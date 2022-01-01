Go
Toast

Be Nourished

serving delicious food to nourish your mind, body and soul

207 Sacandaga Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Marco's Egg-y Sandwich$9.50
multigrain roll, creamy spread, uncured bacon, over-medium farm fresh egg
BYO Salad$7.00
BYO Bowl 16 OZ$7.50
Be Nourished Bowl 16 OZ$12.00
blueberry, strawberry, banana, coconut, peanut butter, honey
Very Berry 16 OZ$12.00
strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, cacao nibs, peanut butter
Cacao Crazy 16 OZ$12.00
banana, strawberry, cacao crunch, chocolate chips, peanut butter
Side of Bacon (2 Slices)$3.50
side of bacon, 2 slices
Beet It$12.00
mixed greens, arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese, red onion, walnuts, lemon dijon vinaigrette
Fudgy Brownie$4.00
Sweet Potato Breaky Hash$10.50
sweet potatoes, carmelized onions, spinach, house made turkey sausage
See full menu

Location

207 Sacandaga Road

Glenville NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mohawk Taproom & Grill

No reviews yet

Mohawk Taproom is nestled in the small town of Scotia. We feature fresh tavern fare. We are your capital district's destination for premiere Craft Beer

Glenville Pizza & Deli

No reviews yet

Order Online Now!
http://www.glenvillepizzaanddeli.com

Bountiful Bread

No reviews yet

Thank you for coming

Annabel's Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Annabel's is a quick-service pizza restaurant specializing in artisan pizza and fresh frites. Now open next to Frog Alley Brewing Co. in Schenectady!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston