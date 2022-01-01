Go
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

At The Corner

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

621 Reviews

$$

201 E Markham St

Little Rock, AR 72201

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
bacon, cheddar & fried egg on a biscuit served w/ #browns
Chicken & Waffle$15.00
waffle topped w/ house fried chicken served w/ maple syrup & honey butter
home fries$3.00
Sampler$15.00
Arkansas farm eggs, Arkansas bacon, old school cheese grits, #browns, fresh fruit & a biscuit
home fries$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

201 E Markham St, Little Rock AR 72201

Directions

