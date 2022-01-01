Go
Toast

Bagel 13

Get Ready To Get Lucky!

SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

1250 Garden Street • $

Avg 4.2 (501 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Cappuccino$4.29
Triple-Decker Turkey Club Meal$7.99
House roasted turkey, thick cut bacon, mayo, leaf lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese on a toasted bagel of your choice.
Large Chai Latte$4.79
Regular Chai Latte$4.29
Chai Iced Latte$4.79
Muffaletta Meal$7.29
Hot ham, salami, provolone cheese & House-Made olive dressing on a toasted sesame bagel
Cinnamon Roll$3.99
Large, Soft Cinnamon Roll Covered in Cream Cheese Icing.
The Classic Lox$8.99
House cured Lox, red onions, cappers, and plain cream cheese on your choice of toasted bagel.
Triple-Decker Turkey Club$7.99
House roasted turkey, thick cut bacon, mayo, leaf lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese on a toasted bagel of your choice.
Chocolate PB Banana Smoothie$4.99
Fresh banana, chocolate chips & smooth peanut butter blended to perfection
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1250 Garden Street

Titusville FL

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Heroes Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Downtown Diner FL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hoffman's Table

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Daley Trade

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston