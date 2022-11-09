Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Chicken

Long Doggers Cocoa Beach

review star

No reviews yet

350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway

Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

7 Traditional Wings
Crush Surf Burger
Tico Pico Pollo

First Session

Clam Chowda’

$4.79+

The WHITE one, NOT the RED one!

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.99

Crispy fried seasoned onion rings served with your choice of Banzai or spicy Pipeline sauce.

Smoked Fish Dip

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.99

Made with Mahi and Wahoo, served with crackers, crispy wontons, celery, carrots, hot pepper relish and jalapeños.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.69

Served with marinara.

Banzai Shrimp

Banzai Shrimp

$12.99

Hand breaded all natural shrimp, fried crisp and tossed in our signature Banzai sauce, topped with scallion and served with crispy wontons and fresh pico.

Chilled Peel & Eat Shrimp Half Pound

Chilled Peel & Eat Shrimp Half Pound

$10.89

Served with cocktail sauce.

Chilled Peel & Eat Shrimp Full Pound

$18.69

Served with cocktail sauce.

Sea Salt Pretzel Bites

Sea Salt Pretzel Bites

$9.59

Served with warm beer cheese topped with scallions.

Loaded Kettle Chips

$10.29

Quick, shareable, and freshly made on-site. Smothered with beer cheese, shredded cheddar, bacon, scallions and sour cream.

Pulled Pork Kettle Chips

Pulled Pork Kettle Chips

$10.89

Fresh fried kettle chips with pulled pork, shredded cheddar, pico and corn and bean salsa finished with spicy ranch, scallions and our sriracha lime Pipeline sauce.

Desperado Avocado Tuna

Desperado Avocado Tuna

$13.49

Sashimi ahi tuna tossed with scallions in a Japanese wasabi soy dressing served with cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds and crispy wontons.

Limited Time Only!

Try our seasonal catch dish. Blackened Red Snapper served over creamy cheddar grits with steamed broccoli, fresh pico and sweet cornbread.
Seasonal Catch Dish

Seasonal Catch Dish

$14.99

Try our NEW seasonal catch! Blackened red snapper over creamy bacon cheddar grits with steamed broccoli, sweet corn bread and fresh pico.

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$15.79

Peppers and onions in a buttery tomato sauce with diced chicken and sliced sausage over jasmine rice topped with grilled shrimp and a side of sweet cornbread.

Green Room

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Crispy fried all white chicken bites tossed in wing sauce on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles and shredded cheddar.

Key Lime Salad

Key Lime Salad

$13.79

Key Lime Peppered chicken over mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette, homemade corn and black bean salsa, pico, shredded cheddar, crispy tortilla strips and drizzled with avocado key lime dressing.

Surf Salad

Surf Salad

$11.79

Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions and shredded cheddar. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!

Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$14.99

Grilled chicken over mixed greens with mango salsa, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, chopped candied pecans, and honey-lime dressing. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!

Caesar Salad

$11.79

Grilled chicken on a bed of crispy romaine, tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan and croutons. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles and shredded cheddar.

Mr. Zog's Grill

Creamy bacon cheddar grits topped with blackened shrimp tossed in a buttery sauce with diced tomatoes and onions and sweet cornbread

Tico Pico Pollo

$11.99

Mojo pulled chicken or pork over black beans and jasmine rice, drizzled with Costa Rican lizano sauce, topped with fresh pico, fried sweet plantains and spicy ranch.

Banzai Shrimp Bowl

$14.79

Hand-breaded shrimp tossed in our signature Banzai sauce on a bed of black beans and jasmine rice. Topped with fresh pico, Costa Rican Lizano sauce and scallions. Served with fried sweet plantains.

Mahi Mango Salsa

$15.29

Mahi served on a bed of black beans and jasmine rice, drizzled with Costa Rican lizano sauce and topped with mango salsa. Served with fried sweet plantains.

Shrimp N Grits

$13.79

Creamy bacon cheddar grits topped with blackened shrimp tossed in a buttery sauce with diced tomatoes and onions and a side of sweet corn bread.

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$15.89

Sashimi ahi tuna, red onions and scallions tossed in Hawaiian Poke sauce over jasmine rice. Served with grilled pineapple slices, fried sweet plantains and teriyaki vegetables.

Veggie Tacos

$9.79

Two soft flour tortillas filled with lettuce, cabbage, sauteed peppers and onions, fresh avocado, shredded cheddar and corn and black bean salsa drizzled with avocado key lime dressing.

