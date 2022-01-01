Go
Barachou

449 Amsterdam Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (178 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Chunks Cookies$4.00
Strawberry tart
sweet crust, vanilla cream, strawberries
Raspberry Almond tart
sweet crust, baked almond cream, raspberry coulis, raspberries
Cream Puff Trays$55.00
Cream puffs on a black tray
Please allow at least 24hours notice for tray of 40 and more.
Cream Puff Boxes
Olive & Cheddar Bread Family Size$25.00
Croissant$4.00
Lemon Meringue tart
sweet crust, lemon curd, italian torched meringue
Pain au Chocolat$4.00
Cream Puff Cake
sweet crust, choice of flavored base, whipped cream, mini filled puffs, toppings

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

449 Amsterdam Avenue

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
