Bill's Grill has been treating Prescott, Arizona to flavorful, high-quality food since 2011 when our founder, Bill Tracy, designed an innovative menu inspired by his culinary training in Thailand and Oaxaca, Mexico.
This delicious fusion of Eastern and Western flavors, along with a hand-curated selection of craft microbrews, has made Bill's Grill Prescott's favorite neighborhood gathering place.
At Bill's Grill, the highest quality ingredients are used to create our housemade sauces, sandwiches, burgers, vegetarian options, premium shakes, and more. Our beef is always fresh and never frozen. We're proud to offer a choice of quality Angus beef that we grind in-house daily to offer our guests the freshest, best-tasting burgers.

333 S Montezuma St

Popular Items

Chili Cheese Fries$9.00
Fries, chili, Cheddar, onions
Fish & Chips$13.50
Beer-battered white fish, fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce
Build Your Own 1/3 lb Burger$8.00
Candied Pecan & Orange Chipotle Salad
Spring mix, candied pecans, jicama, mandarin oranges, avocado, cilantro
BLT$9.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato on grilled soudough
Guacamole Pepper Jack$11.00
Pepper Jack, guacamole, roasted bell peppers
Bavarian Soft Baked Pretzel$8.00
Served with beer cheese sauce
Black N' Blue$11.00
BBQ$11.00
BBQ sauce, cheddar, bacon, onion ring
Ranch$0.50
Location

333 S Montezuma St

Prescott AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

