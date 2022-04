BAD Brewing Company

Beef smash patty (from Sanford Family Farms in Jackson), classic toppings, and cheese on a Brioche bun. Served with a side of GF fries or chips (Plain or BBQ). Toppings: lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickles | Cheese: American, swiss, cheddar, or provolone | Add bacon for $1.50.