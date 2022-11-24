- Home
- /
- Rockledge
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Bagel 13 - Rockledge
Bagel 13 Rockledge
No reviews yet
3705 Murrell Rd.
Rockledge, FL 32955
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Coffee And More
Regular Hot Coffee
Imported Fair Trade coffee from around the world then roasted to perfection.
Large Hot Coffee
Regular Latte
Large Latte
Regular Cappuccino
Large Cappuccino
Regular Chai Latte
Large Chai Latte
Small Espresso
Hot Tea
Hot Coffee By The Box
Serves 7-10 People
Regular Hot Chocolate
Large Hot Chocolate
Cold Brew
Iced Coffee
Chai Iced Latte
Frappe
Iced Latte
Thai Iced coffee
Smoothie
N/A Beverages
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bagel and Butter
Any flavor bagel of your choice toasted with butter.
The Original Bagel and Cream Cheese
A toasted bagel of your choice with any flavor of house made dream cheese.
Egg & Cheese
A fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
Bacon Egg & Cheese
Thick slice bacon, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
Sausage Egg & Cheese
Sausage, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
Ham Egg & Cheese
Ham, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
Egg White Sammy
Two fresh egg whites, spinach, tomato, and Swiss cheese on your choice of a thinned out bagel.
Steak Egg & Cheese
House roasted eye round beef, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
Taylor Ham Egg & Cheese
Taylor Ham, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
Turkey Egg & Cheese
House roasted turkey, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
The Classic Lox
House cured Lox, red onions, cappers, and plain cream cheese on your choice of toasted bagel.
The Hum-B
A toasted bagel of your choice with house made red pepper hummus and fresh cut cucumbers.
Meat Lovers Omelet
Veggie Omelet
Omelet Build Your Own
Breakfast Meals
The Original Bagel and Cream Cheese Meal
A toasted bagel of your choice with any flavor of house made dream cheese.
Bagel and Butter Meal
Any flavor bagel of your choice toasted with butter.
Bacon Egg & Cheese Meal
Thick slice bacon, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
Egg & Cheese Meal
A fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
Egg White Sammy Meal
Two fresh egg whites, spinach, tomato, and Swiss cheese on your choice of a thinned out bagel.
Ham Egg & Cheese Meal
Ham, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
Sausage Egg & Cheese Meal
Sausage, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
Steak Egg & Cheese Meal
House roasted eye round beef, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
Taylor Ham Egg & Cheese Meal
Taylor Ham, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
The Classic Lox Meal
House cured Lox, red onions, cappers, and plain cream cheese on your choice of toasted bagel.
The Hum-B Meal
A toasted bagel of your choice with house made red pepper hummus and fresh cut cucumbers.
Turkey Egg & Cheese Meal
House roasted turkey, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
Bakery
Single Bagel
B13's bagels are made fresh everyday and are free of preservatives. We make them by first boiling then baking.
"Just 6"
Choose 6 bagels. B13's bagels are made fresh everyday and are free of preservatives. We make them by first boiling then baking
Lucky 6
Choose 6 bagels and 1 tub of our house made cream cheese. B13's bagels are made fresh everyday and are free of preservatives. We make them by first boiling then baking
Muffin
Our muffins are house made every morning with an assortment of flavors.
Mini Muffins
Fresh Baked Cookie
Try one our House baked chocolate chip cookies.
Cinnamon Roll
Large, Soft Cinnamon Roll Covered in Cream Cheese Icing.
