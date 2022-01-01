Big Phil's Bar & Grill
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:59 AM
351 West Schulykill Road
Pottstown, PA 19465
Menu
Popular Items
We love to see the faces of our Guests when we put this sandwich down in front of them! The turkey is seasoned & roasted in our kitchen, then hand-sliced and piled high on toasted sourdough bread. Fresh lettuce, tomato, & mayo round it out. Served with fries.
Hand-formed patties, seasoned with salt, pepper and garlic. Phil's Burgers come with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and Muenster cheese. | Served on a toasted La Brea Bakery brioche bun, with fries on the side. | | Burgers are cooked to Medium Well, no pink on the inside! Still juicy!
Ethically farmed Bell & Evans chicken breasts are hand-breaded, deep-fried and served on a toasted La Brea Bakery brioche bun with creamy jalapeño sauce, pepper jack cheese, & pickles. Served with fries.
12oz New York Strip served sliced, with a side of peppercorn bourbon sauce. In House, we serve the steak with the sauce on top, but for take out orders, we will serve it as a side sauce. | | The steak is finished with rosemary and butter in a cast iron pan to create great flavor. One of our chefs favorites.
Desserts
Appetizers
Three big dill spears dipped in flour, egg wash, & seasoned panko crumbs, then deep-fried until dark golden brown. Served with ranch dressing on the side. | | They sure do make a nice snack & are technically a vegetable. :-)
Big Phil's fries loaded with bacon crumbles, melty monterey cheese sauce and sour cream.
We slice our onions fresh everyday for our onion rings. We make our own beer batter and dip the onion rings as soon as the order comes in. Served with a side of Creamy Jalapeno Sauce. You will taste the difference fresh ingredients make.\nA great dish for sharing!
Crispy house cooked nacho chips with a collection of house prepared accompaniments: pico de gallo, salsa verde, pickled red onion. Served with pickled jalapeños, monterey & pepperjack cheeses plus sour cream. Topped with fresh peppery arugula. A Customer AND Staff Favorite!
Three large shrimp coated with mildly sweet coconut breading. Served atop our freshly cut pineapple salsa, with sweet thai chili aioli sauce on the side.
One of our most popular new additions to our menu! Five pieces of hand-sliced fresh grouper, dipped in our house beer batter & deep fried to order. | | Served with cups of tarter and cocktail sauce.
Your new obsession. Rice flour-breaded chicken breast chunks tossed in sweet-n-hot sauce, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, minced red onion & chopped cilantro.
Salads
Spring mix greens topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, creamy goat cheese bits, and house-made candied walnuts. Raspberry vinaigrette served on the side.
Sandwiches
We love to see the faces of our Guests when we put this sandwich down in front of them! The turkey is seasoned & roasted in our kitchen, then hand-sliced and piled high on toasted sourdough bread. Fresh lettuce, tomato, & mayo round it out. Served with fries.
Sliced New York Strip steak on a St. Peter's Bakery sourdough baguette spread with creamy Brie cheese & topped with peppery arugula. Our own Au Jus served on the side, is made specifically for this sandwich, and we think it is delicious. Served with fries.
6oz. patty with a slice of fresh pineapple, hand-cut bacon, munster cheese, house-made jalapeño aioli, lettuce & tomato on a brioche roll.
Hand-cut bacon, fresh lettuce & tomatoes, with mayo on toasted sourdough bread. Served with fries.
Sides
These fries are 3/8th cut. Crispy on the outside & tender on the inside. Just a heads up, typically, any french fry will not travel well, so don't dawdle picking up your fries.
Potatoes are boiled, then sliced into thin layers then topped with a sauce made from Brie cheese, cream, mashed potatoes and fresh chopped chives.
Half portion of our Caesar.
Appetizers
Small and crispy Bell & Evans wings, deep fried & tossed in the sauce of your choice. Served with house blue cheese dressing & celery.
Salads
Spring mix greens topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, creamy goat cheese bits, and house-made candied walnuts. Raspberry vinaigrette served on the side.
Sandwiches
Hand-formed patties, seasoned with salt, pepper and garlic. Phil's Burgers come with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and Muenster cheese. | Served on a toasted La Brea Bakery brioche bun, with fries on the side. | | Burgers are cooked to Medium Well, no pink on the inside! Still juicy!
Ethically farmed Bell & Evans chicken breasts are hand-breaded, deep-fried and served on a toasted La Brea Bakery brioche bun with bbq aioli sauce, white cheddar, & pickles. Served with fries.
Sourdough bread buttered and toasted with creamy Muenster and smokey Gouda cheeses melting over hand-cut bacon strips and slices of tomato with the perfect note of sweetness from fig jam. Served with fries.\n\nOne of my personal favorites!
6oz. patty with hand-cut bacon, munster cheese, crumbled bleu cheese, sautéed onions, and bleu cheese dressing on a brioche roll.
Braised Brussel Sprouts tucked into soft taco shells & served with sweet thai chili aioli, salsa verde, and our delicious pineapple salsa. Topped with house-pickled red onions. \n\nFor to-go orders - we will serve everything on the side to make sure they arrive in proper shape.
Ethically farmed Bell & Evans chicken breasts are hand-breaded, deep-fried and served on a toasted La Brea Bakery brioche bun with creamy jalapeño sauce, pepper jack cheese, & pickles. Served with fries.
Entree
12oz New York Strip served sliced, with a side of peppercorn bourbon sauce. In House, we serve the steak with the sauce on top, but for take out orders, we will serve it as a side sauce. | | The steak is finished with rosemary and butter in a cast iron pan to create great flavor. One of our chefs favorites.
Sides
Phil went through a mountain of green beans getting this recipe to his liking. Green beans are blanched, then tossed in a hot pan with soy sauce, topped with sesame seeds.
Appetizers
Three large shrimp coated with mildly sweet coconut breading. Served atop our freshly cut pineapple salsa, with house made tarter and cocktail sauce on the side.
Salads
Two halves of romaine hearts, split down the middle, served with blue cheese dressing, hand sliced and chopped bacon, halved cherry tomatoes, and blue cheese crumbles. | | Served with a side of blue cheese dressing.
A fan favorite! Brussels sprouts braised in rice vinegar until tender and flavorful. House made pickled red onions top the sprouts, and two spears of roasted carrot frame the whole shebang. Dressed with a generous drizzle of Balsamic Glaze. Delicious.
Chopped romaine tossed in our own caesar dressing & topped with house made croutons, halved cherry tomatoes, and shredded Parmesan cheese. | Add grilled chicken, shrimp, or slices of NY Strip for a heartier meal. | Served with an extra side of dressing.
Sandwiches
Ethically farmed Bell & Evans chicken breasts are hand-breaded, deep-fried and served on a toasted La Brea Bakery brioche bun. The Buffalo is topped with bleu cheese crumbles, mild sauce and bleu cheese dressing. Served with fries.
Entree
Four large shrimp & two house cut slices of pork belly speared on two skewers, pan seared and finished with a sweet thai chili glaze for a light kick. Skewers will be accompanied with our house favorite, pineapple salsa, and a hefty scoop of white jasmine rice.
Five U-10* sea scallops, lightly seared and served atop fresh cut fettuccine made by our neighbors at Positively Pasta, with a white wine citrus sauce and cremini mushrooms. Topped with parmesan cheese & served with a generous slice of toasted garlic bread made from Saint Peter's Bakery baguettes.\n*"U-10" means there are 10 scallops to a pound, so this is a 1/2 pound serving. Supplied by Adelphia Seafood out of Reading, these beauties are dry scallops. Natural scallops have a slightly tan, or "vanilla"-color. Dry scallops are superior for the following reasons: For searing purposes, dry scallops caramelize beautifully! Dry scallops taste sweet & natural, where "wet" scallops can sometimes have a washed-out, or even slightly "soapy" or bitter flavor.
Fresh cut fettuccine made by our neighbors at Positively Pasta, with a grilled & sliced Bell & Evans ethically farmed chicken breast. The creamy alfredo sauce has our Chef Lloyd's special touch. He is truly the Boss of Sauce. Served with a slice of thick garlic bread to sop up all the sauce.
Bell & Evans fresh chicken breast, pounded, seasoned & breaded in house & deep-fried 'til crispy on the outside. Topped with Grande Mozzarella cheese and served on a portion of fresh Positively Pasta fettuccine and marinara sauce. Served with an additional side of sauce and a generous slice of garlic bread made using Conshohocken Italian Bakery rolls.
Desserts
This is the cake Phil's Mom would make for his birthday. Made in our kitchen several times a week by Phil's actual Mom (ha- me) using top-notch ingredients like Guittard Chocolate, Kolbs milk, and homemade raspberry pureé. Served with a garnish of fresh fruit and a puffball of homemade whipped cream.
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Location
351 West Schulykill Road, Pottstown PA 19465
