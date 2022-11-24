Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Salad

Bagel 13 Rockledge

review star

No reviews yet

3705 Murrell Rd.

Rockledge, FL 32955

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg & Cheese
Sausage Egg & Cheese
The Original Bagel and Cream Cheese

Coffee And More

Regular Hot Coffee

Regular Hot Coffee

$2.49

Imported Fair Trade coffee from around the world then roasted to perfection.

Large Hot Coffee

Large Hot Coffee

$3.99
Regular Latte

Regular Latte

$4.25
Large Latte

Large Latte

$5.29
Regular Cappuccino

Regular Cappuccino

$4.25
Large Cappuccino

Large Cappuccino

$5.29

Regular Chai Latte

$4.25

Large Chai Latte

$5.29

Small Espresso

$2.99

Hot Tea

$1.79

Hot Coffee By The Box

$19.99

Serves 7-10 People

Regular Hot Chocolate

$3.67

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.32

Cold Brew

$5.79

Iced Coffee

$3.29

Chai Iced Latte

$5.49
Frappe

Frappe

$4.74
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.74
Thai Iced coffee

Thai Iced coffee

$5.49

Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.29
Chocolate PB Banana Smoothie

Chocolate PB Banana Smoothie

$6.99

Fresh banana, chocolate chips & smooth peanut butter blended to perfection

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.29

Mango Smoothie

$6.29

Extra vanilla freeze

$0.75

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink 20oz

Fountain Drink 20oz

$2.29

2% Milk

$2.29
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$1.59
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.59
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.09

Apple Juice

$3.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bagel and Butter

$3.49

Any flavor bagel of your choice toasted with butter.

The Original Bagel and Cream Cheese

The Original Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.25

A toasted bagel of your choice with any flavor of house made dream cheese.

Egg & Cheese

$5.25

A fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.

Bacon Egg & Cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Thick slice bacon, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.

Sausage Egg & Cheese

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Sausage, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.

Ham Egg & Cheese

Ham Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Ham, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.

Egg White Sammy

Egg White Sammy

$6.50

Two fresh egg whites, spinach, tomato, and Swiss cheese on your choice of a thinned out bagel.

Steak Egg & Cheese

$7.00

House roasted eye round beef, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.

Taylor Ham Egg & Cheese

Taylor Ham Egg & Cheese

$7.00

Taylor Ham, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.

Turkey Egg & Cheese

$7.00

House roasted turkey, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.

The Classic Lox

The Classic Lox

$9.25

House cured Lox, red onions, cappers, and plain cream cheese on your choice of toasted bagel.

The Hum-B

$4.99

A toasted bagel of your choice with house made red pepper hummus and fresh cut cucumbers.

Meat Lovers Omelet

$8.75

Veggie Omelet

$7.25

Omelet Build Your Own

$4.99

Breakfast Meals

The Original Bagel and Cream Cheese Meal

The Original Bagel and Cream Cheese Meal

$6.50

A toasted bagel of your choice with any flavor of house made dream cheese.

Bagel and Butter Meal

$5.50

Any flavor bagel of your choice toasted with butter.

Bacon Egg & Cheese Meal

Bacon Egg & Cheese Meal

$8.50

Thick slice bacon, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.

Egg & Cheese Meal

$6.50

A fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.

Egg White Sammy Meal

$7.25

Two fresh egg whites, spinach, tomato, and Swiss cheese on your choice of a thinned out bagel.

Ham Egg & Cheese Meal

$8.25

Ham, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.

Sausage Egg & Cheese Meal

$8.25

Sausage, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.

Steak Egg & Cheese Meal

$8.99

House roasted eye round beef, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.

Taylor Ham Egg & Cheese Meal

$8.99

Taylor Ham, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.

The Classic Lox Meal

The Classic Lox Meal

$11.49

House cured Lox, red onions, cappers, and plain cream cheese on your choice of toasted bagel.

The Hum-B Meal

$6.50

A toasted bagel of your choice with house made red pepper hummus and fresh cut cucumbers.

Turkey Egg & Cheese Meal

$8.99

House roasted turkey, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.

Bakery

Single Bagel

Single Bagel

$1.99

B13's bagels are made fresh everyday and are free of preservatives. We make them by first boiling then baking.

"Just 6"

"Just 6"

$8.99

Choose 6 bagels. B13's bagels are made fresh everyday and are free of preservatives. We make them by first boiling then baking

Lucky 6

Lucky 6

$12.99

Choose 6 bagels and 1 tub of our house made cream cheese. B13's bagels are made fresh everyday and are free of preservatives. We make them by first boiling then baking

Muffin

$2.99

Our muffins are house made every morning with an assortment of flavors.

Mini Muffins

$1.99
Fresh Baked Cookie

Fresh Baked Cookie

$1.99

Try one our House baked chocolate chip cookies.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Large, Soft Cinnamon Roll Covered in Cream Cheese Icing.

Plain Cream Cheese

Scallion Cream Cheese

Spinach Garlic Cream Cheese

Jalapeno Cream Cheese

Vegetable Cream Cheese

Strawberry Cream Cheese

Honey Vanilla Cream Cheese

Maple Pecan Cream Cheese

Lox Spread

Peanut Butter

$1.49

Brownie

$2.29

Croissant

$2.99

Lunch Meals

Meals are served with a Kettle Cooked Chips & 20oz Fountain Drink
Blackened Ahi Tuna Melt Meal

Blackened Ahi Tuna Melt Meal

$11.98

Seared Tuna, House Made Aioli, Fresh Spinach, Red Onion & Swiss Cheese on Your Choice Of Bread

Kickin' Chicken Pita Meal

Kickin' Chicken Pita Meal

$9.98

Grilled chicken with House-Made Cayenne mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon & grilled red onion on a wheat pita

Hot Roast Beef Meal

$10.48

Thinly Slice Roast Beef, Aioli, Spinach, Red Onion & Melted Provolone Cheese on Your Choice Of Bread

Classic Turkey Club Meal

Classic Turkey Club Meal

$10.98

House roasted turkey, thick cut bacon, mayo, leaf lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese on a toasted bagel of your choice.

Classic Egg Salad Meal

$8.48

House Made Egg Salad with Lettuce & Tomato on Your Choice of Bread

Cuban Meal

Cuban Meal

$10.48

All natural Ham, Pickle, Mayo, Mustard, Swiss Cheese Pressed on a Hoagie Roll

BLT Meal

$10.48

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Your Choice of Bread

Philly Steak Meal

$10.98

Melted Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Grilled Onions & Green Peppers on a Hoagie Roll

Chicken Salad Meal

Chicken Salad Meal

$9.48

House Made Chicken Salad Lettuce & Tomato on Your Choice of Bread

Turkey & Hummus Wrap Meal

$9.98

Thinly Sliced Roasted Turkey, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Spinach & Cucumber on a Herb Wrap

Veggie Wrap Meal

$8.98

Spinach, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocados, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spicy Mayo on a Herb Wrap.

Chicken Wrap Meal

Chicken Wrap Meal

$9.98

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes on a Herb Wrap, Your Choice Sauce : Buffalo Or BBQ

Lunch Sandwiches

Blackened Ahi Tuna Melt

Blackened Ahi Tuna Melt

$9.79

Fresh Yellowfin tuna seared rare with House-Made aioli, spinach, red onion & Swiss cheese on Your Choice Of Bread

Kickin' Chicken Pita

Kickin' Chicken Pita

$8.49

Grilled chicken with House-Made Cayenne mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon & grilled red onion on a wheat pita

Hot Roast Beef

$8.99

Thinly Slice Roast Beef, Aioli, Spinach, Red Onion & Melted Provolone Cheese on Your Choice Of Bread

Philly Steak

$8.99

Melted Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Grilled Onions & Green Peppers on a Hoagie Roll

Classic Turkey Club

Classic Turkey Club

$8.99

Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese on Your Choice of Bread

Classic Egg Salad

$6.49

House-Made egg salad with leaf lettuce & tomato on a toasted bagel of your choice

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$7.49

House Made Chicken Salad Lettuce & Tomato on Your Choice of Bread

Cuban

Cuban

$8.99

All natural Ham, Pickle, Mayo, Mustard, Swiss Cheese Pressed on a Hoagie Roll

BLT

$8.49

Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Your Choice of Bread

Smoked Salmon BLT

$9.50

House Made Lox, Plain Cream Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes on Your Choice of Bread.

Veggie Wrap

$6.99

Spinach, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocados, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spicy Mayo on a Herb Wrap.

Turkey & Hummus Wrap

$7.99

Thinly Sliced Roasted Turkey, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Spinach & Cucumber on a Herb Wrap

Chicken WRAP

Chicken WRAP

$7.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes on a Herb Wrap, Your Choice Sauce : Buffalo Or BBQ

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$9.99

Blackened Ahi Tuna, Fresh Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Avocados, Remoulade Sauce on a Herb Wrap

Salads

Cobb 13

Cobb 13

$8.99

Roasted Chicken, Red Onions, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Cucumber, Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits & Avocados. Served with your Choice of Dressing

Chicken Apple Pecan Salad

Chicken Apple Pecan Salad

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Lettuce, Spinach, Cucumbers, Tomato, Sliced Apples, Candied Pecans. Served with Your Choice of Dressing

B13 Steak Salad

B13 Steak Salad

$9.79

Diced Roast Beef, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Avocados, Blue Cheese Crumbles. Served with Your Choice of Dressing

Sides

Signature Smash Brown

$1.99

One Pan Fried Smash Brown Add spicy mayo $.50

Fully Loaded Smash Brown

$4.50

Two Pan Fried Smash Browns pressed with bacon bits, cheese and scallions. Served with spicy mayo

Chicken Salad Tub

$5.29

8oz tub of our house made chicken salad

Side Hummus

$2.99+

Side of Sauce

Side of Butter

$0.99

Side of Honey

$0.99

Bag of Chips

$1.79

Meat Side

$1.99
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Great ready to get luck!

Location

3705 Murrell Rd., Rockledge, FL 32955

