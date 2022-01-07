Upper West Side dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Go
Upper West Side restaurants
Toast

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Upper West Side

Magnolia Bakery image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Magnolia Bakery

200 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (3787 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Van/Van Cupcake to go$3.95
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Red Velvet Banana Pudding Small to go$5.25
Made with layers of vanilla pudding swirled with cream cheese icing, bananas, chocolate shavings, and freshly-baked red velvet cake.
4 ounces
Van/Choc Cupcake to go$3.95
Our Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Le Botaniste image

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

156 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Botanical Menu$15.25
Soup of the day with your choice of one half-portion bowl. Gluten free. Organic.
Omega 3 Brownie$6.50
Flax seeds, cocoa, brown sugar, buckwheat flour, corn flour. Served with cashew cream. Gluten free. Organic.
Veggie Sushi Roll$8.95
Nori, quinoa and rice, pickled ginger, wasabi, red sauerkraut, turmeric onions, marinated tofu, mix vegetables, served with ginger velvet and saffron aioli dressings. Contains : garlic, cashew, onion, tamari, mustard. No substitutions. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Cibo e Vino image

SALADS

Cibo e Vino

Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (1377 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Cibo e Vino
Milk Bar image

 

Milk Bar

561 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Crave Fishbar - UWS

428 Amsterdam Avenue, new York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Handmade Squid Ink Spaghetti$29.00
chopped shrimp, spring garlic, fresno chile, clam stock (s)
East Coast Oyster$18.00
half dozen freshly shucked east coast served with lemon, packed over ice (gf)
Garlic Chive Griddled Rice$8.00
snap pea, egg (gf)
More about Crave Fishbar - UWS
Barachou image

 

Barachou

449 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (178 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Galette des Rois
Puff pastry filled with almond frangipane (almond cream & pastry cream). Includes a "Feve" on the side and a paper crown :)
PRE ORDERS ARE OPEN FOR PICK UP STARTING FRIDAY JAN 7 2022 UP UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH!
Cream Puff Cake
sweet crust, choice of flavored base, whipped cream, mini filled puffs, toppings
Chestnut Couronne$56.00
The Chestnut Couronne De Noel: sweet cookie base, chestnut mousse cream puffs, whipped cream and candied chestnuts
All desserts serves 6-8, $56
ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP ON DEC 23rd, 24th or 25th.
More about Barachou

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Upper West Side

Salmon

Ball Soup

Burritos

Cake

Quesadillas

Cookies

Greek Salad

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Upper West Side to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Little Italy

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston