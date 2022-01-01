Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gregory's Steak and Seafood Grille

1,747 Reviews

$$

900 N Atlantic Ave

Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Beef Vegetable Spring Rolls

Beef Vegetable Spring Rolls

$12.00

Filled with Asparagus, red peppers, carrots, scallions & served with a sesame honey dipping sauce.

Calamari Sesame

$13.00

Escargot

$13.00

Garlic Shrimp Gregory's

$15.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$14.00
Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Lobsteraki

$16.00

Grouper Bites

$16.00Out of stock

Salmon Cakes

$10.00Out of stock

Bone Marrow

$14.00Out of stock

Grouper Bites

$16.00

Thai Chicken Dumplings

$15.00

SOUPS & SALADS

House Salad

$6.00

Caesar Salad Small

$8.00

Caesar Salad Large

$10.00

Hot Spinach Salad

$16.00

Soup of the Day Cup

$6.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$9.00

Baked French Onion Soup

$8.00

New England Clam Chowder Cup

$8.00

New England Clam Chowder Bowl

$10.00

Add 3 Grilled Shrimp

$9.95

Add 1\2 Chicken Breast

$9.95

SHAREABLE SIDES

Asparagus with Hollandaise

$11.00

Anchovies

$2.00

Potatoes in Truffle Oil & Parmesan

$6.00

Twice Baked Potato

$6.00

House Vegetables

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Sauteed Onions

$7.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$9.00

Satueed Mushrooms & Onions

$10.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Pumpkin Risotto

$7.00

Mushroom Risotto

$7.00

Yucca Fries

$5.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Garlic Mash

$3.00

Extra Bread

$1.00

Caramelized Onions

$5.00

Au Gratin

$6.00

Tri Color Potatoes

$4.00Out of stock

STEAKS

10 oz. Filet Mignon

$44.00

Au Poivre Steak

$44.00

8 oz. Filet Mignon

$40.00
Delmonico Ribeye 16oz

Delmonico Ribeye 16oz

$46.00

Iron Skillet Seared Ribeye 16oz

$44.00

NY Strip 14oz Angus

$40.00

Porterhouse Steak

$74.00

Steak Diane

$44.00

Surf & Turf

$75.00

Tomahawk Chop Angus Bone-In

$92.00

32 oz. For Take our or Delivery we do not offer medium well or well done steaks.

16 oz Ribeye Only

$40.00

10oz NY Strip

$29.00Out of stock

12 oz Ribeye Fearure

$39.00Out of stock

BURGERS

Americana Burger

$17.00

Black & Bleu

$19.00

PASTA & CHICKEN

Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

Chicken Baguta

$23.00

Ravioli Lobster

$24.00

Seafood Alfredo

$36.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Chicken Gnocchi

$25.00Out of stock

Cajun Chicken shrimp Alfredo

$32.00

Grilled Chicken

$20.00

Tropical Chicken

$24.00Out of stock

SEAFOOD

Fresh Catch

$32.00

Fresh Mahi Mahi

$24.00

Ravioli Lobster

$24.00

Single Lobster Tail

$38.00

Double Lobster Tail

$56.00

Ocean Seafood Plank

$32.00
Paella

Paella

$49.00

Pan Seared Grouper

$39.00

Salmon in the Weeds

$29.00
Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$75.00

Grilled Mahi For To Go

$19.00

KIDS

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Kids Fish Fingers

$7.95

Kids Fries

$2.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Kids Pasta

$7.95

Kids Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Kids Shrimp Skewers

$14.00

Desserts

Southern Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Dulce De Leche Cheese Cake

$9.00
Gregorys Chocolate Suicide Cake

Gregorys Chocolate Suicide Cake

$11.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Slice of Peanut Butter Pie.

Bread Pudding

$11.00Out of stock

Creme Brulee

$8.00Out of stock

Apple Cobbler A La Mode

$12.00Out of stock

Add on Sauces

Au Poivre Sauce

$4.00

Bearnaise Sauce

$4.00

Bleu Cheese Butter

$4.00

Cocktail Sauce

$2.00

Diane Sauce

$4.00

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$4.00Out of stock

Side of Garlic Shrimp Sauce

$4.00

Side of Scampi Sauce

$4.00

St. Martin Sauce

$4.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Thai Chili

$2.00

Wasabi Crema

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Upscale Steak & Seafood Restaurant with select Friday & Saturdays Upstairs Comedy Shows @8pm.

Website

Location

900 N Atlantic Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Directions

Gallery
Gregory's Steak and Seafood & Upstairs Comedy Club image
Gregory's Steak and Seafood & Upstairs Comedy Club image
Gregory's Steak and Seafood & Upstairs Comedy Club image
Gregory's Steak and Seafood & Upstairs Comedy Club image

Similar restaurants in your area

4th Street Fillin Station Gastrobar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 841
382 N Orlando Ave Cocoa beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck
orange star4.6 • 841
382 N Orlando Ave Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Sergios Tacos - Cocoa Beach
orange starNo Reviews
76 S. Orlando Ave. Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Breezeway Bar and Grill - 20 N Brevard Ave
orange starNo Reviews
20 N Brevard Ave Cocoa Beach, FL 32937
View restaurantnext
Long Doggers - Cocoa Beach
orange starNo Reviews
350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Rock the Guac
orange starNo Reviews
4265 North Atlantic Avenue Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cocoa Beach

The Fat Snook - Cocoa Beach, Fl
orange star4.6 • 2,712
2464 S. Atlantic Avenue Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
4th Street Fillin Station Gastrobar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 841
382 N Orlando Ave Cocoa beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck
orange star4.6 • 841
382 N Orlando Ave Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Discovery Beach Cafe - Cocoa Beach
orange star4.5 • 475
300 Barlow Ave Coco Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Tropics Cocktail Bar
orange star4.3 • 71
1 S Atlantic Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cocoa Beach
Merritt Island
review star
No reviews yet
Rockledge
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Cocoa
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Satellite Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Melbourne
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Indialantic
review star
No reviews yet
Titusville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston