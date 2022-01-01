Bill's Grill has been treating Prescott, Arizona to flavorful, high-quality food since 2011 when our founder, Bill Tracy, designed an innovative menu inspired by his culinary training in Thailand and Oaxaca, Mexico.

This delicious fusion of Eastern and Western flavors, along with a hand-curated selection of craft microbrews, has made Bill's Grill Prescott's favorite neighborhood gathering place.

At Bill's Grill, the highest quality ingredients are used to create our housemade sauces, sandwiches, burgers, vegetarian options, premium shakes, and more. Our beef is always fresh and never frozen. We're proud to offer a choice of quality Angus beef that we grind in-house daily to offer our guests the freshest, best-tasting burgers.



333 S Montezuma St