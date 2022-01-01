Go
Toast

Best Thai Signature

Come on in and enjoy!

18352 Dallas Pkwy #112,

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pineapple Fried Rice$12.99
Pad Thai$12.99
Sticky Rice$3.00
Edamame$4.99
Yellow Curry$13.99
Thai Combination Vegetable$12.99
Pad See EW$12.99
Lo Mein Noodle$12.99
Eight Angels$12.99
Crispy Spring Roll(4)$6.50
See full menu

Location

18352 Dallas Pkwy #112,

Dallas TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Velvet Taco

No reviews yet

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Maguires Dallas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THB

No reviews yet

2661 Midway Road, Suite 300, Carrollton, TX, 75006

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston