Artie's South Shore Fish Market & Grill

Five star food in a casual dining environment. Our restaurant dishes are prepared to order with fish cut fresh in our own fish market. Come dine with us!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

4257 austin blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (214 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Sundried tomato and basil wrap stuffed with crispy chicken and our classic caesar salad. Served with french fries and coleslaw.
Whole Baked Clams$8.00
Three whole clams fully dressed and baked golden brown.
Chopped Baked Clams$10.00
Three clams stuffed with our homemade clam stuffing.
Fresh Fish Fillets & Steaks
Fresh fillets cooked to order.
Stuffed Fillet of Sole$30.00
Lemon sole stuffed with our crab, shrimp, and scallop stuffing.
Manhattan Clam Chowder$8.00
The old timer's favorite.
Dill Butter Sole or Salmon
Baked fillet of sole or salmon cooked with fresh dill and butter.
Artie's Golden Fried Sampler$33.00
Large shrimp, sea scallops, and flounder fillet - a perfect fisherman's combination. Served with french fries and coleslaw.
Tuna, Salmon, or Scallops Tartare$15.00
Raw tuna, salmon, or scallops over a pressed cucumber salad.
Lobster Bisque$9.00
Artie's famous. Nobody makes it better.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4257 austin blvd

island park NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
