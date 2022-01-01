Go
Bango Bowl - Setauket

199 Main Street

Popular Items

Build Your Own POKE/WARM/SALAD$9.25
Authentic Poke Bowls, Refreshing Salads and Hearty Grain Bowls built your way
PINK DRAGON$8.50
Pitaya served over vanilla nut granola topped with strawberries, pineapple, banana, coconut and honey
BANGO BOWL$8.50
Acai served over oats and honey granola and topped with strawberries, blueberries, banana, honey and coconut
BUILD YOUR OWN ACAI/PITAYA/GREEN$8.50
Your choice of granola, base and 3 included toppings, topped with coconut and honey
Bango Big Eye$15.75
White rice, marinated tuna, cucumbers, edamame, seaweed salad, sweet onions, crispy onions, avocado poblano dressing and soy sauce
Harvest$12.25
Brown rice, shredded kale, grilled chicken, roasted brussels sprouts, roasted sweet potatoes, goat cheese, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
Sunset Cruise
Steel cut oatmeal topped with strawberries, banana, blueberries and honey
Dr. Smooth$7.75
Strawberries, bananas, apples, almond milk and almond butter
Greek Avocado$12.00
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, feta cheese, roasted beets, multigrain croutons, greek house
Skinny Pig$11.00
Brown rice, chopped romaine, pulled pork, roasted sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, cabbage slaw, corn, crispy onions, honey mustard vinaigrette
Location

199 Main Street

East Setauket NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