Plain Cream Cheese
Scallion Cream Cheese
Spinach Garlic Cream Cheese
Jalapeno Cream Cheese
Vegetable Cream Cheese
Strawberry Cream Cheese
Honey Vanilla Cream Cheese
Maple Pecan Cream Cheese
Lox Spread
Peanut Butter
Brownie
Croissant
Lunch Meals
Blackened Ahi Tuna Melt Meal
Seared Tuna, House Made Aioli, Fresh Spinach, Red Onion & Swiss Cheese on Your Choice Of Bread
Kickin' Chicken Pita Meal
Grilled chicken with House-Made Cayenne mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon & grilled red onion on a wheat pita
Hot Roast Beef Meal
Thinly Slice Roast Beef, Aioli, Spinach, Red Onion & Melted Provolone Cheese on Your Choice Of Bread
Classic Turkey Club Meal
House roasted turkey, thick cut bacon, mayo, leaf lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese on a toasted bagel of your choice.
Classic Egg Salad Meal
House Made Egg Salad with Lettuce & Tomato on Your Choice of Bread
Cuban Meal
All natural Ham, Pickle, Mayo, Mustard, Swiss Cheese Pressed on a Hoagie Roll
BLT Meal
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Your Choice of Bread
Philly Steak Meal
Melted Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Grilled Onions & Green Peppers on a Hoagie Roll
Chicken Salad Meal
House Made Chicken Salad Lettuce & Tomato on Your Choice of Bread
Turkey & Hummus Wrap Meal
Thinly Sliced Roasted Turkey, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Spinach & Cucumber on a Herb Wrap
Veggie Wrap Meal
Spinach, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocados, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spicy Mayo on a Herb Wrap.
Chicken Wrap Meal
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes on a Herb Wrap, Your Choice Sauce : Buffalo Or BBQ
Lunch Sandwiches
Blackened Ahi Tuna Melt
Fresh Yellowfin tuna seared rare with House-Made aioli, spinach, red onion & Swiss cheese on Your Choice Of Bread
Kickin' Chicken Pita
Grilled chicken with House-Made Cayenne mayo, pepper jack cheese, bacon & grilled red onion on a wheat pita
Hot Roast Beef
Thinly Slice Roast Beef, Aioli, Spinach, Red Onion & Melted Provolone Cheese on Your Choice Of Bread
Philly Steak
Melted Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Grilled Onions & Green Peppers on a Hoagie Roll
Classic Turkey Club
Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese on Your Choice of Bread
Classic Egg Salad
House-Made egg salad with leaf lettuce & tomato on a toasted bagel of your choice
Chicken Salad
House Made Chicken Salad Lettuce & Tomato on Your Choice of Bread
Cuban
All natural Ham, Pickle, Mayo, Mustard, Swiss Cheese Pressed on a Hoagie Roll
BLT
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Your Choice of Bread
Smoked Salmon BLT
House Made Lox, Plain Cream Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes on Your Choice of Bread.
Veggie Wrap
Spinach, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocados, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Spicy Mayo on a Herb Wrap.
Turkey & Hummus Wrap
Thinly Sliced Roasted Turkey, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Spinach & Cucumber on a Herb Wrap
Chicken WRAP
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mixed Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes on a Herb Wrap, Your Choice Sauce : Buffalo Or BBQ
Ahi Tuna Wrap
Blackened Ahi Tuna, Fresh Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Avocados, Remoulade Sauce on a Herb Wrap
Salads
Cobb 13
Roasted Chicken, Red Onions, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Cucumber, Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits & Avocados. Served with your Choice of Dressing
Chicken Apple Pecan Salad
Grilled Chicken Lettuce, Spinach, Cucumbers, Tomato, Sliced Apples, Candied Pecans. Served with Your Choice of Dressing
B13 Steak Salad
Diced Roast Beef, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Avocados, Blue Cheese Crumbles. Served with Your Choice of Dressing
Sides
Signature Smash Brown
One Pan Fried Smash Brown Add spicy mayo $.50
Fully Loaded Smash Brown
Two Pan Fried Smash Browns pressed with bacon bits, cheese and scallions. Served with spicy mayo
Chicken Salad Tub
8oz tub of our house made chicken salad
Side Hummus
Side of Sauce
Side of Butter
Side of Honey
Bag of Chips
Meat Side
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Great ready to get luck!
3705 Murrell Rd., Rockledge, FL 32955