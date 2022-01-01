Barrera's Restaurant
Barrera's family restaurant has been serving Cleburne since 1983. #TexasSizedTex-Mex
1649 W Henderson St ste B • $$
Location
1649 W Henderson St ste B
Cleburne TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
