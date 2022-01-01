Go
Aroma Coffee Co.

Cultivating fullness of life by building meaningful community through craft coffee.

33429 SE REDMOND FALL CITY RD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Fall City Fog
Organic Black Tea Latte with Burnt Honey Syrup (served standard with Oat Milk)
Banana Chocolate Chip Bread$3.55
Made locally by Beautifully Made Baking Co.
Bacon Omelet Melt$5.95
Cage Free Egg, White Cheddar, Bacon & garlic aioli on a Ciabatta Bun. Made locally by Homegrown.
Caramel Latte$1.00
Latte with Locally-Made Caramel Sauce
Brewed Coffee
Camber Coffee Roasters-choose between an espresso blend or our rotating selection of single origin offerings.
Sausage Omelet Melt$5.95
Cage Free Egg, Sausage, White Cheddar & garlic aioli on a Ciabatta Bun. Made locally by Homegrown.
Vanilla Bean Latte
Latte with House-Made Vanilla Bean Syrup
Americano
Hot Water Topped with Espresso
Latte
Steamed Milk & Espresso
Matcha Latte
Organic Japanese Green Tea Powder Steamed with Milk
Location

33429 SE REDMOND FALL CITY RD

FALL CITY WA

SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
