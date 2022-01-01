Go
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

711 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (3301 reviews)

Popular Items

Coco Classic$13.00
House blend mozzarella
Large Chop Salad$15.00
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.50
Grana padano, red wine vinegar (This item is gluten free)
Pepperoni$14.50
House blend mozzarella, oregano
Sunday Meatballs$11.50
Grass-fed beef, marinara
Bacco Sausage$16.50
house blend mozzarella, roasted onion, hot peppers, house made sausage
Margherita Buffala$15.50
Imported buffalo mozzarella, EVOO, basil
Small Chop Salad$8.50
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
Risotto Balls$10.00
saffron rice, mozzarella, peas, Bolognese, marinara
Focaccia$5.00
Bigalora dough, garlic oil, rosemary, sea salt (add marinara, $1) (This item is Vegan and can be prepared gluten free upon request)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

711 S Main St

Royal Oak MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
