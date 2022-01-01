Go
Bin 71

Bin 71 is a 15 year old, local, comfortable, wine bar watering hole! Where everyone knows your name, literally. A family business, tapas style foods, entrees, homemade pasta, carefully selected artisanal cheeses and cured meats to accompany the extensive wine list and craft beers. Salute!

237 Columbus Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (170 reviews)

Popular Items

Sancerre Glass$17.00
Kale Caesar w/ gr chix$21.00
Bins Grilled Cheese$14.00
Raclette, tomato, spinach, tuscan toast.
served with mixed green salad.
Combo 3&3 Charcuterie Plate$29.00
served with crostini & apple.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Seating
Delivery
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating

Location

237 Columbus Ave

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

