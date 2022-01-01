Go
Bella's Italian Bakery & Market

Italian breads, pastries, and more!

9119 SE Woodstock Blvd • $

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)

Popular Items

Jam Tart$2.75
A crisp and tender shortbread dough filled with seasonal fruit jam and topped with a lattice crust. A most excellent choice for breakfast or tea time!
Apple cake$3.75
Chock full of apples from Queener Farm in Scio, OR these moist, tender cakes are made with olive oil and are dairy free!
Ciambella$3.00
Ring shaped coffee cakes with a crumb topping, lots of lemon zest, cinnamon, ginger, and a dusting of cocoa
Sesame Roll$1.50
Breakfast Slider$5.50
Herb Frittata, Provolone Cheese, Olympia Provisions Salami Cotto, and Calabrian Chili Mayo on a toasted sesame sea salt roll
Almond cake$3.50
A dense, buttery almond cake made with brown butter and scented with real vanilla, topped with toasted sliced almonds
Strawberry Shortcake$6.00
Italian train station sandwich$7.50
A sleek and simple sandwich - a little Molinari soppressata, a little provolone, herb & garlic butter, fresh arugula, oil & vinegar on focaccia
Cannolo$3.50
One freshly filled-to-order cannolo, with the ends dipped in your choice of chocolate chips, almonds, or pistachio
Attributes and Amenities

Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

9119 SE Woodstock Blvd

Portland OR

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
