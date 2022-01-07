Upper West Side dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Magnolia Bakery
200 Columbus Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Van/Van Cupcake to go
|$3.95
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|Red Velvet Banana Pudding Small to go
|$5.25
Made with layers of vanilla pudding swirled with cream cheese icing, bananas, chocolate shavings, and freshly-baked red velvet cake.
4 ounces
|Van/Choc Cupcake to go
|$3.95
Our Vanilla Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
SOUPS
Le Botaniste
156 Columbus Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Botanical Menu
|$15.25
Soup of the day with your choice of one half-portion bowl. Gluten free. Organic.
|Omega 3 Brownie
|$6.50
Flax seeds, cocoa, brown sugar, buckwheat flour, corn flour. Served with cashew cream. Gluten free. Organic.
|Veggie Sushi Roll
|$8.95
Nori, quinoa and rice, pickled ginger, wasabi, red sauerkraut, turmeric onions, marinated tofu, mix vegetables, served with ginger velvet and saffron aioli dressings. Contains : garlic, cashew, onion, tamari, mustard. No substitutions. Gluten free. Organic.
Crave Fishbar - UWS
428 Amsterdam Avenue, new York
|Popular items
|Handmade Squid Ink Spaghetti
|$29.00
chopped shrimp, spring garlic, fresno chile, clam stock (s)
|East Coast Oyster
|$18.00
half dozen freshly shucked east coast served with lemon, packed over ice (gf)
|Garlic Chive Griddled Rice
|$8.00
snap pea, egg (gf)
Barachou
449 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Galette des Rois
Puff pastry filled with almond frangipane (almond cream & pastry cream). Includes a "Feve" on the side and a paper crown :)
PRE ORDERS ARE OPEN FOR PICK UP STARTING FRIDAY JAN 7 2022 UP UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH!
|Cream Puff Cake
sweet crust, choice of flavored base, whipped cream, mini filled puffs, toppings
|Chestnut Couronne
|$56.00
The Chestnut Couronne De Noel: sweet cookie base, chestnut mousse cream puffs, whipped cream and candied chestnuts
All desserts serves 6-8, $56
ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP ON DEC 23rd, 24th or 25th.