Totally Tacos

Totally Tacos

$9.89

Two soft flour tortillas filled with mojo pulled chicken or pork, shredded cheddar and lettuce and cabbage mix drizzled with spicy ranch. Served with a side of fresh pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.

Baja Cauli Veggie Bowl

Baja Cauli Veggie Bowl

$9.79

Cilantro lime cauliflower rice and black beans with herb roasted mushrooms, sauteed peppers and onions, guacamole and fresh pico.

Long Dogs

Long Dog

$4.69

Have it plain or choose your toppings!

High Life Dog

$6.39

Chili, bacon, shredded cheddar, onions and a side of jalapeños!

Epic Chili Dog

$5.39

Topped with L.J.’s Killer Chili

Johnny O Dog

$5.29

Al's grandfather's favorite, with slaw and chili.

Kook Kraut Dog

$5.39

Heaped with tasty sauerkraut.

Veggie Dog

$6.99

M.O.R.K. or topped with your choice of slaw or kraut or peppers and onions.

Italian Sausage

$7.39

Topped with sauteed peppers and onions.

Coastal Polka Dog

Coastal Polka Dog

$7.99

1/3 pound all beef spicy polish sausage with spicy mustard and sauteed onions.

Shaka Dog

Shaka Dog

$5.69

With house made pickled cucumbers and onions.

Burgers

Two fresh beef patties, seasoned and hand crushed on our grill to sear in the flavor.

Crush Surf Burger

$9.89

Served with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.29

Herb roasted mushrooms and melted swiss, served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Crush Hawaiian Burger

Crush Hawaiian Burger

$11.29

Pineapple, bacon, teriyaki sauce and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Crush Kahuna Burger

$10.49

BBQ sauce, sauteed onions and cheddar cheese with lettuce and tomato.

Crush Bacon Burger

$11.29

Served with choice of cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$11.69

Plant-based burger that looks and satisfies like beef without GMOs, soy or gluten. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Crush Mushroom Swiss Single

$8.79

Sandwiches

Cool Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$13.89

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, cheddar, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion. Spice it up! Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!

Nashville Hot Chicken Sand

Nashville Hot Chicken Sand

$9.99

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in Nashville Hot sauce topped with house made pickled cucumbers and onions.

Mahi Sandwich

Mahi Sandwich

$13.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of remoulade sauce. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$11.79

Hand-dipped and lightly fried in our crispy corn meal breading. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of remoulade.

Florida Reuben

Florida Reuben

$13.89

Fried grouper LD's slaw, grilled pineapple, melted swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing on a buttered toasted kaiser.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.79

Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap.

Caesar Wrap

$12.79

Grilled chicken breast, romaine, parmesan and creamy Caesar dressing in a flour or spinach wrap. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!

Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap

$15.79

Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap.

Baskets

Served with choice of side and fruit garnish.

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.79

Large all white tenders with honey mustard or BBQ sauce.

Crispy Shrimp Basket

$14.69

Lightly hand-breaded fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce.

Small Fish n Chips

$10.99

Hand dipped and lightly fried in our crispy corn meal breading. Served with tarter sauce.

Large Fish n Chips

$15.69

Hand dipped and lightly fried in our crispy corn meal breading. Served with tarter sauce.

Twin Fin Combo

Twin Fin Combo

$17.29

Choose two: Crispy Fish Fillet, Fried Shrimp, or Fried Clam Strips. Served with cocktail or tartar sauce.

Clam Basket

$10.69

Crispy clam strips with cocktail sauce.

Wings

7 Traditional Wings

7 Traditional Wings

$9.99

Natural, bone-in, unbreaded drummies, and flappers. Served with celery, carrots and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

14 Traditional Wings

$19.49

Natural, bone-in, unbreaded drummies, and flappers. Served with celery, carrots and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

7 Boneless Wings

7 Boneless Wings

$8.99

Lightly breaded all white chicken bites. Served with celery, carrots and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

14 Boneless Wings

$17.49

Lightly breaded all white chicken bites. Served with celery, carrots and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Groms

All Grom Meals $5.99 with a Free Ice Pop! For Kids 12 and under. Served with choice side, fruit garnish and a drink. Sorry, Grom meals are for kids! $3.00 upcharge for adults and beverage is not included.

LaLa’s Chicken Fingers

$6.49

Madison’s Pulled Chicken

$6.49

Beanie's Crush Burger

$6.49

Emily’s Corn Dog Nuggets

$6.49

Jacob’s Mac & Cheese

$6.49

AJ's Chicken Nuggets

$6.49

Connor’s Beach Dog

$6.49

Sides

Side Fries

$3.49

Side Sweet Fry

$3.49

Side Kettle Chips

$3.49

Side Plantains

$3.49

Side Broccoli

$3.49

Side Teriyaki Veggies

$3.49

Side Large Slaw

$3.49

Side Corn & Bean Salsa

$3.49

Side Black Bean & Rice

$3.49

Side Black Beans

$3.49

Side Rice

$3.49

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.79

Side Bacon Cheddar Grits

$3.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar

$4.99

Side Cauli Rice

$4.29

Side Cornbread

$1.79

Side Fruit

$1.79

Side Carrot

$1.79

Side Celery/Carrot

$1.79

Side Celery

$1.79

Side Guacamole

$1.99

Avocado Slices

$2.49

Side Pickle Slice

$0.59

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$4.99

Long Doggers’ recipe

Pumpkin Spice Latte Cake

Pumpkin Spice Latte Cake

$6.99

Spiced pumpkin cake with a whipped pumpkin spice filling finished with coffee buttercream

Buckets

BKT Cactus Cooler

$18.00

BKT Carib Punch

$18.00

BKT Doggerita

$18.00

BKT Hawaii 5-0

$18.00

BKT Orange Crush

$18.00

BKT Sharkbite

$18.00

Take Out BEV

ToGo Water

ToGo Bottled Water

$1.50

ToGo Iced Tea

$1.89

ToGo Sweet Tea

$1.89

ToGo Arnold Palmer

$1.89

ToGo 1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$1.89

ToGo Mtn Dew

$1.89

ToGo Pepsi

$1.89

ToGo Diet Pepsi

$1.89

ToGo Sierr Mist

$1.89

ToGo Lemonade

$1.89

ToGo Root Beer

$1.89

ToGo Dr Pepper

$1.89

ToGo Diet Dr Pepper

$1.89

ToGo Coffee

$1.89

ToGo Topo Chico

$2.49

First Session- G.F.

Chilled Peel & Eat Shrimp- G.F. Half Pound - G.F.

$10.89

Served with cocktail sauce.

Chilled Peel & Eat Shrimp- G.F. Full Pound- G.F.

$18.69

Served with cocktail sauce.

Loaded Kettle Chips- G.F.

$10.29

Quick, shareable, and freshly made on-site. Smothered with beer cheese, shredded cheddar, bacon, scallions and sour cream.

Pulled Pork Kettle Chips- G.F.

$10.89

Fresh fried kettle chips with pulled pork, shredded cheddar, pico and corn and black bean salsa finished with spicy ranch, scallions and our sriracha lime Pipeline sauce.

Green Room- G.F.

Caesar Salad- G.F.

$11.79

Grilled chicken on a bed of crispy romaine, tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!

Summer Salad- G.F.

$14.99

Grilled chicken over mixed greens with mango salsa, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, chopped candied pecans, and honey-lime dressing. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!

Key Lime Salad- G.F.

$13.79

Key Lime Peppered chicken over mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette, homemade corn and black bean salsa, pico, shredded cheddar, crispy tortilla strips and drizzled with avocado key lime dressing.

Surf Salad- G.F.

$11.79

Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions and shredded cheddar. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!

Crush Burgers- G.F.

East Coast Bacon Burger- G.F.

$12.29

Served with choice of cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Crush Surf Burger- G.F.

$10.89

Served with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Crush Kahuna Burger- G.F.

$11.49

BBQ sauce, cheddar, sauteed onions, lettuce and tomato.

Crush Hawaiian Burger- G.F.

$12.29

Pineapple, bacon and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Beyond Burger- G.F.

$12.69

Plant-based burger that looks and satisfies like beef without GMOs, soy or gluten. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Mushroom Swiss Burger- G.F.

$11.29

Herb roasted mushrooms and melted swiss, served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Sandwiches- G.F.

Mahi Sandwich- G.F.

$14.99

Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of remoulade sauce. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!

Cool Ranch Chicken Sandwich- G.F.

$14.89

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, cheddar, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion. Spice it up! Blackened, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!

Blackened Snapper Sandwich- G.F.

$16.99

Mr. Zog’s Grill- G.F.

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl- G.F.

$15.89

Sashimi ahi tuna, red onions and scallions tossed in Hawaiian Poke sauce over jasmine rice. Served with grilled pineapple slices, fried sweet plantains and mixed vegetables.

Mahi Mango Salsa- G.F.

$15.29

Grilled mahi on a bed of black beans and jasmine rice, drizzled with Costa Rican lizano sauce and topped with mango salsa. Served with fried sweet plantains.

Veggie Tacos- G.F.

$9.79

Two soft corn tortillas filled with lettuce, cabbage, sauteed peppers and onions, fresh avocado, shredded cheddar and corn and black bean salsa drizzled with avocado key lime dressing.

Tico Pico Pollo- G.F.

$11.99

A bed of black beans and jasmine rice, topped with pico, drizzled with Costa Rican lizano sauce and spicy ranch. Served with fried sweet plantains. Your choice of Topper!

Totally Tacos- G.F.

$9.89

Two soft corn tortillas filled with mojo pulled chicken or pork, shredded cheddar and lettuce and cabbage mix drizzled with spicy ranch. Side of fresh pico or mango salsa.

Baja Cauli Veggie Bowl- G.F.

$9.79

Cilantro lime cauliflower rice and black beans with herb roasted mushrooms, sauteed peppers and onions, guacamole and fresh pico.

Shrimp & Grits- G.F.

$13.79

Creamy bacon cheddar grits topped with blackened shrimp tossed in a buttery sauce with diced tomatoes and onions.

Long Dogs- G.F.

Epic Chili Dog- G.F.

$6.39

Topped with L.J.’s Killer Chili

High Life Dog- G.F.

$7.39

Chili, bacon, shredded cheddar, onions and a side of jalapeños!

Kook Kraut Dog- G.F.

$6.39

Heaped with tasty sauerkraut.

Johnny O Dog- G.F.

$6.29

Al's grandfather's favorite, with slaw and chili.

Italian Sausage- G.F.

$8.39

Topped with sauteed peppers and onions.

Long Dog- G.F.

$5.69

Have it plain or choose your toppings!

Polka Dog- G.F.

$8.99

1/3 pound all beef spicy polish sausage with spicy mustard and sauteed onions.

Shaka Dog- G.F.

$6.69

With house made pickled cucumbers and onions.

Wings- G.F.

7 Traditional Wings- G.F.

$9.99

Natural bone in, unbreaded drummies and flappers. Served with celery, carrots and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

14 Traditional Wings- G.F.

$19.49

Natural bone in, unbreaded drummies and flappers. Served with celery, carrots and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Sides- G.F.

Side Large Slaw- G.F.

$3.29

Side Black Bean & Rice- G.F.

$3.29

Side Bacon Cheddar Grits- G.F.

$3.99

Side Cilantro Lime Cauliflower Rice

$4.29

Side Corn & Bean Salsa- G.F.

$3.29

Side Ketlle Chips- G.F.

$3.29

Side Sweet Fry- G.F.

$3.29

Side Plantains- G.F.

$3.29

Side Fries- G.F.

$3.29

Side Broccoli- G.F.

$3.29

Side Mixed Veggie- G.F.

$3.29

Side Salad- G.F.

$4.99

Side Caesar- G.F.

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Radically Relaxed Grill and Brew where all the locals go.

Location

350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Directions

Gallery
Long Doggers image
Long Doggers image
Long Doggers image
Long Doggers image

Similar restaurants in your area

4th Street Fillin Station Gastrobar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 841
382 N Orlando Ave Cocoa beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck
orange star4.6 • 841
382 N Orlando Ave Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside at Port Canaveral
orange starNo Reviews
683 Dave Nisbet Drive Cape Canaveral, FL 32920
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Merritt Island FL
orange starNo Reviews
1450 N Courtenay Parkway #36 Meritt Island, FL 32953
View restaurantnext
Rebellion Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
630 Brevard Avenue, suite A Cocoa, FL 32922
View restaurantnext
Bagel 13 - Rockledge
orange starNo Reviews
3705 Murrell Rd. Rockledge, FL 32955
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cocoa Beach

The Fat Snook - Cocoa Beach, Fl
orange star4.6 • 2,712
2464 S. Atlantic Avenue Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Gregory's Steak and Seafood Grille
orange star4.1 • 1,747
900 N Atlantic Ave Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
4th Street Fillin Station Gastrobar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 841
382 N Orlando Ave Cocoa beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck
orange star4.6 • 841
382 N Orlando Ave Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Discovery Beach Cafe - Cocoa Beach
orange star4.5 • 475
300 Barlow Ave Coco Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Tropics Cocktail Bar
orange star4.3 • 71
1 S Atlantic Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cocoa Beach
Merritt Island
review star
No reviews yet
Rockledge
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Cocoa
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Satellite Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Melbourne
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Indialantic
review star
No reviews yet
Titusville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston