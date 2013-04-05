The Neighborhood Cafe
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
100 Huntersville-Concord Road, Huntersville NC 28078
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
HARVEY'S in HUNTERSVILLE - Vermillion
No Reviews
13812 Cinnabar Place Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurant
Hunter House & Gardens | H Bar + Social - 13811 South Old Statesville Road
No Reviews
13811 South Old Statesville Road Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurant
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub - Huntersville
No Reviews
10010 Rose Commons Drive Huntersville, NC 28226
View restaurant
Pinkys Westside Grill- Gilead Rd. - 9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101
No Reviews
9818 Gilead Rd,Ste B-101 Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurant
Azucar! - 15906 Old Statesville Rd
No Reviews
15906 Old Statesville Rd huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Huntersville
Uncle Maddio’s - Huntersville, NC
4.7 • 3,097
10109 Northcross Center Ct Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Charlotte-Lake Norman NC
4.8 • 826
16625 Statesville Rd Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurant
Clean Juice - Birkdale Landing
4.1 • 345
16623 Birkdale Commons Parkway Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurant
Buttermilk Sky Pie - Huntersville
4.9 • 45
16836 D Birkdale Commons Pkwy Huntersville, NC 28078
View restaurant