, house fries, tartar sauce and lemon.

Shrimp Fry

$19.00

Why wait 'til Friday? 10oz Deep-fried butterfly shrimp with pub slaw, fries, cocktail sauce and lemon.

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

8 oz of breaded chicken tenders with choice of side.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00
Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Extra Side/Sauce

Extra Side

$5.00

Sauce Extra

$0.00+

Merch

Ten Paces Hot Sauce Bottle

$10.00

A 5oz bottle of our delicious, barrel-aged, fermented hot sauce. Made in collaboration with our friends at McFleshman's, this bright rust orange colored beauty is sure to please any hot sauce lover. Only 3 stars on the hot scale.

ABF Coaster 5 pk

$3.00

Glass Growler (empty)

$8.00

Koozie

$4.00

Logo Pint Glass

$7.00

Reel Craft Pass

$20.00

State of Craft Beer Book

$35.00

A GREAT gift for the beer lover in your life! www.stateofcraft.beer/product/book

Sticker

$0.25

A 3" round vinyl sticker for your keggerator!

WI Brew Cards Deck

$20.00

A deck of playing cards with deals to 26 of your local NE-WI breweries. Over $250 worth of value. https://venture-wisconsin.myshopify.com/products/2022-wi-brew-deck

Wood Tackard

$30.00Out of stock

Green Factory Sweatshirt

$50.00

Grey Factory Sweatshirt

$50.00

Work Shirt Factory

$50.00

Maroon Factory Sweatshirt

$50.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 4:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We have an obvious and delicious priority – beer. Our goal is to put top-notch brew in your glass while putting you in a friendly and fun atmosphere. Appleton Beer Factory beers are crafted to deliver what is so often missing from many beers on the market today – balance. This balance was struck from passionate experimentation by knowledgeable brewers who have focused on respecting the ingredients they use and the people they serve.

Website

Location

603 W College Ave, Appleton, WI 54914

Directions

Gallery
Appleton Beer Factory image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fika Tea Bar
orange star4.4 • 250
207 W College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
orange starNo Reviews
400 W College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Bowl Ninety-One
orange star4.5 • 903
100 E College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
RYE Restaurant & Lounge - Appleton, WI
orange starNo Reviews
308 West College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Bona Fide Juicery - Appleton
orange star4.7 • 201
111 E College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
ACOCA Coffee
orange star4.8 • 505
500 W College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Appleton

HuHot Mongolian Grill - Appleton
orange star4.5 • 1,746
3456 W College Avenue Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Stone Arch Brewpub
orange star4.4 • 1,550
1004 S Olde Oneida St Appleton, WI 54915
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Appleton WI
orange star4.5 • 1,237
2295 College Ave Appleton, WI 54914
View restaurantnext
Antojitos Mexicanos
orange star4.4 • 1,199
204 E College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Draft Gastropub - 664 W Ridgeview Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,145
664 W Ridgeview Drive Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Home Burger Bar
orange star4.7 • 945
205 W College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Appleton
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston