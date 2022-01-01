B Squared
Come in and enjoy!
13812 Cinnabar Pl
Location
13812 Cinnabar Pl
Huntersville NC
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
HARVEY'S in HUNTERSVILLE
Come in and enjoy!
Slice House Pizza and Neighborhood Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Azucar!
Cuban Restaurant!
Pinkys Westside Grill- Gilead Rd.
Low Brow Eats and Drinks for Carnivores to Vegans