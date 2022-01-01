Go
Bagger Dave's Tavern

Tavern - Specializing in Fresh Crafted Burgers, Craft Beer, and Custom Cocktails!

2972 Coolidge Highway

Popular Items

Pretzel Rails & Craft Beer Cheese$11.50
Soft-baked pretzels with warm craft beer cheese and pico de gallo.
Great American Cheeseburger$12.50
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun
Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad$11.95
Mixed greens, brown sugar BBQ dry rubbed allnatural chicken breast, drizzled with our sweet BBQ sauce, black bean corn salsa, grape tomatoes, cheddar. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
Plain Train Grilled Cheese$9.95
Muenster, Cheddar, Parmesan, choice of sourdough or marble rye bread. Served with a cup of Roasted Red Pepper Soup.
Fried Atlantic Haddock$13.50
Atlantic Haddock, house-made Garlic Aioli, coleslaw, tomatoes, pickles, toasted brioche bun. Served with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.
Fish & Chips$14.50
Three hand-crafted fillets of Atlantic Haddock served with Hand-Cut Fries along with coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge
Backyard BBQ Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Brown sugar BBQ dry-rubbed all-natural chicken breast, Sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, grilled brioche bun.
Simple Side Salad$4.95
Mixed greens, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, croutons and your choice of dressing.
California BLT$9.95
Applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, with your choice of sourdough or marble rye bread.
Crazy Train Grilled Cheese$11.50
Muenster, Cheddar, Parmesan, applewood smoked bacon, sliced apple, Garlic Aioli, choice of sourdough or marble rye bread. Served with a cup of Roasted Red Pepper Soup.
Location

2972 Coolidge Highway

Berkley MI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
